Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-8.9%
1 yr return
-6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$734 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.3%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VSRDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|99.62%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|95.79%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|90.85%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|89.93%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|63.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|VSRDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|89.23%
|2021
|10.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|25.58%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|96.93%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|65.34%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|22.17%
|Period
|VSRDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|90.87%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|94.82%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|87.98%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|90.71%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|85.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|VSRDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|89.30%
|2021
|12.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|7.91%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|96.93%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|65.93%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|47.97%
|VSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSRDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|734 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|56.74%
|Number of Holdings
|241
|2
|4154
|31.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|176 M
|288 K
|270 B
|63.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.28%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|87.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSRDX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.56%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|84.70%
|Cash
|2.96%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|16.95%
|Bonds
|0.47%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|3.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|47.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|48.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|45.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSRDX % Rank
|Technology
|27.44%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|12.56%
|Financial Services
|18.30%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|11.87%
|Healthcare
|10.87%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|90.64%
|Industrials
|9.28%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|48.55%
|Consumer Defense
|9.07%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|18.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.42%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|84.70%
|Communication Services
|4.98%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|86.07%
|Energy
|4.07%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|51.22%
|Basic Materials
|3.23%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|32.50%
|Real Estate
|2.81%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|45.51%
|Utilities
|2.55%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|54.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSRDX % Rank
|US
|94.19%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|66.62%
|Non US
|2.37%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|44.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSRDX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|86.35%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|89.47%
|Government
|13.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|44.97%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|44.60%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.28%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|44.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSRDX % Rank
|US
|0.47%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|3.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|44.11%
|VSRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|67.28%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|24.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|36.08%
|VSRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VSRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VSRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|37.83%
|VSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSRDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|72.86%
|VSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSRDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|44.83%
|VSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2012
10.29
10.3%
Mr. Campion joined SunAmerica in February 2012. Before joining SunAmerica, he held investment-related positions at PineBridge Investments, LLC, and AIG Investments where he was part of the asset allocation team. While there, he was also responsible for management and trading of a wide variety of index funds, including domestic and international equities and fixed-income securities. Mr. Campion received a B.A. in History from Middlebury College. His investment experience dates from 1996
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Elizabeth Mauro joined SunAmerica in 2017 and is a fixed income trader. Before joining the firm, she held several capital markets positions at Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, with product coverage in the Commercial Paper, Yankee CD, U.S. Treasuries, Agency Discount Notes, Bullets, and short-term Corporates categories. Elizabeth received a B.A. in Government from Smith College. Her investment experience dates back to 2011
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
