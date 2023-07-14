The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short equity positions. The Fund’s long positions are purchased with the intended goal of benefitting from rising valuations. The Fund’s short positions are purchased with the intended goal of benefitting from declining valuations or as a hedge against long positions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities traded in the U.S. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund’s long positions will principally consist of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with attractive valuations based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis. The Adviser defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase. For these positions, the Adviser generates a focus universe of approximately 300 companies traded in the U.S. The Adviser analyzes each investment candidate, evaluating company-specific metrics (“key factors”) that the Adviser deems most likely to affect annual earnings, and then ranks the companies based on the Adviser’s assessment of these key factors. The Adviser then employs its proprietary earnings models to determine price target ranges for each stock in the focus universe. Following further analysis, the Adviser buys stocks for the Fund’s portfolio that it determines to have improving key factors that are available at reasonable valuations.

The Fund will establish short positions in common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will typically sell short securities based on the following criteria: 1) to seek to take advantage of companies the Adviser has identified as overvalued; 2) when the Adviser determines that a company’s key factors are weakening; and/or 3) to hedge market exposures from the Fund’s long positions. The Adviser will typically identify securities to sell short during the process of generating the focus universe of investment candidates.

The Adviser will sell a long position when there is a material adverse change in the issuer’s key factors and will cover a short position when there is a material positive change in the issuer’s key factors. Additionally, the Adviser sets a target price for each security in the Fund’s portfolio that is updated periodically (normally at least quarterly) and when a security reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the security be sold. A security position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market, or economic conditions if a long position, or the company’s prospects have improved in the case of a short position.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to maintain a net long exposure (i.e., the market value of the Fund’s long positions minus the market value of the Fund’s short positions) of at most 60%; however, the Adviser seeks to target a net long exposure of approximately 50% over a full market cycle.