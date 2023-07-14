Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$244 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.51%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WBRLOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|44.65%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|10.23%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-17.8%
|9.0%
|4.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|9.7%
|43.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|5.3%
|68.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBRLOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-57.8%
|-11.3%
|7.41%
|2021
|6.7%
|-2.8%
|8.1%
|4.39%
|2020
|4.3%
|0.7%
|4.6%
|5.15%
|2019
|N/A
|1.2%
|5.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|WBRLOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|44.65%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|10.70%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-17.8%
|9.0%
|4.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WBRLOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-57.8%
|-11.3%
|7.41%
|2021
|6.7%
|-2.8%
|8.1%
|4.39%
|2020
|4.3%
|0.7%
|4.6%
|5.15%
|2019
|N/A
|1.2%
|5.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.9%
|0.0%
|N/A
|WBRLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRLOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|244 M
|1.42 M
|79.7 B
|65.75%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|2
|563
|83.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|244 M
|818 K
|78.7 B
|65.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|39.9%
|100.0%
|6.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLOX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.26%
|0.00%
|85.16%
|55.25%
|Bonds
|26.50%
|3.48%
|61.62%
|32.42%
|Cash
|2.92%
|-8.83%
|37.73%
|56.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.24%
|0.00%
|1.96%
|68.95%
|Other
|0.08%
|-0.81%
|15.54%
|52.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|92.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLOX % Rank
|Technology
|18.99%
|13.82%
|23.99%
|49.31%
|Financial Services
|14.79%
|12.97%
|18.89%
|56.22%
|Healthcare
|11.56%
|10.82%
|14.66%
|84.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.50%
|8.03%
|13.37%
|74.65%
|Industrials
|10.02%
|8.97%
|12.33%
|64.06%
|Real Estate
|8.52%
|1.86%
|10.12%
|15.67%
|Communication Services
|6.97%
|5.69%
|10.14%
|54.38%
|Consumer Defense
|6.88%
|4.76%
|11.08%
|48.39%
|Basic Materials
|4.66%
|3.15%
|6.92%
|54.38%
|Energy
|4.32%
|2.39%
|6.52%
|59.91%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|1.89%
|8.17%
|50.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLOX % Rank
|US
|43.50%
|0.00%
|64.01%
|62.56%
|Non US
|26.76%
|0.00%
|38.44%
|36.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLOX % Rank
|Government
|48.16%
|11.31%
|77.80%
|18.72%
|Securitized
|20.70%
|0.00%
|38.76%
|31.05%
|Corporate
|20.46%
|0.51%
|52.90%
|55.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.16%
|2.48%
|79.37%
|79.00%
|Municipal
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|18.72%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.58%
|88.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLOX % Rank
|US
|24.88%
|3.26%
|43.44%
|22.83%
|Non US
|1.62%
|0.10%
|21.02%
|85.84%
|WBRLOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.11%
|0.01%
|44.91%
|91.98%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.84%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WBRLOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WBRLOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBRLOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.51%
|1.00%
|106.00%
|17.91%
|WBRLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRLOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|79.00%
|WBRLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WBRLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRLOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.09%
|3.75%
|N/A
|WBRLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...