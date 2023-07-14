Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$838 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.1%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|
No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.
|•
|
No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in un-hedged non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.
|•
|
No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities that are not investment grade securities. Securities rated below investment grade are commonly known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities.”
|•
|
No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers that are not investment grade securities.
|•
|
No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in a combination of non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, emerging market securities and securities that are not investment grade securities.
|•
|
The fund is permitted to invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the government of the United States or any of the G-7 countries, including their agencies, instrumentalities and political sub-divisions, without limit; however, (i) no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities issued or guaranteed by a single government that is a non-G-7 country, including its agencies, instrumentalities and sub-divisions; (ii) no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in private mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities of a single issuer unless the collateral relating to such securities is credit-independent of the issuer and the security’s credit enhancement is independent of the issuer, in which case no more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in private mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities of such issuer; and (iii) other than as described above, no more than 5% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in the obligations of any single issuer.
|•
|
The aggregate initial futures margin and options premiums required to establish commodity interest positions will not exceed 5% of the net assets of the fund, after taking into account unrealized profits and unrealized losses on any such positions; provided, however, that if an option is in-the-money at the time of purchase, the amount by which the option is in-the-money may be excluded in computing such 5%.
|Period
|WAURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|13.76%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|28.89%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|76.33%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|64.77%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|64.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|WAURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|68.72%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|93.48%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|33.87%
|2019
|1.0%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|56.97%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|65.65%
|Period
|WAURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|13.34%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|27.73%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|76.30%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|68.96%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|75.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|WAURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|68.58%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|93.48%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|33.87%
|2019
|1.0%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|59.90%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|75.33%
|WAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAURX % Rank
|Net Assets
|838 M
|100
|124 B
|44.58%
|Number of Holdings
|734
|2
|8175
|35.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|291 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|33.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.14%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|40.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAURX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.15%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|54.47%
|Cash
|12.15%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|31.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.61%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|62.10%
|Other
|0.09%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|21.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|75.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|68.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAURX % Rank
|Government
|30.09%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|16.06%
|Derivative
|23.63%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|8.53%
|Corporate
|19.22%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|71.49%
|Securitized
|14.60%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|54.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.84%
|Municipal
|0.37%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|24.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAURX % Rank
|US
|66.59%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|50.86%
|Non US
|20.56%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|42.07%
|WAURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|35.59%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|46.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|WAURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WAURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WAURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|39.02%
|WAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAURX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.38%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|87.47%
|WAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAURX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.94%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|79.51%
|WAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.098
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.100
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2012
9.75
9.8%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 11, 2013
8.72
8.7%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Frederick R. Marki is a Portfolio manager of Western since 2005. He began his investment career in 1983 and has a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Marki joined Western Asset in 2006. Prior to this, Marki was a director of Citigroup Asset Management and investment officer of the manager. and its predecessor companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
