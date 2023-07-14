Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Wasatch Emerging Markets Select Fund

mutual fund
WAESX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.4 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (WAESX) Primary Inst (WIESX)
WAESX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch Emerging Markets Select Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.4 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (WAESX) Primary Inst (WIESX)
WAESX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch Emerging Markets Select Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.4 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (WAESX) Primary Inst (WIESX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch Emerging Markets Select Fund

WAESX | Fund

$15.40

$364 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

Net Assets

$364 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch Emerging Markets Select Fund

WAESX | Fund

$15.40

$364 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.37%

WAESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Emerging Markets Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Dec 13, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ajay Krishnan

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in companies of all market capitalizations that are tied economically to emerging market countries. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of companies that are tied economically to emerging market countries. 
Emerging market countries are those currently included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets Index. We will generally consider qualifying investments to be in companies that are listed on an exchange in an emerging market country, that have at least 50% of their assets in an emerging market country, or that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market country. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally invest in 30 to 50 companies. However, we may invest in fewer or more companies when we believe that doing so will help our efforts to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. 
We travel extensively outside the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis with the goal of owning the highest quality growth companies tied economically to emerging market countries. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers. 
We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Asia, India, Taiwan, and China. 
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs) and early stage companies. 
Read More

WAESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -11.0% 30.2% 57.43%
1 Yr 8.5% -12.7% 29.2% 59.19%
3 Yr 4.5%* -17.0% 12.8% 12.26%
5 Yr 6.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 1.22%
10 Yr 4.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 2.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.4% -50.1% 7.2% 96.58%
2021 9.9% -18.2% 13.6% 1.25%
2020 14.1% -7.2% 79.7% 4.05%
2019 6.4% -4.4% 9.2% 5.59%
2018 -2.4% -7.2% 7.0% 4.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -30.3% 30.2% 55.41%
1 Yr 8.5% -48.9% 29.2% 54.89%
3 Yr 4.5%* -16.3% 12.8% 13.64%
5 Yr 6.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 1.27%
10 Yr 4.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 4.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.4% -50.1% 7.2% 96.58%
2021 9.9% -18.2% 13.6% 1.25%
2020 14.1% -7.2% 79.7% 4.05%
2019 6.4% -4.4% 9.2% 5.59%
2018 -2.4% -7.2% 7.0% 4.89%

NAV & Total Return History

WAESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAESX Category Low Category High WAESX % Rank
Net Assets 364 M 717 K 102 B 54.18%
Number of Holdings 36 10 6734 97.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 252 M 340 K 19.3 B 42.69%
Weighting of Top 10 49.01% 2.8% 71.7% 7.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  2. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  3. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  4. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  5. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  6. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  7. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  8. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  9. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%
  10. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAESX % Rank
Stocks 		93.26% 0.90% 110.97% 86.17%
Cash 		6.75% -23.67% 20.19% 9.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 87.55%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 83.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 84.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 87.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAESX % Rank
Technology 		31.19% 0.00% 47.50% 9.73%
Financial Services 		29.55% 0.00% 48.86% 5.51%
Industrials 		13.60% 0.00% 43.53% 8.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.12% 0.00% 48.94% 37.77%
Healthcare 		6.83% 0.00% 93.26% 19.72%
Communication Services 		4.18% 0.00% 39.29% 87.84%
Basic Materials 		1.53% 0.00% 30.03% 93.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 96.67%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 97.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 97.44%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.13% 99.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAESX % Rank
Non US 		88.17% -4.71% 112.57% 89.83%
US 		5.09% -1.60% 104.72% 12.45%

WAESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.03% 41.06% 45.12%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 82.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

WAESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 77.78%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 7.61%

WAESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAESX Category Low Category High WAESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 95.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAESX Category Low Category High WAESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -1.98% 17.62% 90.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WAESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ajay Krishnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2012

9.47

9.5%

Mr. Krishnan joined Wasatch Advisors as a Research Analyst in 1994. He was a Research Analyst on Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth portfolios prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Bombay University.

Scott Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Scott Thomas, CFA, CPA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2012 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, he worked as a vice president in equity research at Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York City. Prior to Morgan Stanley & Co., Mr. Thomas worked at KPMG LLP in San Francisco and New York. Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.

Matthew Dreith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Matthew Dreith, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. Mr. Dreith joined the Wasatch Advisors, Inc. as a research analyst in 2011. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Dreith worked as an investment analyst at the Time Value of Money L.P. in Austin, Texas as well as American Century Investments in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Dreith also completed an investment analyst internship with Alchemy Capital Management in Mumbai, India. Mr. Dreith earned a Master of Business Administration from McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Neal Dihora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Dihora initially joined Wasatch Advisors Inc. in 2002 and worked for a year as a senior equities analyst. He then went to Nicholas Company Inc. as a research analyst and rejoined Wasatch in 2006. Mr. Neal Dihora has been Co-Portfolio Manager and joined Nicholas as a senior research analyst in June 2015. Dihora holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×