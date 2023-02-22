Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$604 M
Holdings in Top 10
5.6%
Expense Ratio 0.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VPHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|93.76%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|94.93%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|90.72%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|79.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|21.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|VPHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|85.51%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|69.35%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|47.50%
|2019
|2.1%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|36.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|VPHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|89.11%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|90.17%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|93.39%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|84.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|20.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|VPHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|85.51%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|69.20%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|47.50%
|2019
|2.1%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|40.26%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|VPHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPHYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|604 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|45.31%
|Number of Holdings
|413
|2
|2736
|38.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.3 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|63.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.55%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|95.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPHYX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.42%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|37.73%
|Cash
|3.11%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|49.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.11%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|47.98%
|Stocks
|0.37%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|47.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|59.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|53.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPHYX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.48%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|52.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|42.75%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.37%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|42.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.46%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|64.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.07%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPHYX % Rank
|US
|0.37%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|40.20%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|53.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPHYX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.71%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|31.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.12%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|54.55%
|Securitized
|0.17%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|34.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|47.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|33.77%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|54.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPHYX % Rank
|US
|84.28%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|27.23%
|Non US
|11.14%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|67.15%
|VPHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|86.05%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|61.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|VPHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VPHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VPHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|45.28%
|VPHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPHYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|19.91%
|VPHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VPHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPHYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.52%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|10.13%
|VPHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2013
8.76
8.8%
Rick Cumberledge, CFA Head of High Yield Rick Cumberledge is head of high yield and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Prior to joining the firm, Rick spent nearly six years working at Federated Investors as a senior high yield credit analyst. His previous experience includes positions with American Capital Strategies, Bank of America and Allied Capital. Rick has a BA in business administration from Westminster College and an MSc in finance from the George Washington University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
