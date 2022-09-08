Jeffrey Bianchi, CFA Head of U.S. Growth and Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Bianchi is the head of the U.S. growth team and serves as a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. When Jeff joined the firm he spent a year as a quantitative analyst before moving to the fundamental equity team where he then worked as an analyst covering the health care, technology and industrials sectors for the large cap growth strategies. He joined the large cap growth portfolio management team in 2000, was named a portfolio manager on the strategy in 2008, and was named a portfolio manager on the mid cap growth strategy in 2005. Jeff received a BA in economics, a BS in finance, and an MA in economics from the University of Connecticut and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.