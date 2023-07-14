Home
BlackRock LifePath® Index 2035 Fund

mutual fund
WBRLOX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$34.18 -0.12 -0.35%
primary theme
Target-Date 2035
share class
(WBRLOX) Primary No Load (LIJAX) Inst (LIJIX) Retirement (LIJKX) (WBRPHX) Other (LIJPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$244 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.51%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WBRLOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock LifePath® Index 2035 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 20, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WBRLOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% 5.9% 13.3% 44.65%
1 Yr 11.1% -42.5% 14.6% 10.23%
3 Yr 6.6%* -17.8% 9.0% 4.59%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 9.7% 43.46%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 5.3% 68.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -57.8% -11.3% 7.41%
2021 6.7% -2.8% 8.1% 4.39%
2020 4.3% 0.7% 4.6% 5.15%
2019 N/A 1.2% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -6.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% 5.9% 13.3% 44.65%
1 Yr 11.1% -42.5% 14.6% 10.70%
3 Yr 6.6%* -17.8% 9.0% 4.59%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 9.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -57.8% -11.3% 7.41%
2021 6.7% -2.8% 8.1% 4.39%
2020 4.3% 0.7% 4.6% 5.15%
2019 N/A 1.2% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -4.9% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBRLOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBRLOX Category Low Category High WBRLOX % Rank
Net Assets 244 M 1.42 M 79.7 B 65.75%
Number of Holdings 9 2 563 83.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 244 M 818 K 78.7 B 65.75%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 39.9% 100.0% 6.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index 2035 F 100.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLOX % Rank
Stocks 		70.26% 0.00% 85.16% 55.25%
Bonds 		26.50% 3.48% 61.62% 32.42%
Cash 		2.92% -8.83% 37.73% 56.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.24% 0.00% 1.96% 68.95%
Other 		0.08% -0.81% 15.54% 52.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 92.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLOX % Rank
Technology 		18.99% 13.82% 23.99% 49.31%
Financial Services 		14.79% 12.97% 18.89% 56.22%
Healthcare 		11.56% 10.82% 14.66% 84.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.50% 8.03% 13.37% 74.65%
Industrials 		10.02% 8.97% 12.33% 64.06%
Real Estate 		8.52% 1.86% 10.12% 15.67%
Communication Services 		6.97% 5.69% 10.14% 54.38%
Consumer Defense 		6.88% 4.76% 11.08% 48.39%
Basic Materials 		4.66% 3.15% 6.92% 54.38%
Energy 		4.32% 2.39% 6.52% 59.91%
Utilities 		2.78% 1.89% 8.17% 50.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLOX % Rank
US 		43.50% 0.00% 64.01% 62.56%
Non US 		26.76% 0.00% 38.44% 36.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLOX % Rank
Government 		48.16% 11.31% 77.80% 18.72%
Securitized 		20.70% 0.00% 38.76% 31.05%
Corporate 		20.46% 0.51% 52.90% 55.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.16% 2.48% 79.37% 79.00%
Municipal 		0.53% 0.00% 1.16% 18.72%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 19.58% 88.58%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLOX % Rank
US 		24.88% 3.26% 43.44% 22.83%
Non US 		1.62% 0.10% 21.02% 85.84%

WBRLOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBRLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.01% 44.91% 91.98%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.84% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WBRLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBRLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBRLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.51% 1.00% 106.00% 17.91%

WBRLOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBRLOX Category Low Category High WBRLOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.25% 79.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBRLOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBRLOX Category Low Category High WBRLOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.09% 3.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBRLOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBRLOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.76 2.41

