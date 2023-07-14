Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2040 Fund

mutual fund
WBRLNX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$36.9 -0.12 -0.32%
primary theme
Target-Date 2040
share class
(WBRLNX) Primary Inst (LIKIX) No Load (LIKAX) Retirement (LIKKX) (WBRPCX) Other (LIKPX)
WBRLNX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2040 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$36.9 -0.12 -0.32%
primary theme
Target-Date 2040
share class
(WBRLNX) Primary Inst (LIKIX) No Load (LIKAX) Retirement (LIKKX) (WBRPCX) Other (LIKPX)
WBRLNX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2040 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$36.9 -0.12 -0.32%
primary theme
Target-Date 2040
share class
(WBRLNX) Primary Inst (LIKIX) No Load (LIKAX) Retirement (LIKKX) (WBRPCX) Other (LIKPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2040 Fund

WBRLNX | Fund

$36.90

$238 M

0.00%

0.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$238 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.78%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2040 Fund

WBRLNX | Fund

$36.90

$238 M

0.00%

0.11%

WBRLNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock LifePath® Index 2040 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 23, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WBRLNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% 5.9% 14.7% 39.90%
1 Yr 13.4% -44.6% 14.6% 8.87%
3 Yr 8.1%* -18.7% 8.9% 1.63%
5 Yr N/A* -11.4% 4.9% 32.58%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 5.9% 73.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -60.3% -10.0% 2.45%
2021 7.7% -3.2% 8.4% 1.55%
2020 4.5% 1.1% 4.7% 12.09%
2019 N/A 1.5% 5.2% N/A
2018 N/A -5.1% -1.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% 5.9% 14.7% 39.90%
1 Yr 13.4% -44.6% 14.6% 8.87%
3 Yr 8.1%* -18.7% 8.9% 1.63%
5 Yr N/A* -11.4% 4.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 6.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -60.3% -10.0% 2.45%
2021 7.7% -3.2% 8.4% 1.55%
2020 4.5% 1.1% 4.7% 12.09%
2019 N/A 1.5% 5.2% N/A
2018 N/A -5.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBRLNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBRLNX Category Low Category High WBRLNX % Rank
Net Assets 238 M 88 K 68.9 B 69.71%
Number of Holdings 9 4 562 84.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 238 M 693 K 68.1 B 66.67%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 38.5% 100.0% 2.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index 2040 F 100.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLNX % Rank
Stocks 		81.53% 0.00% 89.49% 47.34%
Bonds 		16.22% 6.42% 65.95% 28.50%
Cash 		2.03% -6.89% 31.18% 73.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.14% 0.00% 0.98% 57.00%
Other 		0.08% -0.92% 16.90% 53.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 75.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLNX % Rank
Technology 		19.00% 13.94% 24.03% 44.39%
Financial Services 		14.82% 13.11% 18.83% 57.56%
Healthcare 		11.51% 10.75% 14.53% 88.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.50% 8.05% 13.32% 76.59%
Industrials 		9.99% 9.02% 12.29% 70.24%
Real Estate 		8.49% 1.87% 10.11% 13.17%
Communication Services 		7.00% 5.69% 10.24% 56.59%
Consumer Defense 		6.91% 4.68% 11.06% 37.56%
Basic Materials 		4.69% 3.14% 6.86% 58.05%
Energy 		4.30% 2.33% 6.31% 62.44%
Utilities 		2.78% 1.90% 8.13% 50.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLNX % Rank
US 		49.89% 0.00% 68.38% 61.84%
Non US 		31.64% 0.00% 44.24% 20.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLNX % Rank
Government 		48.02% 13.41% 62.05% 22.71%
Securitized 		20.09% 0.00% 36.42% 27.54%
Corporate 		19.87% 0.49% 50.07% 56.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.51% 3.19% 55.75% 80.68%
Municipal 		0.51% 0.00% 4.64% 18.36%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 20.78% 71.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLNX % Rank
US 		15.24% 4.80% 43.04% 24.15%
Non US 		0.98% 0.07% 22.91% 75.85%

WBRLNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBRLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.01% 26.10% 90.05%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.86% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WBRLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBRLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBRLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.78% 2.00% 112.00% 10.58%

WBRLNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBRLNX Category Low Category High WBRLNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.11% 29.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBRLNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBRLNX Category Low Category High WBRLNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.21% 10.52% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBRLNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBRLNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.83 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×