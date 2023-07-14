The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives using two principal strategies, a Futures Strategy and a Fixed Income Strategy:

Futures Strategy. The Fund pursues its investment objective by employing a trend following strategy (identifying opportunities as prices trend up and down) similar in general concept to the managed futures industry at large. The strategy is systematic and rules based. The Adviser will consider a variety of exchange traded futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund’s holdings, either direct or held through a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary, Longboard Fund Limited (the “Subsidiary”), will generally be diversified across the equities, energies, interest rates, grains, meats, soft commodities (such as sugar, coffee, and cocoa), currencies, and metals sectors; and will also be diversified across North America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and potentially Africa and South America. Through its investment in futures contracts and forward contracts, the Adviser seeks to capture long term trends in the global financial markets and commodities. Futures and forward contracts are contractual agreements to buy or sell a particular currency, commodity or financial instrument at a pre-determined price in the future.

To pursue the Fund’s Futures Strategy, the Fund intends to invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. Assets in the Fund’s Subsidiary will be invested in commodity-related derivatives pursuant to the Futures Strategy. The Fund may also invest directly in certain financial-related derivatives with a portion of its assets pursuant to the Futures Strategy. Additionally, the Fund will, at times, purchase options on futures contracts, to cover the potential obligation regarding delivery of assets specified in the contracts. The Fund anticipates that it will generally invest between 5-30% of its assets (whether directly or through the Subsidiary) pursuant to the Futures Strategy.

The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity futures and swaps on commodity futures but it may also invest in financial futures, option and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the 1940 Act, and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions.

Fixed Income Strategy. The Fixed Income strategy is designed to generate absolute returns from interest income with less volatility than equity markets by investing primarily in U.S. Dollar-denominated fixed income securities including: (1) obligations issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, (2) bonds, notes, or similar debt obligations issued by U.S. or foreign corporations, (3) U.S. asset-backed securities (“ABS”) and (4) U.S. structured notes. The Fund restricts fixed income securities to those having a short-term rating of prime (highest short-term debt category) and/or a long-term rating of investment grade (BBB- or higher). The fixed income portion of the Fund’s portfolio will be invested without restriction as to individual security maturity, but the average duration (a measure of interest rate risk similar to maturity) of the fixed income portfolio will not exceed 5 years. The Fund generally invests between 70-95% of its assets pursuant to the Fixed Income Strategy and/or in cash and cash equivalents, although it reserves the right to invest up to 100% of its assets pursuant to the Fixed Income Strategy and/or in cash and cash equivalents.

The Adviser acts as the adviser to both the Fund and the Subsidiary.