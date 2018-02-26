Tony Wicklund is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and a portfolio manager with Wilshire Funds Management. Mr. Wicklund has over 17 years of industry experience and is a portfolio manager for multi-manager portfolios, including target-risk, target-date, and alternative portfolios for a range of financial intermediary clients. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates in 2013, Mr. Wicklund was the director of risk management at Convergent Wealth Advisors, where he led the firm’s investment risk management and operational due diligence efforts. Additionally, he served as chairman of the firm’s Risk Management Oversight Committee and was a voting member of the Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Wicklund was a senior analyst at Pacific Seafood where he evaluated acquisition targets, coordinated the integration of acquired companies, and performed internal operational audits and capital expenditure analyses. Mr. Wicklund earned his BS in business administration, with a concentration in finance from the University of Oregon. He also holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California, with a concentration in investments and financial markets. Mr. Wicklund holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations, and is a member of CFA Society Los Angeles, CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.