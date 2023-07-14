Home
Wasatch Emerging India Fund®

mutual fund
WAINX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.94 +0.07 +1.19%
primary theme
India
share class
Inv (WAINX) Primary Inst (WIINX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch Emerging India Fund®

WAINX | Fund

$5.94

$550 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

Net Assets

$550 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WAINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Emerging India Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Apr 26, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ajay Krishnan

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in companies tied economically to India. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of companies of all market capitalizations tied economically to India. 
We will generally consider qualifying investments to be in companies that are listed on an Indian exchange, that have at least 50% of their assets in India, or that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in India. 
India is considered an emerging market. Companies in the India region with economic ties to India may be located in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. 
We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have above average revenue and earnings growth potential. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, and materials.
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
We may also invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). 
Read More

WAINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% 3.6% 18.0% 30.43%
1 Yr 12.3% -10.3% 18.8% 47.83%
3 Yr 14.9%* -3.4% 25.2% 39.13%
5 Yr 6.5%* -9.8% 8.9% 39.13%
10 Yr 11.7%* 0.0% 12.8% 10.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -36.8% -3.5% 82.61%
2021 14.8% 1.0% 20.2% 13.04%
2020 5.6% -0.1% 6.1% 26.09%
2019 3.2% -5.9% 3.2% 9.09%
2018 -2.4% -8.9% -0.3% 40.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -19.7% 12.1% 17.39%
1 Yr 12.3% -10.4% 12.3% 13.04%
3 Yr 14.9%* -5.8% 15.0% 8.70%
5 Yr 6.5%* -9.8% 8.3% 33.33%
10 Yr 11.7%* -0.2% 12.7% 11.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -36.8% -3.5% 82.61%
2021 14.8% 1.0% 20.2% 13.04%
2020 5.6% -0.1% 6.1% 26.09%
2019 3.2% -5.9% 3.2% 9.09%
2018 -2.4% -8.9% -0.3% 50.00%

NAV & Total Return History

WAINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAINX Category Low Category High WAINX % Rank
Net Assets 550 M 6.6 M 5.39 B 26.09%
Number of Holdings 26 18 474 91.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 418 M 3.11 M 2.3 B 8.70%
Weighting of Top 10 60.75% 12.4% 75.7% 8.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bajaj Finance Ltd 10.46%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAINX % Rank
Stocks 		97.97% 93.28% 104.43% 52.17%
Cash 		2.03% -4.43% 5.11% 47.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 82.61%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.14% 82.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 82.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 86.96%

WAINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.19% 2.24% 17.39%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.19% 1.25% 95.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

WAINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.25% 5.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 83.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 10.73% 67.00% 20.69%

WAINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAINX Category Low Category High WAINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.03% 91.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAINX Category Low Category High WAINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.15% -1.69% 1.15% 4.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WAINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ajay Krishnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2011

11.1

11.1%

Mr. Krishnan joined Wasatch Advisors as a Research Analyst in 1994. He was a Research Analyst on Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth portfolios prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Bombay University.

Matthew Dreith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Matthew Dreith, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. Mr. Dreith joined the Wasatch Advisors, Inc. as a research analyst in 2011. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Dreith worked as an investment analyst at the Time Value of Money L.P. in Austin, Texas as well as American Century Investments in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Dreith also completed an investment analyst internship with Alchemy Capital Management in Mumbai, India. Mr. Dreith earned a Master of Business Administration from McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 21.34 9.91 11.3

