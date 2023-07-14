Home
Western Asset Total Return Unconstrained Fund

mutual fund
WAUAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.93 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (WAARX) Primary Other (WARIX) Inst (WAASX) Retirement (WAURX) C (WAUCX) A (WAUAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$838 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WAUAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Western Asset Total Return Unconstrained Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    S. Leech

Fund Description

The fund has a flexible investment strategy and will invest in a variety of securities and instruments and use a variety of investment techniques in pursuing its objective. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets in debt and fixed income securities rated at least in the Baa or BBB categories at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the subadvisers). These securities are known as “investment grade securities.” The fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.
The fund may also enter into various exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative transactions for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including for purposes of enhancing returns. These derivative transactions include, but are not limited to, bond and interest rate futures, options on bonds, options on bond and interest rate futures, swaps, foreign currency futures, forwards and options, options on swaps, options on forwards and commodity and commodity index futures, options, swaps and structured notes.
In particular, the fund may use certain derivatives, including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps on individual securities and/or baskets of securities), options (including options on credit default swaps), and/or futures contracts (including options on futures contracts) to a significant extent, although the amounts invested in these instruments may change from time to time. Other derivative instruments may also be used to a significant extent from time to time.
The fund may use currency related transactions involving options and futures contracts (sometimes referred to as “futures”), indexed securities and other derivative instruments (collectively, “Financial Instruments”). These Financial Instruments may be used without limit, for either hedging purposes, or to implement a currency investment strategy.
  
The subadvisers use fundamental investment techniques to select issues. In deciding among the securities and instruments in which the fund may invest, the subadvisers may take into account the credit quality, country of issue, interest rate, liquidity, maturity and yield of a security or instrument as well as other factors, including the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective duration and prevailing or anticipated market conditions. Although the fund may invest in securities of any maturity, the fund will normally maintain a dollar-weighted average effective duration (including futures positions), as estimated by the fund’s subadvisers, within the range of -3 to 8 years. Effective duration seeks to measure the expected sensitivity of market price to changes in interest rates, taking into account the anticipated effects of structural complexities (for example, some bonds can be prepaid by the issuer). Although the fund may invest in debt and fixed income securities of any credit quality, including securities that are in default, under normal market conditions it is expected that the fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average credit quality of portfolio holdings of at least the Baa/BBB categories or their equivalent (as determined by the subadvisers). 
In addition, under normal market conditions, at the time of purchase: 
No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. 
No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in un-hedged non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. 
No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities that are not investment grade securities. Securities rated below investment grade are commonly known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities.” 
No more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers that are not investment grade securities. 
No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in a combination of non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, emerging market securities and securities that are not investment grade securities. 
The fund is permitted to invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the government of the United States or any of the G-7 countries, including their agencies, instrumentalities and political sub-divisions, without limit; however, (i) no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities issued or guaranteed by a single government that is a non-G-7 country, including its agencies, instrumentalities and sub-divisions; (ii) no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in private mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities of a single issuer unless the collateral relating to such securities is credit-independent of the issuer and the security’s credit enhancement is independent of the issuer, in which case no more than 25% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in private mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities of such issuer; and (iii) other than as described above, no more than 5% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in the obligations of any single issuer. 
The aggregate initial futures margin and options premiums required to establish commodity interest positions will not exceed 5% of the net assets of the fund, after taking into account unrealized profits and unrealized losses on any such positions; provided, however, that if an option is in-the-money at the time of purchase, the amount by which the option is in-the-money may be excluded in computing such 5%. 
Read More

WAUAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -7.2% 18.1% 13.48%
1 Yr 0.6% -18.7% 21.2% 28.75%
3 Yr -4.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 77.43%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.7% 29.4% 65.50%
10 Yr -1.7%* -27.4% 13.1% 66.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -31.8% 18.4% 69.15%
2021 -3.0% -14.3% 15.8% 93.93%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 34.03%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 57.14%
2018 -1.3% -12.3% 0.7% 65.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -11.7% 18.1% 13.06%
1 Yr 0.6% -18.7% 38.5% 27.59%
3 Yr -4.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 77.39%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.7% 30.2% 69.89%
10 Yr -1.7%* -27.4% 16.3% 77.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -31.8% 18.4% 69.01%
2021 -3.0% -14.3% 15.8% 93.93%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 34.03%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 60.07%
2018 -1.3% -12.3% 1.5% 75.52%

NAV & Total Return History

WAUAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAUAX Category Low Category High WAUAX % Rank
Net Assets 838 M 100 124 B 45.02%
Number of Holdings 734 2 8175 35.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 291 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 33.57%
Weighting of Top 10 33.14% 4.3% 105.0% 40.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 16.10%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.25% 4.59%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 1.375% 4.40%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 2.875% 3.83%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 3.37%
  6. Mexico (United Mexican States) 7.75% 3.21%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 3.05%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 1% 2.37%
  9. Russian Federation 6.9% 2.36%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 3.125% 2.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAUAX % Rank
Bonds 		87.15% -150.81% 180.51% 54.90%
Cash 		12.15% -261.12% 258.91% 31.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.61% 0.00% 33.50% 62.54%
Other 		0.09% -25.82% 276.99% 21.76%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 75.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 68.59%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAUAX % Rank
Government 		30.09% 0.00% 99.43% 16.50%
Derivative 		23.63% -0.52% 72.98% 8.96%
Corporate 		19.22% 0.00% 97.25% 71.92%
Securitized 		14.60% 0.00% 99.65% 54.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.10% 0.00% 100.00% 36.27%
Municipal 		0.37% 0.00% 54.26% 24.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAUAX % Rank
US 		66.59% -151.11% 194.51% 51.30%
Non US 		20.56% -136.75% 104.82% 42.51%

WAUAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 26.65% 51.62%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.29% 47.83%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

WAUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.25% 0.00% 5.75% 29.85%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 632.00% 39.53%

WAUAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAUAX Category Low Category High WAUAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.68% 0.00% 15.93% 87.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAUAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAUAX Category Low Category High WAUAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.93% -1.55% 11.51% 79.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAUAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WAUAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

S. Leech

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2012

9.75

9.8%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976

Mark Lindbloom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 11, 2013

8.72

8.7%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.

Julien Scholnick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst

John Bellows

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst

Frederick Marki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Frederick R. Marki is a Portfolio manager of Western since 2005. He began his investment career in 1983 and has a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Marki joined Western Asset in 2006. Prior to this, Marki was a director of Citigroup Asset Management and investment officer of the manager. and its predecessor companies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

