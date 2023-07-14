Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
35.0%
1 yr return
26.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$35.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.7%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VWUSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|35.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|18.06%
|1 Yr
|26.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|10.41%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|59.09%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|31.81%
|10 Yr
|7.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|20.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|VWUSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|77.65%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|75.55%
|2020
|15.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|7.55%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|30.56%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|35.05%
|Period
|VWUSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|35.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|16.83%
|1 Yr
|26.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|9.34%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|58.74%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|38.17%
|10 Yr
|7.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|42.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|VWUSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|77.65%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|75.55%
|2020
|15.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|7.55%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|30.75%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|57.62%
|VWUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VWUSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.3 B
|189 K
|222 B
|5.88%
|Number of Holdings
|272
|2
|3509
|8.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.7 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|5.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.70%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|72.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VWUSX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.92%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|73.52%
|Cash
|3.09%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|21.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|91.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|90.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|91.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|91.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VWUSX % Rank
|Technology
|40.71%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|27.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.11%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|14.18%
|Communication Services
|11.98%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|34.02%
|Healthcare
|11.06%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|65.00%
|Financial Services
|7.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|69.92%
|Industrials
|3.18%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|82.38%
|Consumer Defense
|3.01%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|58.52%
|Real Estate
|1.20%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|48.77%
|Energy
|0.52%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|49.34%
|Basic Materials
|0.22%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|71.80%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|94.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VWUSX % Rank
|US
|92.42%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|64.75%
|Non US
|4.50%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|38.20%
|VWUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|94.49%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|12.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|VWUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VWUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VWUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|61.26%
|VWUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VWUSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.27%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|9.79%
|VWUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|VWUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VWUSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.02%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|27.30%
|VWUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2004
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 1997
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1996
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1994
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 1994
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 1993
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 1992
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 1990
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 12, 1990
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 13, 1989
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2010
11.65
11.7%
Andrew J. Shilling, CFA, Senior Vice President and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. He has worked in investment management for Wellington Management since 1994, has managed investment portfolios since 2000. Education: B.A., Amherst College; M.B.A., Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2014
8.28
8.3%
Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2014
8.28
8.3%
Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2015
7.08
7.1%
Gary has been a member of the Global Stewardship Portfolio Construction Group since its inception in 2015 and is an Investment Manager in the US Equities Team. He graduated MBiochem in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford in 2003 and joined Baillie Gifford the same year. He spent time working on our Japanese, UK and European Equity Teams before moving to the US Equities Team in 2008. Gary is a generalist investor but retains a special interest in the healthcare sector dating back to his undergraduate degree. Gary became a Partner of the firm in 2019.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Tom graduated BSc in Computer Science with Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh in 2000. He joined Baillie Gifford the same year and worked in the Developed Asia and UK Equity Teams before joining the Long Term Global Growth Team at the start of 2009. Tom became a Partner in the firm in 2012. Tom was appointed Joint Manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in January 2015 having served as Deputy Manager for the previous five years. In 2015 Tom was appointed Head of the North American Equities Team and is a decision maker on Long Term Global Growth portfolios. Tom’s investment interest is focused on high growth companies both in listed equity markets and as an investor in private companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2021
1.26
1.3%
CFA, Ph.D., Senior Portfolio Manager at Vanguard. He has been with Vanguard since April 2020, has worked in investment management since 2004, has managed investment portfolios since 2004, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since February 2021. Education: B.S., Universidad de Lima; Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...