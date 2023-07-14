Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Small Cap Growth Fund

VVSGX | Fund

$14.79

$500 M

0.00%

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.0%

Net Assets

$500 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Small Cap Growth Fund

VVSGX | Fund

$14.79

$500 M

0.00%

1.19%

VVSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eytan Shapiro

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of net assets in the equity securities of small-cap companies. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of companies with a history of above-average growth in revenues, earnings, cash flows and/or margin relative to peers, benchmarks or consensus expectations, as well as companies expected to have above-average growth.A company will be considered a small-cap company if its market capitalization, at time of purchase, is equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $19.36 million to $14.62 billion. The subadviser may continue to hold an investment for further capital growth opportunities even if, through market appreciation, the company’s market cap value exceeds these small cap measures.The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMIM”) and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”).In managing its portion of the Fund, JPMIM employs a process to identify companies that have a history of above-average growth or which JPMIM believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those, in the opinion of JPMIM, with leading competitive positions, predictable and durable business models and management that can achieve sustained growth.T. Rowe Price manages the Fund’s investments in certain privately placed securities which will be transferred to the Fund as part of the Reorganization, but does not currently intend to invest in additional privately placed securities. Investments in privately placed securities are a non-principal investment strategy of the Fund.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VVSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VVSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -21.9% 50.1% 96.13%
1 Yr 3.2% -72.8% 36.6% 85.71%
3 Yr -7.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 73.26%
5 Yr -8.0%* -42.7% 12.5% 78.89%
10 Yr -0.8%* -23.2% 11.9% 54.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VVSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -82.1% 547.9% 81.40%
2021 -8.2% -69.3% 196.9% 73.28%
2020 11.9% -28.2% 32.1% 25.45%
2019 1.4% -3.2% 9.3% 97.42%
2018 -1.5% -14.5% 20.4% 14.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VVSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -24.8% 50.1% 94.28%
1 Yr 3.2% -72.8% 36.6% 83.53%
3 Yr -3.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 51.74%
5 Yr -5.8%* -42.7% 14.6% 70.32%
10 Yr 0.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 73.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VVSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -82.1% 547.9% 81.40%
2021 -2.5% -69.3% 196.9% 42.41%
2020 11.9% -28.2% 32.1% 25.27%
2019 1.4% -3.2% 9.3% 97.42%
2018 -1.5% -14.5% 20.4% 34.67%

NAV & Total Return History

VVSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VVSGX Category Low Category High VVSGX % Rank
Net Assets 500 M 183 K 28 B 54.18%
Number of Holdings 164 6 1336 15.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 87.6 M 59 K 2.7 B 58.53%
Weighting of Top 10 16.71% 5.9% 100.0% 79.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 2.16%
  2. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 1.84%
  3. Freshpet Inc 1.77%
  4. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 1.73%
  5. Helen Of Troy Ltd 1.71%
  6. CyberArk Software Ltd 1.70%
  7. Saia Inc 1.67%
  8. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 1.59%
  9. II-VI Inc 1.55%
  10. ShockWave Medical Inc 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VVSGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.34% 77.52% 101.30% 33.78%
Cash 		1.01% -1.30% 22.49% 72.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.41% 0.00% 3.43% 4.01%
Other 		0.24% -1.57% 7.18% 17.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 94.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 94.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VVSGX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.71% 0.00% 47.90% 25.59%
Technology 		25.54% 2.91% 75.51% 47.66%
Industrials 		18.10% 0.00% 36.64% 39.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.14% 0.00% 40.68% 22.41%
Consumer Defense 		5.98% 0.00% 13.56% 18.06%
Financial Services 		3.99% 0.00% 42.95% 81.77%
Energy 		2.42% 0.00% 55.49% 53.01%
Real Estate 		2.22% 0.00% 15.31% 48.33%
Communication Services 		0.62% 0.00% 15.31% 77.26%
Utilities 		0.24% 0.00% 5.57% 30.60%
Basic Materials 		0.03% 0.00% 10.30% 84.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VVSGX % Rank
US 		97.72% 67.06% 99.56% 11.20%
Non US 		0.62% 0.00% 26.08% 88.63%

VVSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VVSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.05% 27.56% 49.15%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.05% 4.05% 59.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.40% 34.60%

Sales Fees

VVSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VVSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VVSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 3.00% 439.00% 35.41%

VVSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VVSGX Category Low Category High VVSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 96.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VVSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VVSGX Category Low Category High VVSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.84% -4.08% 1.10% 60.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VVSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VVSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eytan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Eytan Shapiro, managing director, is the CIO of the Growth &Small Cap U.S. Equity Team. Mr. Shapiro has worked as a portfolio manager for JPMIM or its affiliates (or their predecessors) since 1989 and has been employed by the firm since 1985. Eytan holds a B.Sc. in economics from City University, London, an M.Phil. in economics from Oxford University, and is Series 66 licensed. He is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute, and a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1982.

Matthew Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2016

5.44

5.4%

Matthew G. Cohen, M.D., managing director, is a research analyst in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2005, Dr. Cohen has been portfolio manager since 2015 and a research analyst in the firm’s U.S. Equity Group since 2005. Before joining the firm, Matthew was a senior healthcare analyst at Medici Healthcare and a senior analyst covering medical products at Narragansett Asset Management, a New York-based healthcare hedge fund. Prior to that, Dr. Cohen was a resident surgeon in the Department of General Surgery at the North Shore University Hospital NYU School of Medicine. Matthew holds an M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and an M.D. from McGill University in Montreal.

Felise Agranoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2016

5.44

5.4%

Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Frank Alonso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Francisco (Frank) M. Alonso joined T. Rowe Price Associates in 2000 and is currently a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group and T. Rowe Price Associates. He is also the portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. From 2013 to September 2016 Frank ran the US Smaller Companies Equity Fund (SICAVS) and was the Associate PM for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. Prior to 2013 he worked as an investment analyst in TRP’s U.S. Equity Division covering discount stores, soft goods retailing and hard goods under the consumer industry.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

