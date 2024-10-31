Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. issuers of any capitalization. Shareholders will be given 60 days’ advance notice of any change to this policy. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable into common stocks, warrants, rights to purchase common stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund seeks to provide investors with access to high-quality U.S. companies. The securities selected for inclusion in the Fund are those that, in the opinion of the Adviser, are well-managed businesses with consistent operating histories and financial performance that have favorable long-term economic prospects and, in most cases, generate free cash flow. Free cash flow is the difference between operating cash flow and capital expenditures and represents the cash available to develop new products, make acquisitions, pay dividends and reduce debt. Over full market cycles, the investment style is designed with the objective of capturing part of the up market cycles and may offer protection in down market cycles, although there is no guarantee that it will do so. The Adviser implements a bottom-up stock selection process and generally does not look for special circumstances or cyclical market timing events. The Adviser anticipates that stocks held by the Fund will perform well as long as the general economic environment is favorable. However, Fund holdings are also expected to have defensive qualities and are selected with the expectation that they outperform the growth of the weighted average earnings per share of the indices when economies or markets fail to perform well. The Fund’s holdings tend to underperform during late stage boom markets or during a market bounce following a collapse; times when more cyclical and higher levered companies tend to outperform.

Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of companies located in Canada or in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of foreign companies located in developing or emerging markets countries. Emerging markets generally will include countries of every nation in the world except the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and most nations located in Western Europe. The Adviser primarily relies on the country where the company is incorporated, is headquartered or has its principal place of business in determining the “location” of an issuer. The Adviser will also consider as companies of an emerging markets country or countries certain companies that are not actually domiciled in or do not have their principal place of business in an emerging markets country or countries, but that have at least 50% of their assets in, or expect to derive at least 50% of their total revenues or profits from, goods or services produced in or sales made in an emerging markets country or countries. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the company’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of a designated country or countries.

The Fund also considers environmental social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics and invests in companies that the Adviser believes are well-prepared to handle financially material ESG challenges. The Adviser utilizes an ESG framework in selecting investments. The ESG framework assesses a company’s ESG practices and excludes companies that violate certain international norms (such as the UN Global Compact, UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) Guidelines on Multinational Enterprises, the principles and rights set out in the eight fundamental conventions identified in the Declaration of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, and the International Bill of Human Rights) and standards or that are involved in severe controversies, unless the Adviser identifies positive steps taken by the company to resolve the violations or controversies. The Adviser uses the following sustainability indicators to determine if the Fund has attained the ESG characteristics in the ESG framework:

● The Fund excludes securities of companies with any revenue exposure to controversial weapons (e.g., anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, chemical weapons and biological weapons).

● The Fund considers the percentage of investments in securities of companies that are in violation with certain international norms and standards promoted by the Fund or that are exposed to severe controversies as assessed on a case-by-case basis by the Adviser and/or a third party ESG data provider (unless a positive outlook has been identified).

The Fund follows an active ownership approach, which takes into account relevant ESG matters. The Adviser engages directly with companies through meetings and dialogue with management and by voting on resolutions, and indirectly by working collaboratively with other institutional shareholders or coordinating bodies to amplify our impact. The Adviser sees these activities as a way to support the attainment of the ESG characteristics of the Fund.

In assessing the eligibility of a company based on ESG research, the Adviser may use information and data from third party ESG data providers and companies, as well as internal analyses. The data obtained from third-party data providers or companies may be incomplete, inaccurate, or unavailable and the assumptions or models on which internal analysis rests may have flaws which render

the internal assessment incomplete or inaccurate. As a result, the Adviser does not rely solely on third-party data and assesses risks and investability based on all available information. The Adviser takes ESG considerations into account as part of a qualitative framework for assessing potential risks for every investment the fund makes. It is possible that the Fund could invest in a company with less than favorable ESG factors if the company’s overall assessment is favorable taking into consideration both ESG and non-ESG factors.

In determining which portfolio securities to sell, the Adviser focuses on the operating results of the portfolio companies, not price quotations, to measure the success of an investment. In making sell decisions, the Adviser considers, among other things, whether a security’s price target has been met, whether there has been an overvaluation of the issuer by the market, whether there has been a clear deterioration of future earnings power, and whether, in the Adviser’s opinion, there has been a loss of a long-term competitive advantage. In addition, the information used for the implementation of the ESG framework, and consequently the attainment of the ESG characteristics, are reviewed on a regular basis. If a security no longer complies with the criteria, the Adviser may, but is not required to, sell the security within a reasonable time period as determined by the Adviser considering prevailing market conditions and the best interests of the shareholders.