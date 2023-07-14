Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Volumetric Fund

VOLMX | Fund

$22.30

$39.3 M

0.00%

1.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$39.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VOLMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Volumetric Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Volumetric
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 1979
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Irene Zawitkowski

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a broadly diversified portfolio of large and mid-cap domestic stocks with annual revenues, at the time of purchase, over $3 billion. The Fund generally maintains a portfolio containing a blend of value and growth stocks. The Fund invests primarily in issuers listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and to a lesser extent, in common stocks of issuers listed on NASDAQ and other exchanges. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets, in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the S&P 500 Total Return Index.  

The Fund utilizes Volumetric Advisers, Inc.’s (the “Adviser”) proprietary “Volumetric Trading System” to make investment decisions. This disciplined stock trading system is derived from “Volumetrics”, the Adviser’s proprietary method of technical analysis which measures the flow of money into and out of stocks by their volume activity. The Adviser determines an investment for the Fund’s portfolio by identifying those stocks for which a sudden and substantial new demand is developing. Generally, the Adviser will sell a position for the Fund when volume and range analysis indicate that there is a distinct negative reversal in its demand/supply ratio. 

The Fund allocates its assets between stocks, cash and cash equivalent positions (money market) using a proprietary asset allocation formula. Under positive market conditions, the Fund’s total cash and money market positions are typically between 3% and 15%. Under negative market conditions the Fund’s total cash and money market positions may increase up to 40%, and under extremely negative conditions to over 40%. 

Read More

VOLMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VOLMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -14.3% 35.6% 87.04%
1 Yr 3.7% -55.6% 38.6% 84.90%
3 Yr 2.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 72.54%
5 Yr 0.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 63.94%
10 Yr 1.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 67.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VOLMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -64.5% 28.9% 23.82%
2021 4.4% -20.5% 152.6% 79.69%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 68.12%
2019 3.8% -8.3% 8.9% 84.19%
2018 -2.6% -13.5% 12.6% 44.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VOLMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -20.5% 35.6% 78.36%
1 Yr 3.7% -55.6% 40.3% 76.35%
3 Yr 2.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 72.76%
5 Yr 0.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 74.05%
10 Yr 1.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 89.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VOLMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -64.5% 28.9% 23.90%
2021 4.4% -20.5% 152.6% 79.77%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 68.04%
2019 3.8% -8.3% 8.9% 84.19%
2018 -2.6% -10.9% 12.6% 67.23%

NAV & Total Return History

VOLMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VOLMX Category Low Category High VOLMX % Rank
Net Assets 39.3 M 177 K 1.21 T 91.84%
Number of Holdings 55 2 4154 75.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.7 M 288 K 270 B 88.82%
Weighting of Top 10 44.39% 1.8% 106.2% 13.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 21.93%
  2. Apple Inc 2.65%
  3. Autodesk Inc 2.42%
  4. Bunge Ltd 2.42%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.34%
  6. FMC Corp 2.22%
  7. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.19%
  8. Waste Connections Inc 2.19%
  9. Salesforce.com Inc 2.17%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VOLMX % Rank
Stocks 		78.05% 0.00% 130.24% 98.87%
Cash 		21.95% -102.29% 100.00% 0.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 43.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 44.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 41.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 41.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VOLMX % Rank
Industrials 		21.65% 0.00% 29.90% 2.05%
Technology 		21.25% 0.00% 48.94% 68.42%
Financial Services 		13.86% 0.00% 55.59% 42.62%
Healthcare 		10.80% 0.00% 60.70% 90.79%
Consumer Defense 		10.55% 0.00% 47.71% 12.63%
Basic Materials 		7.99% 0.00% 25.70% 3.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.06% 0.00% 30.33% 90.56%
Communication Services 		4.32% 0.00% 27.94% 88.58%
Utilities 		3.05% 0.00% 20.91% 25.04%
Energy 		0.26% 0.00% 41.64% 83.71%
Real Estate 		0.19% 0.00% 31.91% 85.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VOLMX % Rank
US 		75.81% 0.00% 127.77% 97.00%
Non US 		2.24% 0.00% 32.38% 45.69%

VOLMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VOLMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 49.27% 6.97%
Management Fee 1.89% 0.00% 2.00% 99.92%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VOLMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VOLMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 25.86%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VOLMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 496.00% 61.90%

VOLMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VOLMX Category Low Category High VOLMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 70.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VOLMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VOLMX Category Low Category High VOLMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -54.00% 6.06% 96.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VOLMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VOLMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Irene Zawitkowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Irene J. Zawitkowski is the CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager of Volumetric Advisers, Inc. Irene was President and Portfolio Co-Manager from 2003 to 2016 and Executive Vice President of the Fund from inception to 2003.

Jeffrey Gibs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2016

6.14

6.1%

Jeffrey Gibs is President and Portfolio Co-Manager since 2016 and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) since 2005. Jeffrey was Executive Vice President from 2015 to 2016 and Vice President from 1997 to 2015. Jeffrey has worked as a consultant since 1989. Jeffrey Gibs is the son of Gabriel Gibs.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

