Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Natixis Funds Trust I Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
VSCNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.8 -0.19 -1.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (NEFJX) Primary C (NEJCX) Inst (NEJYX) N (VSCNX)
VSCNX (Mutual Fund)

Natixis Funds Trust I Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.8 -0.19 -1.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (NEFJX) Primary C (NEJCX) Inst (NEJYX) N (VSCNX)
VSCNX (Mutual Fund)

Natixis Funds Trust I Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.8 -0.19 -1.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (NEFJX) Primary C (NEJCX) Inst (NEJYX) N (VSCNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Natixis Funds Trust I Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund

VSCNX | Fund

$18.80

$144 M

0.19%

$0.03

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$144 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 92.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Natixis Funds Trust I Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund

VSCNX | Fund

$18.80

$144 M

0.19%

$0.03

1.19%

VSCNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Funds Trust I Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Wallis

Fund Description

The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the equity securities, including common stocks and preferred stocks, of “small-capitalization companies.” Equity securities may take the form of stock in corporations, limited partnership interests, interests in limited liability companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or other trusts and other similar securities representing direct or indirect ownership interests in business organizations. Currently, the Fund defines a small-capitalization company to be one whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, either falls within the capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index or is $3.5 billion or less. While the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000® Value Index fluctuates, at December 31, 2021, it was $33.8 million to $13.98 billion. The Fund may, however, invest in companies with large-capitalizations. 
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. (“Vaughan Nelson”) invests in small-capitalization companies with a focus on those companies meeting Vaughan Nelson’s return expectations. Vaughan Nelson uses a bottom-up value oriented investment process in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. Vaughan Nelson seeks companies with the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: 
Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns. 
Companies valued at a discount to their asset value. 
Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level. 
In selecting investments for the Fund, Vaughan Nelson generally employs the following strategies: 
Value-driven investment philosophy that selects stocks selling at a relatively low value based on discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out of favor or misunderstood. 
Vaughan Nelson starts with an investment universe of 5,000 securities. Vaughan Nelson then uses value-driven screens to create a research universe of companies with market capitalizations of at least $100 million. 
Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio of 60 to 80 securities that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period. 
Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from those expected at the time of investment. 
  
The Fund may also: 
Invest in convertible preferred stock and convertible debt securities. 
Invest in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. 
Invest in REITs. 
Invest in securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). 
Read More

VSCNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -14.5% 140.9% 2.38%
1 Yr 15.9% -34.7% 196.6% 7.45%
3 Yr 11.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 14.21%
5 Yr -0.8%* -23.8% 9.2% 38.69%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 16.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -59.3% 118.2% 11.90%
2021 4.0% -17.3% 18.6% 55.88%
2020 2.6% -21.2% 28.2% 65.12%
2019 5.5% -17.9% 8.4% 24.77%
2018 -7.6% -20.0% 0.2% 92.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -17.6% 140.9% 2.38%
1 Yr 15.9% -34.7% 196.6% 6.94%
3 Yr 11.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 13.18%
5 Yr -0.8%* -23.8% 10.7% 42.94%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 15.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -59.3% 118.2% 11.90%
2021 4.0% -17.3% 18.6% 55.88%
2020 2.6% -21.2% 28.2% 65.12%
2019 5.5% -17.9% 8.4% 24.77%
2018 -7.6% -19.9% 0.2% 95.65%

NAV & Total Return History

VSCNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSCNX Category Low Category High VSCNX % Rank
Net Assets 144 M 1.48 M 120 B 76.97%
Number of Holdings 65 2 2519 86.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 67.68%
Weighting of Top 10 26.30% 2.8% 101.7% 16.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Insight Enterprises Inc 3.54%
  2. Cabot Microelectronics Corp 3.38%
  3. ExlService Holdings Inc 3.36%
  4. Element Solutions Inc 3.30%
  5. Old Republic International Corp 2.94%
  6. First American Financial Corp 2.87%
  7. Univar Solutions Inc 2.85%
  8. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.82%
  9. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.82%
  10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSCNX % Rank
Stocks 		93.38% 25.32% 100.32% 94.44%
Cash 		6.63% -79.10% 74.68% 6.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 43.60%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 43.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 42.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 43.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSCNX % Rank
Industrials 		24.09% 2.46% 37.42% 13.10%
Technology 		20.80% 0.00% 54.70% 7.99%
Financial Services 		14.41% 0.00% 35.52% 73.13%
Basic Materials 		9.56% 0.00% 18.66% 3.40%
Energy 		8.89% 0.00% 37.72% 10.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.75% 0.99% 47.79% 93.54%
Healthcare 		6.71% 0.00% 26.53% 88.78%
Utilities 		4.22% 0.00% 18.58% 12.07%
Consumer Defense 		2.51% 0.00% 18.87% 82.14%
Communication Services 		2.07% 0.00% 14.85% 67.35%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 98.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSCNX % Rank
US 		91.55% 24.89% 100.00% 88.72%
Non US 		1.83% 0.00% 36.31% 43.60%

VSCNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.01% 13.16% 39.76%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 76.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

VSCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 92.00% 1.00% 314.00% 84.06%

VSCNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSCNX Category Low Category High VSCNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.19% 0.00% 38.20% 58.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSCNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSCNX Category Low Category High VSCNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.03% -2.40% 2.49% 59.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSCNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VSCNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Wallis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2004

18.18

18.2%

Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.

Stephen Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Stephen Davis, CFA, a Portfolio Manager of Vaughan Nelson, joined the firm in 2010. Mr. Davis received a B.A. from Rice University. Mr. Davis holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and began his investment management and research career since 2005.

James Eisenman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

James R. Eisenman, CFA, CPA Portfolio Manager - Equity Investments Masters in Accounting, Ohio State University, 2002; B.B.A., Ohio State University, 2002, with Honors, Accounting; Chartered Financial Analyst®; Certified Public Accountant-State of Texas Professional Background:  Vaughan Nelson since 2005; Senior Associate, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (2002-2005) Affiliations, Current and Past: Member, CFA Institute Vaughan Nelson Responsibilities:  Equity Fundamental Research

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×