Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya Short Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
VPSTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.06 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (IISBX) Primary Other (IWSBX) A (IASBX) C (ICSBX) Retirement (IGZAX) Retirement (VSTRX) Other (VPSTX) Other (VSTUX)
VPSTX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Short Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.06 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (IISBX) Primary Other (IWSBX) A (IASBX) C (ICSBX) Retirement (IGZAX) Retirement (VSTRX) Other (VPSTX) Other (VSTUX)
VPSTX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Short Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.06 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (IISBX) Primary Other (IWSBX) A (IASBX) C (ICSBX) Retirement (IGZAX) Retirement (VSTRX) Other (VPSTX) Other (VSTUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Short Term Bond Fund

VPSTX | Fund

$9.06

$455 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$455 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 250.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Short Term Bond Fund

VPSTX | Fund

$9.06

$455 M

0.00%

-

VPSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Short Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Toms

Fund Description

VPSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -6.3% 3.8% 75.00%
1 Yr -2.9% -11.5% 2.9% 88.26%
3 Yr -2.9%* -6.1% 1.3% 71.14%
5 Yr -1.4%* -10.7% 3.2% 78.13%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -17.7% -2.5% 71.13%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 37.25%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 73.93%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 42.53%
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -6.3% 3.8% 74.66%
1 Yr -2.9% -11.5% 1.9% 83.94%
3 Yr -2.9%* -6.1% 4.5% 71.16%
5 Yr -1.4%* -8.3% 1.7% 79.67%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -17.7% -2.5% 69.54%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 37.07%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 73.93%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 46.17%
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VPSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VPSTX Category Low Category High VPSTX % Rank
Net Assets 455 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 68.62%
Number of Holdings 568 4 4919 38.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 219 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 50.26%
Weighting of Top 10 59.62% 1.7% 100.0% 9.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VPSTX % Rank
Bonds 		116.76% 49.71% 194.71% 4.49%
Convertible Bonds 		4.43% 0.00% 27.71% 22.45%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 60.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 63.56%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 54.75%
Cash 		-21.19% -102.46% 39.20% 97.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPSTX % Rank
Government 		36.53% 0.00% 73.63% 23.14%
Corporate 		31.56% 0.00% 100.00% 66.67%
Securitized 		27.50% 0.00% 97.27% 40.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.41% 0.00% 44.09% 49.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 62.18%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 77.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPSTX % Rank
US 		106.53% 0.00% 165.96% 3.45%
Non US 		10.23% 0.00% 72.71% 59.41%

VPSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VPSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 19.98% 84.80%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 27.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VPSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VPSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VPSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 250.00% 2.00% 500.00% 90.50%

VPSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VPSTX Category Low Category High VPSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 60.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VPSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VPSTX Category Low Category High VPSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -1.27% 4.98% 27.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VPSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VPSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Toms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2012

9.45

9.5%

Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Randall Parrish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Dave Goodson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Sean Banai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×