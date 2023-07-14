Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of small cap companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Small cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell 2000 ® Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index ranged from $4.19 million to $9.82 billion. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process. The adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued companies with leading competitive positions and predictable and durable business models. It also seeks companies whose management has a successful track record of prudent capital allocation. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.