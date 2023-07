Dan Scholl, CFA is an Administrative Vice President and Head of Municipal Fixed Income for WTIA, leading the team responsible for municipal fixed income investing as part of WTIA’s Fixed Income Group. In this role he will lead the municipal group in portfolio management, credit surveillance and work in collaboration with the internal sales partners in the field. Dan brings more than 30 years’ experience in the fixed income and municipal markets, including leadership positions in asset management and the public sector. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2019 he served as co-head of tax-exempt fixed income at Schroder Investment Management since 2003. As a member of the global fixed income investment and management committees, Dan was responsible for over $130B in assets. Previous roles include director and senior portfolio manager for municipal fixed income for Morgan Grenfell Asset management and Deutsche Asset Management. He holds a M.G.A from the University of Pennsylvania in Government Administration and a B.A. from Ursinus College in Political Science and Finance.