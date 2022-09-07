Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
53.6%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 76.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VSIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|22.10%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|20.48%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|22.41%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|74.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VSIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|19.66%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|44.15%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|76.20%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|VSIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|20.05%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|19.33%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|22.76%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|68.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VSIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|19.66%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|44.15%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|76.20%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|VSIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSIOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.32 B
|100
|124 B
|26.60%
|Number of Holdings
|1865
|2
|8175
|7.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|343 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|30.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.60%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|18.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSIOX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.22%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|47.26%
|Cash
|11.66%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|33.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|79.39%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|92.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|95.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|85.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSIOX % Rank
|Securitized
|43.78%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|18.09%
|Corporate
|23.66%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|65.85%
|Government
|22.15%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|27.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.64%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|94.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|91.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSIOX % Rank
|US
|80.06%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|21.90%
|Non US
|8.16%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|76.22%
|VSIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|93.24%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|25.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|VSIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VSIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VSIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|47.47%
|VSIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSIOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|99.58%
|VSIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VSIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSIOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.21%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|15.62%
|VSIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2012
9.58
9.6%
Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
