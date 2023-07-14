Home
Trending ETFs

Voya Global Diversified Payment Fund

mutual fund
VTPRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.47 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IGPIX) Primary A (IGPAX) Other (VYGWX) Other (IGPWX) Inst (VYGSX) A (VYGQX) C (VYGRX) C (IGPCX) Retirement (IGPRX) Retirement (VYGTX) Retirement (VYGUX) Retirement (VTPRX)
VTPRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Global Diversified Payment Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

VTPRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VTPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -23.7% 16.4% 94.21%
1 Yr 0.5% -8.9% 48.3% 51.50%
3 Yr -3.8%* -2.2% 16.4% 48.55%
5 Yr -4.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 59.58%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 57.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VTPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -40.8% 20.6% 71.18%
2021 0.1% -21.0% 24.5% 48.06%
2020 1.4% -24.2% 27.8% 88.32%
2019 1.9% -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VTPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -23.7% 16.4% 93.78%
1 Yr 0.5% -12.8% 48.3% 48.09%
3 Yr -3.8%* -3.4% 16.4% 44.32%
5 Yr -4.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 54.69%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 53.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VTPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -40.8% 20.6% 71.18%
2021 0.1% -21.0% 24.5% 48.06%
2020 1.4% -24.2% 27.8% 89.02%
2019 1.9% -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VTPRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VTPRX Category Low Category High VTPRX % Rank
Net Assets 343 M 1.12 M 110 B 53.78%
Number of Holdings 35 2 10961 77.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 246 M -31.7 M 22 B 36.95%
Weighting of Top 10 93.85% 10.8% 100.0% 16.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 16.29%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 16.29%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 16.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VTPRX % Rank
Stocks 		68.06% -45.72% 98.42% 25.26%
Bonds 		28.40% -39.76% 93.84% 42.80%
Cash 		2.87% -97.12% 185.58% 81.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.55% 0.00% 25.49% 34.24%
Other 		0.10% -1.25% 197.12% 55.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% -0.03% 14.00% 52.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VTPRX % Rank
Technology 		18.41% 0.00% 39.48% 38.43%
Financial Services 		13.70% 0.00% 30.34% 49.26%
Healthcare 		11.19% 0.00% 30.30% 57.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.44% 0.00% 20.84% 38.43%
Industrials 		10.34% 0.09% 32.39% 52.87%
Real Estate 		9.53% 0.00% 90.14% 25.05%
Communication Services 		7.39% 0.00% 28.59% 44.37%
Consumer Defense 		7.16% 0.00% 31.85% 36.09%
Basic Materials 		4.79% 0.00% 60.23% 50.74%
Energy 		4.12% 0.00% 38.61% 66.24%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 40.29% 47.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VTPRX % Rank
US 		53.73% -4.82% 95.75% 16.91%
Non US 		14.33% -46.69% 57.06% 55.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VTPRX % Rank
Corporate 		32.67% 0.00% 99.90% 32.36%
Securitized 		29.95% 0.00% 83.28% 6.89%
Government 		25.35% 0.00% 98.64% 56.58%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.98% 0.10% 100.00% 72.44%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 31.28% 28.60%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 51.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VTPRX % Rank
US 		22.57% -177.12% 87.76% 24.22%
Non US 		5.83% -39.00% 137.36% 54.07%

VTPRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VTPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.16% 2.71% 72.44%
Management Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.70% 20.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

VTPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

VTPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VTPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 441.00% 15.55%

VTPRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VTPRX Category Low Category High VTPRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 33.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VTPRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VTPRX Category Low Category High VTPRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -5.20% 6.33% 52.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VTPRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VTPRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2008

13.78

13.8%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

