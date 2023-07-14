Home
Trending ETFs

WBRPVX (Mutual Fund)

WBRPVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$199 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.39%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WBRPVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock LifePath® Index 2025 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WBRPVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% 3.2% 10.1% 51.12%
1 Yr 6.3% -14.2% 11.2% 12.56%
3 Yr 3.3%* -11.3% 6.6% 4.41%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.1% 50.51%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 3.9% 76.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -33.6% -9.0% 9.82%
2021 4.4% -9.4% 6.2% 4.69%
2020 3.9% -2.9% 4.2% 2.97%
2019 N/A 1.0% 4.0% N/A
2018 N/A -4.7% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% 3.2% 10.1% 51.12%
1 Yr 6.3% -14.2% 11.2% 12.56%
3 Yr 3.3%* -11.3% 6.6% 4.41%
5 Yr N/A* -7.4% 3.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.4% 4.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -33.6% -9.0% 9.82%
2021 4.4% -9.4% 6.2% 4.69%
2020 3.9% -2.9% 4.2% 2.97%
2019 N/A 1.0% 4.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.8% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBRPVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBRPVX Category Low Category High WBRPVX % Rank
Net Assets 199 M 1.06 M 79.7 B 66.08%
Number of Holdings 9 2 621 85.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 199 M 293 K 78.7 B 65.20%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 43.9% 100.0% 6.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index 2025 F 100.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRPVX % Rank
Bonds 		48.95% 8.18% 68.33% 22.03%
Stocks 		45.92% 0.00% 59.60% 70.48%
Cash 		4.61% -4.39% 50.45% 44.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.45% 0.01% 3.27% 70.48%
Other 		0.08% -0.61% 22.94% 51.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.28% 92.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRPVX % Rank
Technology 		18.94% 13.93% 23.93% 47.11%
Financial Services 		14.73% 12.41% 19.06% 55.11%
Healthcare 		11.79% 10.77% 15.01% 72.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.49% 8.02% 13.41% 62.67%
Industrials 		10.19% 8.30% 12.73% 61.33%
Real Estate 		8.47% 1.86% 14.43% 20.44%
Communication Services 		6.86% 5.69% 9.94% 59.11%
Consumer Defense 		6.77% 4.91% 11.03% 47.11%
Basic Materials 		4.54% 3.15% 7.09% 60.44%
Energy 		4.43% 2.40% 7.33% 50.22%
Utilities 		2.79% 1.89% 8.11% 54.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRPVX % Rank
US 		29.68% 0.00% 46.65% 62.56%
Non US 		16.24% 0.00% 28.96% 63.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRPVX % Rank
Government 		47.87% 10.22% 96.47% 37.44%
Securitized 		21.54% 0.00% 37.85% 33.48%
Corporate 		21.30% 0.53% 45.80% 52.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.75% 0.94% 80.26% 79.30%
Municipal 		0.55% 0.00% 1.29% 14.98%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 16.20% 93.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRPVX % Rank
US 		45.88% 7.53% 67.13% 18.50%
Non US 		3.07% 0.18% 17.82% 83.70%

WBRPVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBRPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.01% 48.41% 95.91%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.78% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WBRPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBRPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBRPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.39% 1.50% 97.00% 16.27%

WBRPVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBRPVX Category Low Category High WBRPVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.48% 79.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBRPVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBRPVX Category Low Category High WBRPVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.27% 3.72% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBRPVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBRPVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.83 2.41

