The fund has a flexible investment strategy and will invest in a variety of securities and instruments and use a variety of investment techniques in pursuing its objective. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets in debt and fixed income securities rated at least in the Baa or BBB categories at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the subadvisers). These securities are known as “investment grade securities.” The fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.

The fund may also enter into various exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative transactions for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including for purposes of enhancing returns. These derivative transactions include, but are not limited to, bond and interest rate futures, options on bonds, options on bond and interest rate futures, swaps, foreign currency futures, forwards and options, options on swaps, options on forwards and commodity and commodity index futures, options, swaps and structured notes.

In particular, the fund may use certain derivatives, including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps on individual securities and/or baskets of securities), options (including options on credit default swaps), and/or futures contracts (including options on futures contracts) to a significant extent, although the amounts invested in these instruments may change from time to time. Other derivative instruments may also be used to a significant extent from time to time.

The fund may use currency related transactions involving options and futures contracts (sometimes referred to as “futures”), indexed securities and other derivative instruments (collectively, “Financial Instruments”). These Financial Instruments may be used without limit, for either hedging purposes, or to implement a currency investment strategy.

The subadvisers use fundamental investment techniques to select issues. In deciding among the securities and instruments in which the fund may invest, the subadvisers may take into account the credit quality, country of issue, interest rate, liquidity, maturity and yield of a security or instrument as well as other factors, including the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective duration and prevailing or anticipated market conditions. Although the fund may invest in securities of any maturity, the fund will normally maintain a dollar-weighted average effective duration (including futures positions), as estimated by the fund’s subadvisers, within the range of -3 to 8 years. Effective duration seeks to measure the expected sensitivity of market price to changes in interest rates, taking into account the anticipated effects of structural complexities (for example, some bonds can be prepaid by the issuer). Although the fund may invest in debt and fixed income securities of any credit quality, including securities that are in default, under normal market conditions it is expected that the fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average credit quality of portfolio holdings of at least the Baa/BBB categories or their equivalent (as determined by the subadvisers).

In addition, under normal market conditions, at the time of purchase:

• No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.

• No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in un-hedged non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.

• No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities that are not investment grade securities. Securities rated below investment grade are commonly known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities.”

• No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers that are not investment grade securities.

• No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in a combination of non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, emerging market securities and securities that are not investment grade securities.

• The fund is permitted to invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the government of the United States or any of the G-7 countries, including their agencies, instrumentalities and political sub-divisions, without limit; however, (i) no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities issued or guaranteed by a single government that is a non-G-7 country, including its agencies, instrumentalities and sub-divisions; (ii) no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in private mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities of a single issuer unless the collateral relating to such securities is credit-independent of the issuer and the security’s credit enhancement is independent of the issuer, in which case no more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in private mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities of such issuer; and (iii) other than as described above, no more than 5% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in the obligations of any single issuer.