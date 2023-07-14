Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
-7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
55.4%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VRSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|15.99%
|1 Yr
|-7.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|96.97%
|3 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|82.47%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|20.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|1.33%
* Annualized
|VRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.13 B
|183 K
|28 B
|12.21%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|6
|1336
|96.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.7 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|0.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.44%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|3.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.12%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|22.91%
|Cash
|0.88%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|75.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|96.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|95.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|96.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|96.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRSGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.28%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|1.00%
|Technology
|27.93%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|26.59%
|Communication Services
|15.31%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|0.67%
|Industrials
|8.29%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|94.15%
|Consumer Defense
|8.26%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|6.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.51%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|91.81%
|Healthcare
|4.42%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|98.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|97.83%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|98.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|99.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|99.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRSGX % Rank
|US
|85.52%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|85.95%
|Non US
|13.60%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|5.35%
|VRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|70.68%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|58.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|63.03%
|VRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|7.33%
|VRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|97.66%
|VRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.58%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|37.63%
|VRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2008
14.14
14.1%
Todd Beiley, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Beiley is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization financials and producer-durables sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2002, he worked as an Associate Analyst in equity research at Prudential Securities and before that was an Equity Research Associate at RNC Capital Management. He has approximately 14 years of equity research experience. Mr. Beiley earned a B.S. in Finance from Northern Arizona University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. Mr. Beiley is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2009
13.27
13.3%
Jon Christensen, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Christensen is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization health-care sector. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, Mr. Christensen was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Doheny Asset Management and has approximately 18 years of equity research experience. He earned a B.S. in Mathematics/Applied Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. from the California State University, Long Beach. Mr. Christensen is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
