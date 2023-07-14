Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$93.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WAYEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Waycross Long/Short Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Waycross
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Thomas

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short equity positions. The Fund’s long positions are purchased with the intended goal of benefitting from rising valuations. The Fund’s short positions are purchased with the intended goal of benefitting from declining valuations or as a hedge against long positions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities traded in the U.S. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund’s long positions will principally consist of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with attractive valuations based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis. The Adviser defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase. For these positions, the Adviser generates a focus universe of approximately 300 companies traded in the U.S. The Adviser analyzes each investment candidate, evaluating company-specific metrics (“key factors”) that the Adviser deems most likely to affect annual earnings, and then ranks the companies based on the Adviser’s assessment of these key factors. The Adviser then employs its proprietary earnings models to determine price target ranges for each stock in the focus universe. Following further analysis, the Adviser buys stocks for the Fund’s portfolio that it determines to have improving key factors that are available at reasonable valuations.

The Fund will establish short positions in common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will typically sell short securities based on the following criteria: 1) to seek to take advantage of companies the Adviser has identified as overvalued; 2) when the Adviser determines that a company’s key factors are weakening; and/or 3) to hedge market exposures from the Fund’s long positions. The Adviser will typically identify securities to sell short during the process of generating the focus universe of investment candidates.

The Adviser will sell a long position when there is a material adverse change in the issuer’s key factors and will cover a short position when there is a material positive change in the issuer’s key factors. Additionally, the Adviser sets a target price for each security in the Fund’s portfolio that is updated periodically (normally at least quarterly) and when a security reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the security be sold. A security position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market, or economic conditions if a long position, or the company’s prospects have improved in the case of a short position.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to maintain a net long exposure (i.e., the market value of the Fund’s long positions minus the market value of the Fund’s short positions) of at most 60%; however, the Adviser seeks to target a net long exposure of approximately 50% over a full market cycle.

Read More

WAYEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -14.1% 30.8% 10.61%
1 Yr 13.6% -16.2% 40.2% 10.06%
3 Yr 6.8%* -21.9% 28.6% 21.34%
5 Yr 5.8%* -14.3% 15.6% 6.62%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -54.0% 17.4% 58.05%
2021 2.9% -22.5% 24.1% 52.38%
2020 6.5% -19.4% 24.1% 14.81%
2019 4.6% -5.5% 12.9% 9.15%
2018 -1.8% -14.0% 2.4% 48.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -33.0% 30.8% 9.50%
1 Yr 13.6% -52.8% 40.2% 9.50%
3 Yr 6.8%* -21.5% 28.6% 22.84%
5 Yr 5.8%* -14.1% 16.7% 8.16%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -54.0% 17.4% 58.05%
2021 2.9% -22.5% 24.1% 52.38%
2020 6.5% -19.4% 24.1% 14.81%
2019 4.6% -5.5% 12.9% 9.15%
2018 -1.8% -14.0% 2.4% 58.78%

NAV & Total Return History

WAYEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAYEX Category Low Category High WAYEX % Rank
Net Assets 93.5 M 818 K 5.18 B 55.31%
Number of Holdings 103 3 2670 44.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.2 M -175 M 1.1 B 39.18%
Weighting of Top 10 34.41% 1.5% 100.0% 57.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 7.34%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co 3.65%
  3. Burlington Stores Inc 3.53%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.52%
  5. Adobe Inc 3.35%
  6. Bank of America Corp 3.21%
  7. Ross Stores Inc 3.09%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 2.98%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.97%
  10. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAYEX % Rank
Cash 		54.65% -67.46% 106.99% 31.58%
Stocks 		45.35% -2.90% 119.13% 65.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 38.60%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 52.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 35.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 50.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAYEX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		21.66% 0.00% 88.83% 2.67%
Technology 		19.87% 0.00% 43.24% 35.33%
Healthcare 		16.28% 0.00% 100.00% 35.33%
Financial Services 		14.27% 0.00% 83.83% 48.67%
Industrials 		11.86% 0.00% 31.93% 45.33%
Communication Services 		6.36% 0.00% 32.32% 59.33%
Energy 		5.82% 0.00% 32.57% 34.67%
Consumer Defense 		2.70% 0.00% 33.38% 84.00%
Basic Materials 		1.17% 0.00% 28.58% 79.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 85.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% 88.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAYEX % Rank
US 		43.08% -24.26% 116.70% 61.99%
Non US 		2.27% -43.01% 95.82% 53.80%

WAYEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.31% 0.44% 13.51% 43.43%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 54.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

WAYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 479.00% 43.26%

WAYEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAYEX Category Low Category High WAYEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 50.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAYEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAYEX Category Low Category High WAYEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.26% -3.33% 2.16% 68.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAYEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WAYEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Ben is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager for the firm. Before founding Waycross Partners in 2005, Ben was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Invesco where he was responsible for managing two mid cap strategies and led the firm’s technology and telecom research effort. Prior to Invesco, Ben worked for Banc One Securities (now J.P. Morgan Asset Management) and Prudential Securities. A native of Louisville, Ben attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He continued his education at Indiana University where he was awarded a master’s degree in Business Administration. Ben is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Louisville where he served as president from 2007 to 2008.

John Ferreby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

John joined the firm in 2009 as a Partner and Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Waycross Partners, John was a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager at Invesco in Louisville, Kentucky. At Invesco, John was the lead investment professional for Invesco’s $15 billion large cap core institutional strategy and was responsible for final decisions on all mid cap and large cap equity trades. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and is a CFA charter holder. He is a member of the CFA Society of Louisville.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

