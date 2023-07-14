Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$199 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.39%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WBRPVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|51.12%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|12.56%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-11.3%
|6.6%
|4.41%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|3.1%
|50.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|3.9%
|76.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBRPVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-33.6%
|-9.0%
|9.82%
|2021
|4.4%
|-9.4%
|6.2%
|4.69%
|2020
|3.9%
|-2.9%
|4.2%
|2.97%
|2019
|N/A
|1.0%
|4.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.7%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|WBRPVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|51.12%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|12.56%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-11.3%
|6.6%
|4.41%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.4%
|4.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WBRPVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-33.6%
|-9.0%
|9.82%
|2021
|4.4%
|-9.4%
|6.2%
|4.69%
|2020
|3.9%
|-2.9%
|4.2%
|2.97%
|2019
|N/A
|1.0%
|4.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.8%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|WBRPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRPVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|199 M
|1.06 M
|79.7 B
|66.08%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|2
|621
|85.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|199 M
|293 K
|78.7 B
|65.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|43.9%
|100.0%
|6.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRPVX % Rank
|Bonds
|48.95%
|8.18%
|68.33%
|22.03%
|Stocks
|45.92%
|0.00%
|59.60%
|70.48%
|Cash
|4.61%
|-4.39%
|50.45%
|44.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.45%
|0.01%
|3.27%
|70.48%
|Other
|0.08%
|-0.61%
|22.94%
|51.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|92.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRPVX % Rank
|Technology
|18.94%
|13.93%
|23.93%
|47.11%
|Financial Services
|14.73%
|12.41%
|19.06%
|55.11%
|Healthcare
|11.79%
|10.77%
|15.01%
|72.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.49%
|8.02%
|13.41%
|62.67%
|Industrials
|10.19%
|8.30%
|12.73%
|61.33%
|Real Estate
|8.47%
|1.86%
|14.43%
|20.44%
|Communication Services
|6.86%
|5.69%
|9.94%
|59.11%
|Consumer Defense
|6.77%
|4.91%
|11.03%
|47.11%
|Basic Materials
|4.54%
|3.15%
|7.09%
|60.44%
|Energy
|4.43%
|2.40%
|7.33%
|50.22%
|Utilities
|2.79%
|1.89%
|8.11%
|54.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRPVX % Rank
|US
|29.68%
|0.00%
|46.65%
|62.56%
|Non US
|16.24%
|0.00%
|28.96%
|63.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRPVX % Rank
|Government
|47.87%
|10.22%
|96.47%
|37.44%
|Securitized
|21.54%
|0.00%
|37.85%
|33.48%
|Corporate
|21.30%
|0.53%
|45.80%
|52.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.75%
|0.94%
|80.26%
|79.30%
|Municipal
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.29%
|14.98%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.20%
|93.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRPVX % Rank
|US
|45.88%
|7.53%
|67.13%
|18.50%
|Non US
|3.07%
|0.18%
|17.82%
|83.70%
|WBRPVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.08%
|0.01%
|48.41%
|95.91%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.78%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WBRPVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WBRPVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBRPVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.39%
|1.50%
|97.00%
|16.27%
|WBRPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRPVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.48%
|79.30%
|WBRPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WBRPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRPVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.27%
|3.72%
|N/A
|WBRPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...