Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
16.6%
1 yr return
11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
Net Assets
$21.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.9%
Expense Ratio 2.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VTUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|85.71%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|68.85%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|19.98%
|5 Yr
|6.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|17.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VTUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|3.00%
|2021
|4.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|51.35%
|2020
|4.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|86.57%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|20.87%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|VTUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VTUIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.9 M
|189 K
|222 B
|95.75%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|3509
|73.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|96.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.92%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|55.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VTUIX % Rank
|Stocks
|101.19%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|0.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|49.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|52.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|46.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|45.74%
|Cash
|-1.19%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|99.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VTUIX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|18.54%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|0.82%
|Financial Services
|18.43%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|7.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.73%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|41.80%
|Healthcare
|16.41%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|18.93%
|Technology
|13.24%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|97.62%
|Communication Services
|8.01%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|74.02%
|Industrials
|5.42%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|59.75%
|Basic Materials
|3.22%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|14.67%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|62.46%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|81.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|75.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VTUIX % Rank
|US
|99.47%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|6.89%
|Non US
|1.72%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|65.57%
|VTUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.61%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|1.92%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|VTUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VTUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VTUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|36.46%
|VTUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VTUIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|53.34%
|VTUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|VTUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VTUIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|10.89%
|VTUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2018
4.18
4.2%
Edwin Walczak has been a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since July 1988. He has held a management position on the firm’s U.S. Equity strategy since its inception. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on companies in the Industrials, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Consumer Staples sectors. Prior to joining Vontobel Asset Management, from 1984 to 1988, Edwin Walczak worked as an Institutional Portfolio Manager at Lazard Frères Asset Management. From 1982 to 1984, he was an Institutional Relationship Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. He began his financial career in 1978 at the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan and General Motors Corporation, New York, where he held successive positions as a Financial Analyst until 1982. Edwin Walczak received a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Master of Arts in International Politics and Economics from Columbia University, and was an International Fellow in Columbia Graduate School in New York. In addition, he received a Bachelor of Arts (Phi Beta Kappa) in Government from Colby College in Maine.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2018
4.18
4.2%
Mr. Benkendorf ,Managing Director,Chief Investment Officer,Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst - Mr. Benkendorf joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. in October 1999 in trade support. After being promoted to trader in 2000, Mr. Benkendorf became a research analyst in 2002 and moved into portfolio management in 2006 as deputy portfolio manager of Vontobel’s European Equity Strategy.Mr. Benkendorf has held various positions with Vontobel, including Deputy Portfolio Manager from 2013 to 2016, Executive Director from 2012 to 2013;Director from 2009 to 2012;Vice President from 2007 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Chul Chang has been a Quantitative Risk Analyst for the Quality Growth Boutique since April 2009 and a Portfolio Manager since June 2020. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in 2009 as a Senior Quantitative Analyst. In addition to his quantitative analysis responsibilities, he is also on the Risk Management Team and works as a Senior Research Analyst. He continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Materials, Information Technology, Industrials, and Energy sectors. He expanded his role in June 2020, becoming a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s U.S. Equity strategy. Prior to joining Vontobel Asset Management, from 2003 to 2009 Chul Chang was a Director in Investment Services at AG Asset Management. He began his financial career in 2000 at Alliance Bernstein where he worked in relationship management until 2003. He received a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics from Cornell University in New York. Chul Chang is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
