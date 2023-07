The Fund primarily invests in common stocks and other equity securities of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations. The Fund’s investment adviser (“Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued relative to the market or their historic valuations. Small-cap companies are considered to be companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase similar to those in the range of the Russell 2000 Index (which had a market capitalization range of $14.7 million to $10.7 billion as of September 30, 2022). The Fund invests in securities of U.S. companies operating in a broad range of industries based primarily on value characterizations such as price-cash flow, price-earnings and price-book value ratios. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser seeks to identify companies whose stock is out of favor with investors. In searching for undervalued companies in which to invest, the Adviser seeks companies with the fundamental strength to capitalize on change agents, such as internal changes (e.g., management changes, restructuring or merger and acquisition activity or sales mix shifts), external changes (e.g., regulatory changes, marketplace shifts or technological advances) or companies with deep seated advantages (e.g., captive customers, pricing power, patents or strong brand names) that are undergoing short-term challenges. The Fund may, from time to time, have larger allocations to certain broad market sectors, such as financial services, industrials and health care in attempting to achieve its investment objective. The Adviser generally will consider selling a security when its price target for the security has been achieved, its investment thesis has been invalidated or if it finds a more compelling investment alternative. The Fund’s investments may include, but are not limited to, the following: equity securities of domestic issuers (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and other domestically traded securities of foreign companies), equity interests issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and derivative instruments and/or hybrid instruments such as futures and options. The Fund may use derivative contracts or hybrid instruments to, for example, increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid instruments in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s), to realize gains from trading a derivative contract or to hedge against potential losses. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts or hybrid instruments will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. Assets of the Fund not invested in the equity securities described above may be invested in other securities such as money market funds and repurchase agreements. The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in small-cap companies. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policies that would permit the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments in small-cap companies.