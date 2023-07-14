Home
Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I U.S. Socially Responsible Fund

mutual fund
VSRDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.02 -0.05 -0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (VSRDX) Primary No Load (VCSRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I U.S. Socially Responsible Fund

VSRDX | Fund

$18.02

$734 M

0.00%

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

-8.9%

1 yr return

-6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$734 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VSRDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I U.S. Socially Responsible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Campion

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies meeting the Fund’s social criteria. To determine which companies meet the Fund’s social criteria, the subadviser incorporates into its investment process research services from an independent social research service, MSCI ESG Research, LLC (“MSCI ESG Research”). The Fund does not invest in the securities of companies that do not meet its social criteria. The Fund’s subadviser will generally assess whether a company continues to meet the social criteria on a monthly basis. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the securities of other types of companies meeting the social criteria, including foreign securities, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.The principal investment technique of the Fund is to employ an enhanced index management strategy which seeks to modestly outperform the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Price Index (the “S&P 500 Index”) over time while maintaining similar risk characteristics to the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of common stock prices as determined by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a subsidiary of S&P Global, Inc.The portfolio managers select securities from the S&P 500 Index that meet the Fund’s social criteria, and by employing a statistical technique known as “optimization.” Through this selection process, the portfolio managers seek to select a portfolio of securities that will modestly outperform the S&P 500 Index while maintaining similar risk characteristics to the S&P 500 Index. Because the Fund uses an enhanced index strategy and limits its selections to securities that meet its social criteria, not all of the securities in the S&P 500 Index are included in its portfolio, and the Fund’s holdings may be underweight or overweight particular securities, sectors or industries within the S&P 500 Index.The Fund’s social criteria are as follows:The Fund does not invest in companies that have significant revenue derived from:the manufacture or distribution of civilian firearms, military weapons or weapons delivery systems;the manufacture or distribution of alcoholic beverages or tobacco products;the operation of gambling-related businesses; andthe production of nuclear energy.The Fund’s revenue criteria are established by the Fund’s subadvisor and are applied based on MSCI ESG Research revenue calculations.The Fund also excludes companies with low environmental, social and governance controversy scores, as determined and provided by MSCI ESG Research. MSCI ESG Research uses a rules based methodology to assess issuers on key environmental, social, and governance issues (“MSCI Controversy Case Score”), including: (1) environmental issues such as climate change, natural resources, pollution and waste, and environmental opportunities; (2) social issues such as human capital, product liability, stakeholder opposition and social opportunities; and (3) governance issues such as corporate governance and corporate behavior.The Fund does not invest in companies that, based on low MSCI Controversy Case Scores:have a history of poor labor-management relations;engage in businesses or have products that have a severely negative impact on the environment;have significant business operations in countries whose governments pose human rights concerns; operate businesses that have a significantly adverse impact on the communities in which they are located;engage in businesses or have products that have a severely negative impact on their customers, which may include companies that have products that pose safety or health concerns, engage in practices that are anti-competitive or have marketing that is inappropriate or misleading; and have a history of poor business ethics, which may include companies that have incidents of bribery or fraud, or poor governance structures.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above. Since the Fund’s definition of social criteria is not “fundamental,” VC I’s Board of Directors may change it without shareholder approval.
Read More

VSRDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.9% -14.3% 35.6% 99.62%
1 Yr -6.0% -55.6% 38.6% 95.79%
3 Yr -2.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 90.85%
5 Yr -4.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 89.93%
10 Yr 1.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 63.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -64.5% 28.9% 89.23%
2021 10.6% -20.5% 152.6% 25.58%
2020 -2.1% -13.9% 183.6% 96.93%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 65.34%
2018 -1.7% -13.5% 12.6% 22.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.9% -20.5% 35.6% 90.87%
1 Yr -6.0% -55.6% 40.3% 94.82%
3 Yr -1.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 87.98%
5 Yr -3.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 90.71%
10 Yr 2.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 85.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -64.5% 28.9% 89.30%
2021 12.8% -20.5% 152.6% 7.91%
2020 -2.1% -13.9% 183.6% 96.93%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 65.93%
2018 -1.7% -10.9% 12.6% 47.97%

NAV & Total Return History

VSRDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSRDX Category Low Category High VSRDX % Rank
Net Assets 734 M 177 K 1.21 T 56.74%
Number of Holdings 241 2 4154 31.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 176 M 288 K 270 B 63.17%
Weighting of Top 10 23.28% 1.8% 106.2% 87.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.06%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.21%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Index PR Dec21 3.67%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Index PR Dec21 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSRDX % Rank
Stocks 		96.56% 0.00% 130.24% 84.70%
Cash 		2.96% -102.29% 100.00% 16.95%
Bonds 		0.47% -0.04% 95.81% 3.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 47.56%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 48.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 45.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSRDX % Rank
Technology 		27.44% 0.00% 48.94% 12.56%
Financial Services 		18.30% 0.00% 55.59% 11.87%
Healthcare 		10.87% 0.00% 60.70% 90.64%
Industrials 		9.28% 0.00% 29.90% 48.55%
Consumer Defense 		9.07% 0.00% 47.71% 18.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.42% 0.00% 30.33% 84.70%
Communication Services 		4.98% 0.00% 27.94% 86.07%
Energy 		4.07% 0.00% 41.64% 51.22%
Basic Materials 		3.23% 0.00% 25.70% 32.50%
Real Estate 		2.81% 0.00% 31.91% 45.51%
Utilities 		2.55% 0.00% 20.91% 54.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSRDX % Rank
US 		94.19% 0.00% 127.77% 66.62%
Non US 		2.37% 0.00% 32.38% 44.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSRDX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		86.35% -6.23% 100.00% 89.47%
Government 		13.65% 0.00% 100.00% 3.15%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 44.97%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 44.60%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.28%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 44.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSRDX % Rank
US 		0.47% -0.06% 81.35% 3.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 44.11%

VSRDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 49.27% 67.28%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 2.00% 24.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.85% 36.08%

Sales Fees

VSRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 496.00% 37.83%

VSRDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSRDX Category Low Category High VSRDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 72.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSRDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSRDX Category Low Category High VSRDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -54.00% 6.06% 44.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSRDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VSRDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Campion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2012

10.29

10.3%

Mr. Campion joined SunAmerica in February 2012. Before joining SunAmerica, he held investment-related positions at PineBridge Investments, LLC, and AIG Investments where he was part of the asset allocation team. While there, he was also responsible for management and trading of a wide variety of index funds, including domestic and international equities and fixed-income securities. Mr. Campion received a B.A. in History from Middlebury College. His investment experience dates from 1996

Elizabeth Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Elizabeth Mauro joined SunAmerica in 2017 and is a fixed income trader. Before joining the firm, she held several capital markets positions at Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, with product coverage in the Commercial Paper, Yankee CD, U.S. Treasuries, Agency Discount Notes, Bullets, and short-term Corporates categories. Elizabeth received a B.A. in Government from Smith College. Her investment experience dates back to 2011

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

