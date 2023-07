The Fund invests approximately 50% to 55% of its assets in municipal securities and the balance in common stocks. The fixed income portion of the Fund is concentrated in high-quality municipal securities with a dollar-weighted average maturity expected to be between 6 and 12 years. At least 75% of the municipal bonds purchased by the Fund will be rated in one of the top three credit-rating categories as determined by an independent bond-rating agency (e.g., Aaa, Aa, and A by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or AAA, AA, and A by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s)) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the advisor. The Fund’s stock holdings are chosen from the stocks that pay lower dividends within the Russell 1000 Index—an index that is made up of stocks of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund uses statistical methods to “sample” the Index, aiming to minimize taxable dividends while approximating the other characteristics of the Index. The intended result is a portfolio that will loosely track the total return performance of the Index, but with lower taxable income distributions.