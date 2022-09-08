Mitchell Brivic is a portfolio manager and equity analyst. Prior to joining the firm he worked at Columbia Management from 2002-2004 as a senior equity analyst on the small/mid cap team. Before joining Columbia Management, he worked at USAA Investment Management from 1995-2002, where he was an associate portfolio manager and senior equity analyst for their small cap growth products. Mr. Brivic is responsible for covering all sectors, with particular emphasis on technology, healthcare and retail. He received his MBA from the Wharton School in 1995 and his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from Baylor University in 1989.