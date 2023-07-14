Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.80
$144 M
0.19%
$0.03
1.19%
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
15.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$144 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 92.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns.
|•
|Companies valued at a discount to their asset value.
|•
|Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level.
|•
|Value-driven investment philosophy that selects stocks selling at a relatively low value based on discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out of favor or misunderstood.
|•
|Vaughan Nelson starts with an investment universe of 5,000 securities. Vaughan Nelson then uses value-driven screens to create a research universe of companies with market capitalizations of at least $100 million.
|•
|Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio of 60 to 80 securities that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period.
|•
|Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from those expected at the time of investment.
|•
|Invest in convertible preferred stock and convertible debt securities.
|•
|Invest in foreign securities, including emerging market securities.
|•
|Invest in REITs.
|•
|Invest in securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
|Period
|VSCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|2.38%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|7.45%
|3 Yr
|11.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|14.21%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|38.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|16.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|VSCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|11.90%
|2021
|4.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|55.88%
|2020
|2.6%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|65.12%
|2019
|5.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|24.77%
|2018
|-7.6%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|95.65%
