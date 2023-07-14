Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a broadly diversified portfolio of large and mid-cap domestic stocks with annual revenues, at the time of purchase, over $3 billion. The Fund generally maintains a portfolio containing a blend of value and growth stocks. The Fund invests primarily in issuers listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and to a lesser extent, in common stocks of issuers listed on NASDAQ and other exchanges. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets, in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the S&P 500 Total Return Index.
The Fund utilizes Volumetric Advisers, Inc.’s (the “Adviser”) proprietary “Volumetric Trading System” to make investment decisions. This disciplined stock trading system is derived from “Volumetrics”, the Adviser’s proprietary method of technical analysis which measures the flow of money into and out of stocks by their volume activity. The Adviser determines an investment for the Fund’s portfolio by identifying those stocks for which a sudden and substantial new demand is developing. Generally, the Adviser will sell a position for the Fund when volume and range analysis indicate that there is a distinct negative reversal in its demand/supply ratio.
The Fund allocates its assets between stocks, cash and cash equivalent positions (money market) using a proprietary asset allocation formula. Under positive market conditions, the Fund’s total cash and money market positions are typically between 3% and 15%. Under negative market conditions the Fund’s total cash and money market positions may increase up to 40%, and under extremely negative conditions to over 40%.
|Period
|VOLMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|87.04%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|84.90%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|72.54%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|63.94%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|67.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|VOLMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|23.82%
|2021
|4.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|79.69%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|68.12%
|2019
|3.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|84.19%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|44.26%
|Period
|VOLMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|78.36%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|76.35%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|72.76%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|74.05%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|89.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|VOLMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|23.90%
|2021
|4.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|79.77%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|68.04%
|2019
|3.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|84.19%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|67.23%
|VOLMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VOLMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.3 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|91.84%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|4154
|75.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.7 M
|288 K
|270 B
|88.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.39%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|13.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VOLMX % Rank
|Stocks
|78.05%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|98.87%
|Cash
|21.95%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|0.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|43.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|44.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|41.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|41.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VOLMX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.65%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|2.05%
|Technology
|21.25%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|68.42%
|Financial Services
|13.86%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|42.62%
|Healthcare
|10.80%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|90.79%
|Consumer Defense
|10.55%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|12.63%
|Basic Materials
|7.99%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|3.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.06%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|90.56%
|Communication Services
|4.32%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|88.58%
|Utilities
|3.05%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|25.04%
|Energy
|0.26%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|83.71%
|Real Estate
|0.19%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|85.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VOLMX % Rank
|US
|75.81%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|97.00%
|Non US
|2.24%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|45.69%
|VOLMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|6.97%
|Management Fee
|1.89%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|99.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.17%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|VOLMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VOLMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|25.86%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VOLMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|61.90%
|VOLMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VOLMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|70.62%
|VOLMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VOLMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VOLMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.67%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|96.63%
|VOLMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.720
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Irene J. Zawitkowski is the CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager of Volumetric Advisers, Inc. Irene was President and Portfolio Co-Manager from 2003 to 2016 and Executive Vice President of the Fund from inception to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2016
6.14
6.1%
Jeffrey Gibs is President and Portfolio Co-Manager since 2016 and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) since 2005. Jeffrey was Executive Vice President from 2015 to 2016 and Vice President from 1997 to 2015. Jeffrey has worked as a consultant since 1989. Jeffrey Gibs is the son of Gabriel Gibs.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
