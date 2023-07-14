Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.5%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
Net Assets
$93.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.4%
Expense Ratio 2.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short equity positions. The Fund’s long positions are purchased with the intended goal of benefitting from rising valuations. The Fund’s short positions are purchased with the intended goal of benefitting from declining valuations or as a hedge against long positions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities traded in the U.S. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund’s long positions will principally consist of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with attractive valuations based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis. The Adviser defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase. For these positions, the Adviser generates a focus universe of approximately 300 companies traded in the U.S. The Adviser analyzes each investment candidate, evaluating company-specific metrics (“key factors”) that the Adviser deems most likely to affect annual earnings, and then ranks the companies based on the Adviser’s assessment of these key factors. The Adviser then employs its proprietary earnings models to determine price target ranges for each stock in the focus universe. Following further analysis, the Adviser buys stocks for the Fund’s portfolio that it determines to have improving key factors that are available at reasonable valuations.
The Fund will establish short positions in common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will typically sell short securities based on the following criteria: 1) to seek to take advantage of companies the Adviser has identified as overvalued; 2) when the Adviser determines that a company’s key factors are weakening; and/or 3) to hedge market exposures from the Fund’s long positions. The Adviser will typically identify securities to sell short during the process of generating the focus universe of investment candidates.
The Adviser will sell a long position when there is a material adverse change in the issuer’s key factors and will cover a short position when there is a material positive change in the issuer’s key factors. Additionally, the Adviser sets a target price for each security in the Fund’s portfolio that is updated periodically (normally at least quarterly) and when a security reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the security be sold. A security position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market, or economic conditions if a long position, or the company’s prospects have improved in the case of a short position.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to maintain a net long exposure (i.e., the market value of the Fund’s long positions minus the market value of the Fund’s short positions) of at most 60%; however, the Adviser seeks to target a net long exposure of approximately 50% over a full market cycle.
|Period
|WAYEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|10.61%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|10.06%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|21.34%
|5 Yr
|5.8%*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|6.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WAYEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|58.05%
|2021
|2.9%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|52.38%
|2020
|6.5%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|14.81%
|2019
|4.6%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|9.15%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|48.65%
|Period
|WAYEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|9.50%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|9.50%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-21.5%
|28.6%
|22.84%
|5 Yr
|5.8%*
|-14.1%
|16.7%
|8.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WAYEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|58.05%
|2021
|2.9%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|52.38%
|2020
|6.5%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|14.81%
|2019
|4.6%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|9.15%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|58.78%
|WAYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAYEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.5 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|55.31%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|3
|2670
|44.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.2 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|39.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.41%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|57.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAYEX % Rank
|Cash
|54.65%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|31.58%
|Stocks
|45.35%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|65.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|38.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|52.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|35.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAYEX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.66%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|2.67%
|Technology
|19.87%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|35.33%
|Healthcare
|16.28%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.33%
|Financial Services
|14.27%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|48.67%
|Industrials
|11.86%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|45.33%
|Communication Services
|6.36%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|59.33%
|Energy
|5.82%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|34.67%
|Consumer Defense
|2.70%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|84.00%
|Basic Materials
|1.17%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|79.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|85.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|88.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAYEX % Rank
|US
|43.08%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|61.99%
|Non US
|2.27%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|53.80%
|WAYEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.31%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|43.43%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|54.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|WAYEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WAYEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WAYEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|43.26%
|WAYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAYEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|50.56%
|WAYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WAYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAYEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.26%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|68.54%
|WAYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Ben is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager for the firm. Before founding Waycross Partners in 2005, Ben was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Invesco where he was responsible for managing two mid cap strategies and led the firm’s technology and telecom research effort. Prior to Invesco, Ben worked for Banc One Securities (now J.P. Morgan Asset Management) and Prudential Securities. A native of Louisville, Ben attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He continued his education at Indiana University where he was awarded a master’s degree in Business Administration. Ben is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Louisville where he served as president from 2007 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
John joined the firm in 2009 as a Partner and Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Waycross Partners, John was a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager at Invesco in Louisville, Kentucky. At Invesco, John was the lead investment professional for Invesco’s $15 billion large cap core institutional strategy and was responsible for final decisions on all mid cap and large cap equity trades. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and is a CFA charter holder. He is a member of the CFA Society of Louisville.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
