Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. issuers of any capitalization. Shareholders will be given 60 days’ advance notice of any change to this policy. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable into common stocks, warrants, rights to purchase common stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund seeks to provide investors with access to high-quality U.S. companies. The securities selected for inclusion in the Fund are those that, in the opinion of the Adviser, are well-managed businesses with consistent operating histories and financial performance that have favorable long-term economic prospects and, in most cases, generate free cash flow. Free cash flow is the difference between operating cash flow and capital expenditures and represents the cash available to develop new products, make acquisitions, pay dividends and reduce debt. Over full market cycles, the investment style is designed with the objective of capturing part of the up market cycles and may offer protection in down market cycles, although there is no guarantee that it will do so. The Adviser implements a bottom-up stock selection process and generally does not look for special circumstances or cyclical market timing events. The Adviser anticipates that stocks held by the Fund will perform well as long as the general economic environment is favorable. However, Fund holdings are also expected to have defensive qualities and are selected with the expectation that they outperform the growth of the weighted average earnings per share of the indices when economies or markets fail to perform well. The Fund’s holdings tend to underperform during late stage boom markets or during a market bounce following a collapse; times when more cyclical and higher levered companies tend to outperform. In determining which portfolio securities to sell, the Adviser focuses on the operating results of the portfolio companies, not price quotations, to measure the success of an investment. In making sell decisions, the Adviser considers, among other things, whether a security’s price target has been met, whether there has been an overvaluation of the issuer by the market, whether there has been a clear deterioration of future earnings power, and whether, in the Adviser’s opinion, there has been a loss of a long-term competitive advantage. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers located in Canada or in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of foreign companies located in developing or emerging markets countries. Emerging markets generally will include countries of every nation in the world except the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and most nations located in Western Europe. The Adviser primarily relies on the country where the issuer is incorporated, is headquartered or has its principal place of business in determining the “location” of an issuer. The Adviser will also consider as companies of an emerging markets country or countries certain issuers that are not actually domiciled in or do not have their principal place of business in an emerging markets country or countries, but that have at least 50% of their assets in, or expect to derive at least 50% of their total revenues or profits from, goods or services produced in or sales made in an emerging markets country or countries. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the issuer’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of a designated country or countries.