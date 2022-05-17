Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Westfield Capital Dividend Growth Fund – Investor Class Shares

mutual fund
WCDGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.2 +0.26 +2.01%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WCDGX) Primary (WDIVX)
WCDGX (Mutual Fund)

Westfield Capital Dividend Growth Fund – Investor Class Shares

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.2 +0.26 +2.01%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WCDGX) Primary (WDIVX)
WCDGX (Mutual Fund)

Westfield Capital Dividend Growth Fund – Investor Class Shares

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.2 +0.26 +2.01%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WCDGX) Primary (WDIVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Westfield Capital Dividend Growth Fund – Investor Class Shares

WCDGX | Fund

$13.20

$148 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$148 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Westfield Capital Dividend Growth Fund – Investor Class Shares

WCDGX | Fund

$13.20

$148 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.01%

WCDGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westfield Capital Dividend Growth Fund – Investor Class Shares
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

In pursuing the Fund’s objective, the Adviser strives to build a portfolio comprised of approximately 30-50 publicly traded equity securities of primarily large capitalization issuers with a history or prospect of paying stable or increasing dividends. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. While the Fund expects to invest primarily in common and preferred stock, it may also invest in other equity securities, including master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser expects that investments in foreign securities, including ADRs, will typically represent less than 35% of the Fund’s assets.

In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser first identifies companies that it believes possess the following quantitative characteristics: (i) above average dividend growth, sales growth, earnings growth and free cash flow growth; (ii) high current dividend yield; and (iii) a strong balance sheet. In addition, the Adviser seeks to identify companies that it believes possess the following qualitative characteristics: (i) superior company management; (ii) unique market position and broad market opportunities; and (iii) solid financial controls and accounting. The Adviser then performs a fundamental, qualitative review of each identified company, which may include initial interviews and continuing contact with company management. The Adviser may sell a security if: (i) the security reaches or falls below a predetermined price target; (ii) a change to a company’s fundamentals occurs that negatively impacts the Adviser’s original investment thesis; (iii) there is a change in a company’s dividend policy; or (iv) the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its objective.

Read More

WCDGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -51.8% 22.1% 93.78%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 46.9% 1.97%
3 Yr 1.1%* -25.7% 197.6% 3.45%
5 Yr 1.7%* -29.1% 93.8% 1.38%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -69.4% 53.7% 4.31%
2021 1.5% -94.0% 152.6% 58.92%
2020 2.4% -13.9% 183.6% 1.19%
2019 6.9% -18.2% 8.9% 99.50%
2018 -2.6% -80.2% 35.2% 1.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 93.13%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 3.24%
3 Yr 1.1%* -25.7% 197.6% 3.72%
5 Yr 1.7%* -28.1% 93.8% 1.53%
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -69.4% 53.7% 4.31%
2021 1.5% -94.0% 152.6% 59.38%
2020 2.4% -13.9% 183.6% 1.19%
2019 6.9% -12.8% 8.9% 99.83%
2018 -2.6% -60.0% 35.2% 1.66%

NAV & Total Return History

WCDGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCDGX Category Low Category High WCDGX % Rank
Net Assets 148 M 177 K 1.21 T 77.84%
Number of Holdings 45 2 4154 83.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.8 M 1.74 K 270 B 77.73%
Weighting of Top 10 34.90% 1.8% 100.0% 38.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 4.95%
  2. Apple Inc 4.75%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.40%
  4. Quest Diagnostics Inc 4.28%
  5. Abbott Laboratories 4.05%
  6. Avery Dennison Corp 3.96%
  7. Target Corp 3.82%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 3.68%
  9. Union Pacific Corp 3.29%
  10. Steris PLC 3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCDGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.55% 0.00% 130.24% 84.65%
Cash 		3.45% -102.29% 100.00% 11.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 60.79%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 60.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 58.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 58.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCDGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 93.70%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 17.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 0.77%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 59.80%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 81.93%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 80.60%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 10.01%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 91.11%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 38.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 64.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 19.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCDGX % Rank
US 		96.55% 0.00% 127.77% 66.18%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 44.40%

WCDGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.01% 2.95% 19.20%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 88.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 61.74%

Sales Fees

WCDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 81.45%

WCDGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCDGX Category Low Category High WCDGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.15% 18.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCDGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCDGX Category Low Category High WCDGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 33.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCDGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCDGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×