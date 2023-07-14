Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Vanguard US Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
VWUSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$52.83 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VWUSX) Primary Inst (VWUAX)
VWUSX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard US Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$52.83 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VWUSX) Primary Inst (VWUAX)
VWUSX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard US Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$52.83 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VWUSX) Primary Inst (VWUAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard US Growth Portfolio

VWUSX | Fund

$52.83

$35.3 B

0.27%

$0.14

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.0%

1 yr return

26.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$35.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard US Growth Portfolio

VWUSX | Fund

$52.83

$35.3 B

0.27%

$0.14

0.38%

VWUSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard US Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Jan 06, 1959
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Shilling

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in large-capitalization stocks of U.S. companies considered to have above-average earnings growth potential and reasonable stock prices in comparison with expected earnings. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities issued by U.S. companies. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.
Read More

VWUSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VWUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.0% -41.7% 64.0% 18.06%
1 Yr 26.8% -46.2% 77.9% 10.41%
3 Yr -0.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 59.09%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 31.81%
10 Yr 7.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 20.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VWUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.8% -85.9% 81.6% 77.65%
2021 -0.5% -31.0% 26.7% 75.55%
2020 15.1% -13.0% 34.8% 7.55%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 30.56%
2018 -1.7% -15.9% 2.0% 35.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VWUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.0% -41.7% 64.0% 16.83%
1 Yr 26.8% -46.2% 77.9% 9.34%
3 Yr -0.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 58.74%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 38.17%
10 Yr 7.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 42.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VWUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.8% -85.9% 81.6% 77.65%
2021 -0.5% -31.0% 26.7% 75.55%
2020 15.1% -13.0% 34.8% 7.55%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 30.75%
2018 -1.7% -15.9% 3.1% 57.62%

NAV & Total Return History

VWUSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VWUSX Category Low Category High VWUSX % Rank
Net Assets 35.3 B 189 K 222 B 5.88%
Number of Holdings 272 2 3509 8.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.7 B -1.37 M 104 B 5.16%
Weighting of Top 10 41.70% 11.4% 116.5% 72.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.30%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.84%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.78%
  4. Tesla Inc 5.93%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.93%
  6. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.40%
  7. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.40%
  8. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.40%
  9. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.40%
  10. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VWUSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.92% 50.26% 104.50% 73.52%
Cash 		3.09% -10.83% 49.73% 21.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 91.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 90.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 91.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 91.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VWUSX % Rank
Technology 		40.71% 0.00% 65.70% 27.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.11% 0.00% 62.57% 14.18%
Communication Services 		11.98% 0.00% 66.40% 34.02%
Healthcare 		11.06% 0.00% 39.76% 65.00%
Financial Services 		7.00% 0.00% 43.06% 69.92%
Industrials 		3.18% 0.00% 30.65% 82.38%
Consumer Defense 		3.01% 0.00% 25.50% 58.52%
Real Estate 		1.20% 0.00% 16.05% 48.77%
Energy 		0.52% 0.00% 41.09% 49.34%
Basic Materials 		0.22% 0.00% 18.91% 71.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 94.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VWUSX % Rank
US 		92.42% 34.69% 100.00% 64.75%
Non US 		4.50% 0.00% 54.22% 38.20%

VWUSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VWUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 20.29% 94.49%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.50% 12.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

VWUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VWUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VWUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.00% 316.74% 61.26%

VWUSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VWUSX Category Low Category High VWUSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% 0.00% 41.31% 9.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VWUSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VWUSX Category Low Category High VWUSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.02% -6.13% 1.75% 27.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VWUSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VWUSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Shilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2010

11.65

11.7%

Andrew J. Shilling, CFA, Senior Vice President and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. He has worked in investment management for Wellington Management since 1994, has managed investment portfolios since 2000. Education: B.A., Amherst College; M.B.A., Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College.

Blair Boyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2014

8.28

8.3%

Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.

Kathleen McCarragher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2014

8.28

8.3%

Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.

Gary Robinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2015

7.08

7.1%

Gary has been a member of the Global Stewardship Portfolio Construction Group since its inception in 2015 and is an Investment Manager in the US Equities Team. He graduated MBiochem in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford in 2003 and joined Baillie Gifford the same year. He spent time working on our Japanese, UK and European Equity Teams before moving to the US Equities Team in 2008. Gary is a generalist investor but retains a special interest in the healthcare sector dating back to his undergraduate degree. Gary became a Partner of the firm in 2019.

Tom Slater

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Tom graduated BSc in Computer Science with Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh in 2000. He joined Baillie Gifford the same year and worked in the Developed Asia and UK Equity Teams before joining the Long Term Global Growth Team at the start of 2009. Tom became a Partner in the firm in 2012. Tom was appointed Joint Manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in January 2015 having served as Deputy Manager for the previous five years. In 2015 Tom was appointed Head of the North American Equities Team and is a decision maker on Long Term Global Growth portfolios. Tom’s investment interest is focused on high growth companies both in listed equity markets and as an investor in private companies.

Cesar Orosco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

CFA, Ph.D., Senior Portfolio Manager at Vanguard. He has been with Vanguard since April 2020, has worked in investment management since 2004, has managed investment portfolios since 2004, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since February 2021. Education: B.S., Universidad de Lima; Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×