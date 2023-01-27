Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$1.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
4.8%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VRMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|75.19%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|32.75%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|70.73%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|86.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|21.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|VRMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|81.47%
|2021
|4.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|54.01%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|94.91%
|2019
|1.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|95.77%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|58.94%
|Period
|VRMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|24.94%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|70.90%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|89.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|19.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|VRMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|81.47%
|2021
|4.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|54.01%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|94.91%
|2019
|1.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|95.77%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|75.07%
|VRMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRMPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.4 B
|481 K
|145 B
|26.93%
|Number of Holdings
|828
|1
|2445
|3.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.4 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|53.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.79%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|98.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRMPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|11.69%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|89.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|81.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|79.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|82.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|80.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRMPX % Rank
|Technology
|17.34%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|34.41%
|Industrials
|13.75%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|70.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.48%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|56.36%
|Financial Services
|12.25%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|69.08%
|Healthcare
|10.39%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|49.63%
|Real Estate
|9.14%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|33.42%
|Energy
|6.12%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|37.41%
|Utilities
|5.44%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|26.93%
|Basic Materials
|4.86%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|63.84%
|Consumer Defense
|4.57%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|35.66%
|Communication Services
|3.66%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|26.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRMPX % Rank
|US
|98.86%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|16.17%
|Non US
|1.13%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|58.46%
|VRMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|84.77%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|VRMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VRMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VRMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|36.83%
|VRMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRMPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.18%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|89.33%
|VRMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VRMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRMPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.14%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|12.78%
|VRMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|May 14, 2019
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 08, 2017
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...