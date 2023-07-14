Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.6%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$176 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VYSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vericimetry Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mendel Fygenson

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified fund and invests in a wide universe of U.S. small cap value stocks. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stock of U.S. companies that were small cap value companies at the time of purchase. If the Fund changes its 80% investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days before the change and will change the name of the Fund. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies in the financial services industry. In addition, the Fund may purchase options on such securities, or security indexes or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to provide exposure to such securities.

Generally, U.S. companies are companies organized in the U.S. and that trade in U.S. securities markets. A value stock has a low price relative to various characteristics considered in assessing a company’s worth. These may include, but are not limited to, book value, sales, earnings and operating cash flows. For investment purposes, the Adviser defines small cap companies as companies with market capitalizations generally in the lowest 10% of total market capitalization of a large portion of all publicly traded U.S. companies (after certain security types are excluded).

Under normal market circumstances, the Adviser primarily utilizes a market capitalization weighted approach to determine the target weighting of the U.S. small cap value stocks for purchase. Under this approach, the amount of each security purchased for the Fund’s portfolio is generally determined based on the issuer’s relative market capitalization. Please note that when the Adviser establishes a new stock position, its weight may not reflect the issuer’s relative market capitalization.

The Adviser will often determine an issuer’s market capitalization using a full-market capitalization method. Under this method, an issuer’s market capitalization is determined by multiplying an equity security’s price by the number of shares outstanding. In certain circumstances, the Adviser may utilize a float-adjusted market capitalization method. Under this method, an issuer’s market capitalization is determined by taking an equity security’s price and multiplying it by the number of shares readily available in the market. This latter method may result in a smaller market capitalization than a capitalization determined under the full-market capitalization method. As of December 31, 2021, using the guidelines and definitions above, the market capitalization of a small cap company was equal to or below $8.20 billion.

Read More

VYSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VYSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -10.6% 21.3% 73.33%
1 Yr 4.8% -16.4% 28.1% 53.76%
3 Yr 11.4%* -16.2% 112.7% 51.03%
5 Yr -2.7%* -24.6% 42.3% 61.89%
10 Yr 2.5%* -21.2% 23.2% 24.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VYSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -36.7% 212.9% 33.63%
2021 7.2% -38.4% 60.6% 65.24%
2020 0.5% -9.3% 66.8% 56.91%
2019 4.1% -5.9% 7.6% 59.52%
2018 -5.6% -12.3% -1.2% 58.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VYSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -12.9% 21.3% 69.89%
1 Yr 4.8% -16.4% 46.4% 49.79%
3 Yr 11.4%* -16.2% 112.7% 50.34%
5 Yr -2.7%* -19.1% 42.3% 71.46%
10 Yr 2.5%* -10.1% 23.2% 60.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VYSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -36.7% 212.9% 33.63%
2021 7.2% -38.4% 60.6% 65.24%
2020 0.5% -7.6% 66.8% 56.91%
2019 4.1% -5.9% 7.6% 59.76%
2018 -5.6% -12.3% -1.2% 74.38%

NAV & Total Return History

VYSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VYSVX Category Low Category High VYSVX % Rank
Net Assets 176 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 68.45%
Number of Holdings 859 10 1551 4.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.6 M 812 K 2.82 B 80.48%
Weighting of Top 10 11.07% 4.8% 95.7% 84.43%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VYSVX % Rank
Stocks 		94.43% 14.38% 100.16% 90.67%
Cash 		5.22% -52.43% 47.85% 10.41%
Other 		0.23% -0.88% 5.25% 2.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 5.63% 2.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 58.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 59.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYSVX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.99% 0.00% 35.71% 11.16%
Industrials 		21.21% 0.65% 48.61% 20.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.29% 0.00% 51.62% 28.23%
Basic Materials 		9.53% 0.00% 67.30% 8.32%
Energy 		9.15% 0.00% 29.42% 39.39%
Technology 		7.05% 0.00% 34.03% 77.46%
Consumer Defense 		4.04% 0.00% 13.22% 43.76%
Healthcare 		3.48% 0.00% 25.76% 84.25%
Communication Services 		1.22% 0.00% 24.90% 79.43%
Real Estate 		0.96% 0.00% 44.41% 91.03%
Utilities 		0.08% 0.00% 13.86% 79.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYSVX % Rank
US 		92.17% 11.42% 100.16% 77.66%
Non US 		2.26% 0.00% 78.53% 56.62%

VYSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VYSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.05% 37.36% 91.48%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 7.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

VYSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VYSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VYSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 7.00% 252.00% 79.26%

VYSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VYSVX Category Low Category High VYSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 7.65% 20.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VYSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VYSVX Category Low Category High VYSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -1.43% 4.13% 23.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VYSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VYSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mendel Fygenson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Dr. Mendel Fygenson, Portfolio Manager at Vericimetry. Dr. Fygenson is also the Co-Chief Investment Officer and an Elected Manager of Vericimetry.Dr. Fygenson has been Chief Investment Officer and an Elected Manager of Vericimetry since 2014, and he has been Chief Executive Officer of Vericimetry since April 2016. Dr. Fygenson is a Data Scientist specializing in advanced analytical methods and complex datasets. He has more than 25 years of experience creating targeting/trading strategies, predictive models and data structure algorithms for the digital media and investment industries. Since 1996 he has been a tenured faculty member of the department of Data Sciences and Operations at the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. Dr. Fygenson’s research has been published in leading scientific journals; he has given numerous invited talks around the world and has served multiple times as an expert panelist for the National Science Foundation in the Mathematics and the Social Sciences divisions. Dr. Fygenson holds a Ph.D. in Biostatistics from the University of Michigan and a M.A. in Statistics from SUNY Buffalo. He earned his B.S. summa cum laude in Statistics and B.A. summa cum laude in Philosophy from Haifa University, Israel.

Carl Plat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Dr. Plat holds a Ph.D. in International Economics from the University of California at Santa Cruz, an MBA from the Olin School at Washington University in St. Louis, and a BS in Earth Science from the University of California at Santa Cruz. From May 2010 to March 2016, he served as Vice President for Morgan Stanley, managing business unit risk for Morgan Stanley’s Private Banking Group. He has worked extensively with investment strategies as a portfolio manager for large bank portfolios across various asset classes, and has served as a fixed income and credit trader. His academic research has focused on informational economics related to asset valuation and on market trading strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

