Trending ETFs

VPGBX (Mutual Fund)

VPGBX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Global Bond Fund

VPGBX | Fund

$7.41

$321 M

0.00%

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$321 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 191.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VPGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Timberlake

Fund Description

VPGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -59.5% 0.9% 76.21%
1 Yr -1.6% -15.5% 19.7% 50.96%
3 Yr -8.4%* -4.3% 4.2% 21.89%
5 Yr -5.1%* -2.5% 4.1% 10.11%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 25.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -15.2% 0.9% 79.50%
2021 -4.8% -10.9% 12.2% 60.82%
2020 1.7% -10.8% 14.8% 80.73%
2019 0.6% -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -59.5% 0.9% 74.27%
1 Yr -1.6% -16.6% 30.5% 45.50%
3 Yr -8.4%* -5.2% 10.9% 20.77%
5 Yr -5.1%* -2.8% 7.4% 11.86%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 27.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -15.2% 0.9% 79.50%
2021 -4.8% -10.9% 12.2% 60.82%
2020 1.7% -10.8% 14.8% 81.77%
2019 0.6% -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VPGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VPGBX Category Low Category High VPGBX % Rank
Net Assets 321 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 51.96%
Number of Holdings 923 4 4562 27.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 23 M -112 M 3.66 B 72.51%
Weighting of Top 10 41.51% 4.7% 100.0% 33.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  2. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  3. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  4. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  5. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  6. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  7. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  8. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  9. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%
  10. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 11.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VPGBX % Rank
Bonds 		97.98% 0.00% 220.33% 29.38%
Convertible Bonds 		1.14% 0.00% 11.19% 62.09%
Cash 		0.73% -130.07% 95.62% 63.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.15% 0.00% 2.87% 19.43%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 77.73%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 66.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPGBX % Rank
Government 		36.40% 0.30% 99.47% 62.98%
Securitized 		30.55% 0.00% 52.02% 7.21%
Corporate 		25.59% 0.00% 98.62% 26.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.34% 0.00% 95.62% 57.21%
Municipal 		0.12% 0.00% 7.95% 17.79%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 74.77% 83.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPGBX % Rank
Non US 		50.66% 0.00% 112.80% 73.93%
US 		47.32% -5.52% 107.53% 24.17%

VPGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VPGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.02% 3.65% 86.38%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.08% 42.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

VPGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VPGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VPGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 191.00% 6.00% 354.00% 92.31%

VPGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VPGBX Category Low Category High VPGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 71.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VPGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VPGBX Category Low Category High VPGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.78% -1.08% 5.77% 13.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VPGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VPGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Timberlake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Sean Banai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

