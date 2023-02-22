Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya High Yield Bond Fund

mutual fund
VPHYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.64 +0.02 +0.3%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (IHYAX) Primary C (IMYCX) Inst (IHYIX) Other (IHYWX) Other (IHYPX) Retirement (IRSTX) Retirement (VHYRX) Other (VPHYX)
VPHYX (Mutual Fund)

Voya High Yield Bond Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.64 +0.02 +0.3%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (IHYAX) Primary C (IMYCX) Inst (IHYIX) Other (IHYWX) Other (IHYPX) Retirement (IRSTX) Retirement (VHYRX) Other (VPHYX)
VPHYX (Mutual Fund)

Voya High Yield Bond Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.64 +0.02 +0.3%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (IHYAX) Primary C (IMYCX) Inst (IHYIX) Other (IHYWX) Other (IHYPX) Retirement (IRSTX) Retirement (VHYRX) Other (VPHYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya High Yield Bond Fund

VPHYX | Fund

$6.64

$604 M

0.00%

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$604 M

Holdings in Top 10

5.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya High Yield Bond Fund

VPHYX | Fund

$6.64

$604 M

0.00%

0.58%

VPHYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya High Yield Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randall Parrish

Fund Description

VPHYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -7.1% 10.3% 93.76%
1 Yr -1.8% -9.9% 18.7% 94.93%
3 Yr -4.5%* -11.1% 72.2% 90.72%
5 Yr -3.3%* -14.2% 37.5% 79.38%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 21.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -33.4% 3.6% 85.51%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 69.35%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 70.9% 47.50%
2019 2.1% -1.1% 5.1% 36.88%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -14.3% 7.8% 89.11%
1 Yr -2.2% -18.1% 22.2% 90.17%
3 Yr -4.7%* -11.1% 72.2% 93.39%
5 Yr -3.4%* -14.2% 37.5% 84.37%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 20.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -33.4% 3.6% 85.51%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 69.20%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 70.9% 47.50%
2019 2.1% -1.0% 5.1% 40.26%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VPHYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VPHYX Category Low Category High VPHYX % Rank
Net Assets 604 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 45.31%
Number of Holdings 413 2 2736 38.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.3 M -492 M 2.55 B 63.26%
Weighting of Top 10 5.55% 3.0% 100.0% 95.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 0.76%
  2. 1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company / New Red Finance, Inc. 5% 0.64%
  3. Occidental Petroleum Corporation 6.625% 0.59%
  4. Yahoo (Verizon 09/01/2027 0.58%
  5. Yahoo (Verizon 09/01/2027 0.58%
  6. Yahoo (Verizon 09/01/2027 0.58%
  7. Yahoo (Verizon 09/01/2027 0.58%
  8. Yahoo (Verizon 09/01/2027 0.58%
  9. Yahoo (Verizon 09/01/2027 0.58%
  10. Yahoo (Verizon 09/01/2027 0.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VPHYX % Rank
Bonds 		95.42% 0.00% 154.38% 37.73%
Cash 		3.11% -52.00% 100.00% 49.28%
Convertible Bonds 		1.11% 0.00% 17.89% 47.98%
Stocks 		0.37% -0.60% 52.82% 47.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 59.80%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 53.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPHYX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.48%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 52.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 42.75%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 42.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 64.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 59.07%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPHYX % Rank
US 		0.37% -0.60% 47.59% 40.20%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 53.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPHYX % Rank
Corporate 		96.71% 0.00% 129.69% 31.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.12% 0.00% 99.98% 54.55%
Securitized 		0.17% 0.00% 97.24% 34.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 47.19%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 33.77%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 54.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPHYX % Rank
US 		84.28% 0.00% 150.64% 27.23%
Non US 		11.14% 0.00% 118.12% 67.15%

VPHYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VPHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.03% 18.97% 86.05%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.84% 61.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VPHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VPHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VPHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 1.00% 255.00% 45.28%

VPHYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VPHYX Category Low Category High VPHYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 19.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VPHYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VPHYX Category Low Category High VPHYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.52% -2.39% 14.30% 10.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VPHYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VPHYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randall Parrish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Rick Cumberledge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2013

8.76

8.8%

Rick Cumberledge, CFA Head of High Yield Rick Cumberledge is head of high yield and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Prior to joining the firm, Rick spent nearly six years working at Federated Investors as a senior high yield credit analyst. His previous experience includes positions with American Capital Strategies, Bank of America and Allied Capital. Rick has a BA in business administration from Westminster College and an MSc in finance from the George Washington University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×