Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$3.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.9%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 488.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VPUPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|25.21%
|1 Yr
|-3.8%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|39.83%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|58.19%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|45.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|79.54%
* Annualized
|VPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPUPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.13 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|32.57%
|Number of Holdings
|1850
|1
|17234
|19.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|963 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|26.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.90%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|35.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPUPX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.65%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|79.98%
|Cash
|8.81%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|17.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.54%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|78.95%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|85.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|86.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|75.24%
|VPUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|86.19%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|46.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VPUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|488.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|97.32%
|VPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPUPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|58.85%
|VPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPUPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.64%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|54.94%
|VPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2012
10.28
10.3%
Bob Kase is a senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, he was the co-lead portfolio manager for proprietary investments investment grade credit. Before joining the firm, he managed corporate, ABS and CMBS for SunTrust Bank. He began his career as a senior portfolio manager at CL Capital Management, followed by a stint as a senior portfolio manager for American General. Bob received a BS from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2012
10.28
10.3%
Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
