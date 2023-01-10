Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$473 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.0%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 106.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VPMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|99.86%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|96.48%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|94.34%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|94.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|42.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|VPMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|41.26%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|82.26%
|2020
|2.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|66.52%
|2019
|3.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|90.53%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|VPMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|91.81%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|88.45%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|94.24%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|95.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|39.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|VPMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|41.26%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|82.26%
|2020
|2.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|66.52%
|2019
|3.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|90.53%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|VPMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|473 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|59.10%
|Number of Holdings
|576
|1
|10801
|21.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.7 M
|0
|34.5 B
|76.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.95%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|93.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPMFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.08%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|29.44%
|Cash
|0.72%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|71.37%
|Other
|0.19%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|14.67%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|12.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|75.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|72.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPMFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.58%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|74.53%
|Industrials
|14.26%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|57.84%
|Consumer Defense
|12.21%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|18.71%
|Basic Materials
|10.28%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|13.96%
|Healthcare
|8.88%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|83.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.07%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|78.85%
|Communication Services
|7.78%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|23.31%
|Technology
|6.88%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|89.06%
|Energy
|5.61%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|35.68%
|Real Estate
|5.25%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|6.47%
|Utilities
|5.19%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|9.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPMFX % Rank
|Non US
|97.88%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|25.67%
|US
|1.20%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|64.74%
|VPMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|68.50%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|46.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|VPMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VPMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VPMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|106.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|90.35%
|VPMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.40%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|3.50%
|VPMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VPMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.47%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|18.01%
|VPMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2017
5.36
5.4%
Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2017
5.36
5.4%
Jaime Lee, Ph.D., Director -- Dynamic Equity Team and Portfolio Manager, has managed the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to PanAgora since 2015. Dr. Lee has 12 years of investment industry experience Jaime Lee, PhD, Portfolio Manager, and Director of PanAgora, leads PanAgora’s Dynamic Equity Management Team. Dr. Lee joined PanAgora in November of 2015. Prior to joining PanAgora, Dr. Lee was with BlackRock, Inc. since 2007 where she was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of the Scientific Active Equity team at BlackRock, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2017
5.36
5.4%
Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Mr. Mussalli is the Chief Investment Officer and Head of Research, Equity at PanAgora. He is responsible for the oversight of the firm’s Dynamic and Stock Selector Equity strategies, as well as the Equity Trading & Implementation, Data Science, and Portfolio Strategy teams. He is also a member of the firm’s Investment, Operating, Risk, and Directors Committees. As the Chief Investment Officer of Equity Investments, Mr. Mussalli directs innovative equity research used in the development of models implemented in PanAgora’s equity strategies. Mr. Mussalli’s current focus is centered on combining
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2018
4.06
4.1%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
