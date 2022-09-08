Home
Trending ETFs

VYCEX (Mutual Fund)

VYCEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$883 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VYCEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Corporate Leaders 100 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Costa

Fund Description

VYCEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VYCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -13.6% 215.2% 47.41%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 50.54%
3 Yr 0.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 91.49%
5 Yr -1.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 71.24%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 6.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VYCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -65.1% 22.3% 43.46%
2021 9.1% -25.3% 25.5% 38.83%
2020 -3.4% -8.4% 56.7% 93.81%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 48.36%
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VYCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -13.6% 215.2% 46.45%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 48.15%
3 Yr 0.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 91.89%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 58.66%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 6.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VYCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -65.1% 22.3% 43.46%
2021 9.1% -25.3% 25.5% 38.91%
2020 -3.4% -8.4% 56.7% 93.81%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 48.36%
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VYCEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VYCEX Category Low Category High VYCEX % Rank
Net Assets 883 M 1 M 151 B 49.26%
Number of Holdings 102 2 1727 32.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 99.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 69.21%
Weighting of Top 10 11.60% 5.0% 99.2% 98.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 1.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VYCEX % Rank
Stocks 		100.79% 28.02% 125.26% 0.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 48.03%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 44.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 45.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 46.47%
Cash 		-0.79% -88.20% 71.98% 97.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYCEX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.40% 0.00% 58.05% 67.49%
Healthcare 		15.86% 0.00% 30.08% 66.50%
Technology 		12.61% 0.00% 54.02% 32.01%
Consumer Defense 		12.49% 0.00% 34.10% 14.27%
Industrials 		11.84% 0.00% 42.76% 46.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.74% 0.00% 22.74% 10.81%
Communication Services 		7.42% 0.00% 26.58% 24.59%
Utilities 		4.22% 0.00% 27.04% 52.56%
Energy 		3.23% 0.00% 54.00% 90.59%
Basic Materials 		3.15% 0.00% 21.69% 55.45%
Real Estate 		2.04% 0.00% 90.54% 60.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYCEX % Rank
US 		99.72% 24.51% 121.23% 3.53%
Non US 		1.07% 0.00% 41.42% 77.50%

VYCEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VYCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.65% 0.04% 45.41% 14.36%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 31.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VYCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VYCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VYCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 488.00% 36.88%

VYCEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VYCEX Category Low Category High VYCEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 77.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VYCEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VYCEX Category Low Category High VYCEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.30% -1.51% 4.28% 7.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VYCEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VYCEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

