Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of net assets in the equity securities of small-cap companies. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of companies with a history of above-average growth in revenues, earnings, cash flows and/or margin relative to peers, benchmarks or consensus expectations, as well as companies expected to have above-average growth. A company will be considered a small-cap company if its market capitalization, at time of purchase, is equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000 ® Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index was approximately $19.36 million to $14.62 billion. The subadviser may continue to hold an investment for further capital growth opportunities even if, through market appreciation, the company’s market cap value exceeds these small cap measures. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMIM”) and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). In managing its portion of the Fund, JPMIM employs a process to identify companies that have a history of above-average growth or which JPMIM believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those, in the opinion of JPMIM, with leading competitive positions, predictable and durable business models and management that can achieve sustained growth. T. Rowe Price manages the Fund’s investments in certain privately placed securities which will be transferred to the Fund as part of the Reorganization, but does not currently intend to invest in additional privately placed securities. Investments in privately placed securities are a non-principal investment strategy of the Fund. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.