4.6%
1 yr return
4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$176 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.1%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a diversified fund and invests in a wide universe of U.S. small cap value stocks. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stock of U.S. companies that were small cap value companies at the time of purchase. If the Fund changes its 80% investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days before the change and will change the name of the Fund. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies in the financial services industry. In addition, the Fund may purchase options on such securities, or security indexes or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to provide exposure to such securities.
Generally, U.S. companies are companies organized in the U.S. and that trade in U.S. securities markets. A value stock has a low price relative to various characteristics considered in assessing a company’s worth. These may include, but are not limited to, book value, sales, earnings and operating cash flows. For investment purposes, the Adviser defines small cap companies as companies with market capitalizations generally in the lowest 10% of total market capitalization of a large portion of all publicly traded U.S. companies (after certain security types are excluded).
Under normal market circumstances, the Adviser primarily utilizes a market capitalization weighted approach to determine the target weighting of the U.S. small cap value stocks for purchase. Under this approach, the amount of each security purchased for the Fund’s portfolio is generally determined based on the issuer’s relative market capitalization. Please note that when the Adviser establishes a new stock position, its weight may not reflect the issuer’s relative market capitalization.
The Adviser will often determine an issuer’s market capitalization using a full-market capitalization method. Under this method, an issuer’s market capitalization is determined by multiplying an equity security’s price by the number of shares outstanding. In certain circumstances, the Adviser may utilize a float-adjusted market capitalization method. Under this method, an issuer’s market capitalization is determined by taking an equity security’s price and multiplying it by the number of shares readily available in the market. This latter method may result in a smaller market capitalization than a capitalization determined under the full-market capitalization method. As of December 31, 2021, using the guidelines and definitions above, the market capitalization of a small cap company was equal to or below $8.20 billion.
|2022
|-13.8%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|33.63%
|2021
|7.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|65.24%
|2020
|0.5%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|56.91%
|2019
|4.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|59.52%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|58.46%
|2022
|-13.8%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|33.63%
|2021
|7.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|65.24%
|2020
|0.5%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|56.91%
|2019
|4.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|59.76%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|74.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VYSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.43%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|90.67%
|Cash
|5.22%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|10.41%
|Other
|0.23%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|2.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.13%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|2.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|58.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|59.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VYSVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.99%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|11.16%
|Industrials
|21.21%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|20.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.29%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|28.23%
|Basic Materials
|9.53%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|8.32%
|Energy
|9.15%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|39.39%
|Technology
|7.05%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|77.46%
|Consumer Defense
|4.04%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|43.76%
|Healthcare
|3.48%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|84.25%
|Communication Services
|1.22%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|79.43%
|Real Estate
|0.96%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|91.03%
|Utilities
|0.08%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|79.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VYSVX % Rank
|US
|92.17%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|77.66%
|Non US
|2.26%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|56.62%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.009
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 05, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Sep 15, 2014
7.71
7.7%
Dr. Mendel Fygenson, Portfolio Manager at Vericimetry. Dr. Fygenson is also the Co-Chief Investment Officer and an Elected Manager of Vericimetry.Dr. Fygenson has been Chief Investment Officer and an Elected Manager of Vericimetry since 2014, and he has been Chief Executive Officer of Vericimetry since April 2016. Dr. Fygenson is a Data Scientist specializing in advanced analytical methods and complex datasets. He has more than 25 years of experience creating targeting/trading strategies, predictive models and data structure algorithms for the digital media and investment industries. Since 1996 he has been a tenured faculty member of the department of Data Sciences and Operations at the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. Dr. Fygenson’s research has been published in leading scientific journals; he has given numerous invited talks around the world and has served multiple times as an expert panelist for the National Science Foundation in the Mathematics and the Social Sciences divisions. Dr. Fygenson holds a Ph.D. in Biostatistics from the University of Michigan and a M.A. in Statistics from SUNY Buffalo. He earned his B.S. summa cum laude in Statistics and B.A. summa cum laude in Philosophy from Haifa University, Israel.
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Dr. Plat holds a Ph.D. in International Economics from the University of California at Santa Cruz, an MBA from the Olin School at Washington University in St. Louis, and a BS in Earth Science from the University of California at Santa Cruz. From May 2010 to March 2016, he served as Vice President for Morgan Stanley, managing business unit risk for Morgan Stanley’s Private Banking Group. He has worked extensively with investment strategies as a portfolio manager for large bank portfolios across various asset classes, and has served as a fixed income and credit trader. His academic research has focused on informational economics related to asset valuation and on market trading strategies.
