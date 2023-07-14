The Russell Midcap® Index measures the performance of the 800 companies with the lowest market capitalizations in the Russell 1000® Index. The size of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell Midcap® Index can change the market capitalization range of companies included in the index. As of March 31, 2022, the Russell Midcap® Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $364.7 million and $61.3 billion. The Russell 2500TM Index, the Fund’s benchmark, measures the performance of the 2,500 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index with a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $7.9 billion, median capitalization of $1.6 billion and market capitalization of the largest company at $39.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.

In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser evaluates the extent to which a company meets the criteria set forth below. All of the criteria are evaluated relative to the valuation of the security. The weight given to a particular investment criterion will depend upon the circumstances, and Fund holdings may not meet all of the following criteria: (a) the company should be, or should have the expectation of becoming, a significant provider in the primary markets it serves; (b) the company should have some distinctive attribute relative to present or potential competitors (this may, for example, take the form of proprietary products or processes, a unique distribution system, an entrenched brand name or an especially strong financial position relative to its competition); and (c) the company should have a strong management team.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalized (“small cap”) and medium capitalized (“mid cap”) companies. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, primarily common stocks, of small cap and mid cap U.S. companies that the Adviser deems to be of high quality but undervalued by the marketplace. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a small cap or a mid cap company if it has a market capitalization no larger than the largest capitalized company included in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. To a limited extent, the Fund may also purchase stocks of companies with business characteristics similar to small cap and mid cap companies, but that may have market capitalizations above the market capitalization of the largest member of the Russell Midcap® Index.