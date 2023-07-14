Home
Trending ETFs

WBCRX (Mutual Fund)

WBCRX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

15.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$130 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WBCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Small-Mid Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ward Sexton

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalized (“small cap”) and medium capitalized (“mid cap”) companies. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, primarily common stocks, of small cap and mid cap U.S. companies that the Adviser deems to be of high quality but undervalued by the marketplace. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a small cap or a mid cap company if it has a market capitalization no larger than the largest capitalized company included in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. To a limited extent, the Fund may also purchase stocks of companies with business characteristics similar to small cap and mid cap companies, but that may have market capitalizations above the market capitalization of the largest member of the Russell Midcap® Index.
The Russell Midcap® Index measures the performance of the 800 companies with the lowest market capitalizations in the Russell 1000® Index. The size of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell Midcap® Index can change the market capitalization range of companies included in the index. As of March 31, 2022, the Russell Midcap® Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $364.7 million and $61.3 billion. The Russell 2500TM Index, the Fund’s benchmark, measures the performance of the 2,500 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index with a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $7.9 billion, median capitalization of $1.6 billion and market capitalization of the largest company at $39.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser evaluates the extent to which a company meets the criteria set forth below. All of the criteria are evaluated relative to the valuation of the security. The weight given to a particular investment criterion will depend upon the circumstances, and Fund holdings may not meet all of the following criteria: (a) the company should be, or should have the expectation of becoming, a significant provider in the primary markets it serves; (b) the company should have some distinctive attribute relative to present or potential competitors (this may, for example, take the form of proprietary products or processes, a unique distribution system, an entrenched brand name or an especially strong financial position relative to its competition); and (c) the company should have a strong management team.
Read More

WBCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -14.5% 140.9% 47.88%
1 Yr 15.4% -34.7% 196.6% 10.66%
3 Yr 14.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 6.59%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 9.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -59.3% 118.2% 25.17%
2021 12.6% -17.3% 18.6% 6.40%
2020 6.4% -21.2% 28.2% 4.27%
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -17.6% 140.9% 44.82%
1 Yr 15.4% -34.7% 196.6% 9.98%
3 Yr 14.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 4.57%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 10.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -59.3% 118.2% 25.17%
2021 12.6% -17.3% 18.6% 6.40%
2020 6.4% -21.2% 28.2% 4.27%
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBCRX Category Low Category High WBCRX % Rank
Net Assets 130 M 1.48 M 120 B 78.15%
Number of Holdings 89 2 2519 73.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 72.73%
Weighting of Top 10 19.19% 2.8% 101.7% 33.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBCRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.99% 25.32% 100.32% 69.70%
Cash 		3.01% -79.10% 74.68% 28.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 47.14%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 46.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 46.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 46.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBCRX % Rank
Industrials 		21.70% 2.46% 37.42% 18.71%
Healthcare 		15.51% 0.00% 26.53% 30.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.58% 0.99% 47.79% 16.84%
Financial Services 		12.03% 0.00% 35.52% 90.65%
Technology 		10.91% 0.00% 54.70% 85.54%
Real Estate 		7.21% 0.00% 29.43% 51.53%
Energy 		5.72% 0.00% 37.72% 57.48%
Basic Materials 		4.53% 0.00% 18.66% 54.93%
Consumer Defense 		4.45% 0.00% 18.87% 40.31%
Utilities 		3.01% 0.00% 18.58% 33.67%
Communication Services 		1.35% 0.00% 14.85% 79.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBCRX % Rank
US 		92.14% 24.89% 100.00% 85.86%
Non US 		4.85% 0.00% 36.31% 12.79%

WBCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 13.16% 41.47%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 85.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

WBCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 1.00% 314.00% 50.79%

WBCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBCRX Category Low Category High WBCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 60.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBCRX Category Low Category High WBCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.11% -2.40% 2.49% 69.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ward Sexton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Ward Sexton, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth and Small-Mid Cap Core strategies. Previously, he was an associate portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth strategy and a research analyst. He joined the team in 2001 and covered resource, financial, and consumer companies during his time as an analyst. He joined William Blair in 1999, initially working in the firm’s corporate finance group for two years. Ward is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. in finance, with honors, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A., with high honors, from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Daniel Crowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Dan Crowe, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Mid Cap Growth, Small-Mid Cap Growth, and Small-Mid Cap Core strategies. Previously, he was an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap Growth strategy, an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s Small Cap Growth strategy, and a research analyst, where he focused on all sectors across the U.S. small-cap space. Before joining William Blair as a generalist research analyst in May 2011, Dan was a midcap portfolio manager at Pyramis Global Advisors and a portfolio manager and analyst at The Boston Company/Founders Asset Management. He began his career as a generalist analyst at Marsico Capital Management. Dan is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

