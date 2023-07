The Fund invests in small- and mid-capitalization domestic equity securities based on the advisor’s assessment of the relative return potential of the securities. The advisor selects securities that it believes offer an appropriate balance between strong growth prospects and reasonable valuations relative to their industry peers. The advisor does this by using a quantitative process to evaluate all of the securities in the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI US Small + Mid Cap 2200 Index, while seeking to maintain a risk profile similar to that of the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities.