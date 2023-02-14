Home
Voya U.S. Bond Index Portfolio

mutual fund
VPUPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.23 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (ILBAX) Primary S (ILABX) Adv (ILUAX) S (IUSBX) Other (VPUPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya U.S. Bond Index Portfolio

VPUPX | Fund

$9.23

$3.13 B

0.00%

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$3.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 488.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VPUPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya U.S. Bond Index Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Kase

Fund Description

VPUPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -4.3% 4.5% 25.21%
1 Yr -3.8% -16.1% 162.7% 39.83%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 58.19%
5 Yr -2.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 45.95%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 79.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 25.49%
2021 -2.6% -6.0% 15.7% 92.71%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 53.61%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 48.37%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 22.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -15.5% 4.5% 25.50%
1 Yr -3.8% -16.1% 162.7% 36.10%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 58.03%
5 Yr -2.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 49.04%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 75.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 25.39%
2021 -2.6% -6.0% 15.7% 92.71%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 53.61%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 50.87%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 37.59%

NAV & Total Return History

VPUPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VPUPX Category Low Category High VPUPX % Rank
Net Assets 3.13 B 2.88 M 287 B 32.57%
Number of Holdings 1850 1 17234 19.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 963 M -106 M 27.6 B 26.38%
Weighting of Top 10 32.90% 3.7% 123.9% 35.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.625% 8.42%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 7.83%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 7.35%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 7.31%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 7.29%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 7.20%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1% 6.96%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 6.92%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 6.90%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 6.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VPUPX % Rank
Bonds 		90.65% 3.97% 268.18% 79.98%
Cash 		8.81% -181.13% 95.99% 17.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.54% 0.00% 7.93% 78.95%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 85.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 86.67%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 75.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPUPX % Rank
Government 		43.64% 0.00% 86.23% 10.86%
Securitized 		25.98% 0.00% 98.40% 63.33%
Corporate 		21.11% 0.00% 100.00% 82.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.54% 0.00% 95.99% 25.71%
Municipal 		0.72% 0.00% 100.00% 32.86%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 86.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPUPX % Rank
US 		86.11% 3.63% 210.09% 51.81%
Non US 		4.54% -6.54% 58.09% 79.43%

VPUPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 20.64% 86.19%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.76% 46.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 488.00% 2.00% 493.39% 97.32%

VPUPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VPUPX Category Low Category High VPUPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 58.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VPUPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VPUPX Category Low Category High VPUPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -1.28% 8.97% 54.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VPUPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VPUPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Kase

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2012

10.28

10.3%

Bob Kase is a senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, he was the co-lead portfolio manager for proprietary investments investment grade credit. Before joining the firm, he managed corporate, ABS and CMBS for SunTrust Bank. He began his career as a senior portfolio manager at CL Capital Management, followed by a stint as a senior portfolio manager for American General. Bob received a BS from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Matthew Toms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2012

10.28

10.3%

Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

