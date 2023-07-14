Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.8%
1 yr return
15.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$130 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WBCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|47.88%
|1 Yr
|15.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|10.66%
|3 Yr
|14.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|6.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WBCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|130 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|78.15%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|2
|2519
|73.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.8 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|72.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.19%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|33.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.99%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|69.70%
|Cash
|3.01%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|28.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|47.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|46.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|46.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|46.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBCRX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.70%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|18.71%
|Healthcare
|15.51%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|30.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.58%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|16.84%
|Financial Services
|12.03%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|90.65%
|Technology
|10.91%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|85.54%
|Real Estate
|7.21%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|51.53%
|Energy
|5.72%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|57.48%
|Basic Materials
|4.53%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|54.93%
|Consumer Defense
|4.45%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|40.31%
|Utilities
|3.01%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|33.67%
|Communication Services
|1.35%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|79.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBCRX % Rank
|US
|92.14%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|85.86%
|Non US
|4.85%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|12.79%
|WBCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|41.47%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|85.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|WBCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WBCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|50.79%
|WBCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|60.67%
|WBCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WBCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.11%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|69.10%
|WBCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Ward Sexton, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth and Small-Mid Cap Core strategies. Previously, he was an associate portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth strategy and a research analyst. He joined the team in 2001 and covered resource, financial, and consumer companies during his time as an analyst. He joined William Blair in 1999, initially working in the firm’s corporate finance group for two years. Ward is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. in finance, with honors, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A., with high honors, from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Dan Crowe, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Mid Cap Growth, Small-Mid Cap Growth, and Small-Mid Cap Core strategies. Previously, he was an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap Growth strategy, an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s Small Cap Growth strategy, and a research analyst, where he focused on all sectors across the U.S. small-cap space. Before joining William Blair as a generalist research analyst in May 2011, Dan was a midcap portfolio manager at Pyramis Global Advisors and a portfolio manager and analyst at The Boston Company/Founders Asset Management. He began his career as a generalist analyst at Marsico Capital Management. Dan is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
