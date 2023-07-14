Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
13.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$238 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.78%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WBRLNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|5.9%
|14.7%
|39.90%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|-44.6%
|14.6%
|8.87%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-18.7%
|8.9%
|1.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|4.9%
|32.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|5.9%
|73.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBRLNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-60.3%
|-10.0%
|2.45%
|2021
|7.7%
|-3.2%
|8.4%
|1.55%
|2020
|4.5%
|1.1%
|4.7%
|12.09%
|2019
|N/A
|1.5%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.1%
|-1.4%
|N/A
|WBRLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRLNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|238 M
|88 K
|68.9 B
|69.71%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|4
|562
|84.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|238 M
|693 K
|68.1 B
|66.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|38.5%
|100.0%
|2.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLNX % Rank
|Stocks
|81.53%
|0.00%
|89.49%
|47.34%
|Bonds
|16.22%
|6.42%
|65.95%
|28.50%
|Cash
|2.03%
|-6.89%
|31.18%
|73.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.14%
|0.00%
|0.98%
|57.00%
|Other
|0.08%
|-0.92%
|16.90%
|53.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|75.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLNX % Rank
|Technology
|19.00%
|13.94%
|24.03%
|44.39%
|Financial Services
|14.82%
|13.11%
|18.83%
|57.56%
|Healthcare
|11.51%
|10.75%
|14.53%
|88.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.50%
|8.05%
|13.32%
|76.59%
|Industrials
|9.99%
|9.02%
|12.29%
|70.24%
|Real Estate
|8.49%
|1.87%
|10.11%
|13.17%
|Communication Services
|7.00%
|5.69%
|10.24%
|56.59%
|Consumer Defense
|6.91%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|37.56%
|Basic Materials
|4.69%
|3.14%
|6.86%
|58.05%
|Energy
|4.30%
|2.33%
|6.31%
|62.44%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|1.90%
|8.13%
|50.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLNX % Rank
|US
|49.89%
|0.00%
|68.38%
|61.84%
|Non US
|31.64%
|0.00%
|44.24%
|20.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLNX % Rank
|Government
|48.02%
|13.41%
|62.05%
|22.71%
|Securitized
|20.09%
|0.00%
|36.42%
|27.54%
|Corporate
|19.87%
|0.49%
|50.07%
|56.04%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.51%
|3.19%
|55.75%
|80.68%
|Municipal
|0.51%
|0.00%
|4.64%
|18.36%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.78%
|71.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRLNX % Rank
|US
|15.24%
|4.80%
|43.04%
|24.15%
|Non US
|0.98%
|0.07%
|22.91%
|75.85%
|WBRLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.11%
|0.01%
|26.10%
|90.05%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.86%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WBRLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WBRLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBRLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.78%
|2.00%
|112.00%
|10.58%
|WBRLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRLNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|WBRLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WBRLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRLNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.21%
|10.52%
|N/A
|WBRLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
