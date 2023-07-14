Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.6%
1 yr return
12.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
Net Assets
$550 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.8%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WAINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|3.6%
|18.0%
|30.43%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-10.3%
|18.8%
|47.83%
|3 Yr
|14.9%*
|-3.4%
|25.2%
|39.13%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-9.8%
|8.9%
|39.13%
|10 Yr
|11.7%*
|0.0%
|12.8%
|10.00%
* Annualized
|YTD
|10.6%
|-19.7%
|12.1%
|17.39%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-10.4%
|12.3%
|13.04%
|3 Yr
|14.9%*
|-5.8%
|15.0%
|8.70%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-9.8%
|8.3%
|33.33%
|10 Yr
|11.7%*
|-0.2%
|12.7%
|11.11%
* Annualized
|WAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|550 M
|6.6 M
|5.39 B
|26.09%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|18
|474
|91.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|418 M
|3.11 M
|2.3 B
|8.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.75%
|12.4%
|75.7%
|8.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAINX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.97%
|93.28%
|104.43%
|52.17%
|Cash
|2.03%
|-4.43%
|5.11%
|47.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.14%
|82.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|86.96%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.03%
|91.30%
|WAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-1.69%
|1.15%
|4.35%
|WAINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2011
11.1
11.1%
Mr. Krishnan joined Wasatch Advisors as a Research Analyst in 1994. He was a Research Analyst on Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth portfolios prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Bombay University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Matthew Dreith, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. Mr. Dreith joined the Wasatch Advisors, Inc. as a research analyst in 2011. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Dreith worked as an investment analyst at the Time Value of Money L.P. in Austin, Texas as well as American Century Investments in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Dreith also completed an investment analyst internship with Alchemy Capital Management in Mumbai, India. Mr. Dreith earned a Master of Business Administration from McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado Boulder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.41
|21.34
|9.91
|11.3
