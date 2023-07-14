Home
Virtus SGA New Leaders Growth Fund

mutual fund
VNLAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$7.68 +0.02 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (VNLIX) Primary A (VNLAX) C (VNLCX) Retirement (VNLRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus SGA New Leaders Growth Fund

VNLAX | Fund

$7.68

$6.1 M

0.00%

3.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VNLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus SGA New Leaders Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Rohn

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund’s subadviser, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (“SGA”), uses an investment process to identify companies that it believes have a high degree of predictability, strong profitability and above average earnings and cash flow growth. From such companies, SGA identifies “new leaders” which are companies early in their life cycle, with a focus on companies that demonstrate high quality balance sheets and sustainable revenue and earnings which the subadviser believes is an indicator of a company’s positive growth trajectory. The fund’s assets are expected to be primarily invested in such companies.
The fund will invest in securities of issuers located throughout the world, including the United States (“U.S.”). Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities, with at least 35% of the fund’s net assets in issuers organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (“SGA”), considers an issuer that has at least 50% of its assets or derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. as doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in the securities of companies located in countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
SGA selects investments for the fund’s portfolio that it believes have superior long-term earnings prospects and attractive valuation. To the extent consistent with the fund’s investment objective and strategies, the subadviser will consider as an element of its investment research and decision making processes for the fund any environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) factors that the subadviser believes may influence risks and opportunities of companies under consideration. However, the pursuit of ESG-related goals is not the fund’s investment objective, nor one of its investment strategies. Therefore, ESG factors by themselves are not expected to determine investment decisions for the fund. The fund’s equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks, and depositary receipts. The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations, however, it will generally invest at least 80% of its assets in companies that at the time of initial investment or within the last 12 months had market capitalizations that do not exceed the largest capitalization constituent of the fund’s Primary Benchmark at the time of initial purchase or within the last 12 months. As of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest constituent of the fund’s Primary Benchmark was $49.4 billion. The fund’s Primary Benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) Mid-Cap Index Net Total Return. The fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries (but no fewer than three non-U.S. countries). From time to time, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in only a few countries and one or a few regions. Although the fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, the fund may have significant positions in particular sectors. The fund is non-diversified under federal securities laws.
SGA may trade foreign currency forward contracts or currency futures in an attempt to reduce the fund’s risk exposure to adverse fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
SGA will sell a portfolio holding when it believes the security’s fundamentals deteriorate, its valuation is no longer attractive, or a better investment opportunity arises.
Read More

VNLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -0.4% 32.6% 92.90%
1 Yr 11.0% 13.2% 64.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -5.7% 32.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.7% 22.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.5% 17.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.3% -27.4% 103.5% N/A
2021 -1.5% 2.1% 66.4% N/A
2020 N/A -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2019 N/A -9.3% 49.7% N/A
2018 N/A -23.9% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -0.4% 32.6% 92.26%
1 Yr 11.0% 13.2% 64.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -5.7% 32.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.7% 22.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.5% 17.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.3% -27.4% 103.5% N/A
2021 -1.5% 2.1% 66.4% N/A
2020 N/A -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2019 N/A -9.3% 53.2% N/A
2018 N/A -23.9% 21.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VNLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VNLAX Category Low Category High VNLAX % Rank
Net Assets 6.1 M 2.63 M 81.2 B 93.87%
Number of Holdings 36 5 9210 95.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.29 M 494 K 7.17 B 91.41%
Weighting of Top 10 37.80% 3.7% 99.9% 15.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EPAM Systems Inc 5.04%
  2. Fleetcor Technologies Inc 4.78%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VNLAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.69% 41.18% 100.00% 17.79%
Cash 		3.31% 0.00% 42.35% 77.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.06% 87.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 17.81% 91.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.57% 83.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.42% 82.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNLAX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.49% 0.00% 30.05% 7.36%
Technology 		20.31% 0.00% 91.63% 20.86%
Consumer Defense 		13.01% 0.00% 19.72% 4.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.48% 0.00% 73.10% 73.01%
Financial Services 		9.45% 0.00% 68.26% 47.85%
Communication Services 		8.91% 0.00% 26.92% 7.36%
Real Estate 		6.87% 0.00% 42.62% 27.61%
Basic Materials 		3.49% 0.00% 23.49% 98.77%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 68.56% 96.32%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 39.91% 99.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 42.90% 93.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNLAX % Rank
US 		58.12% 11.43% 72.13% 6.75%
Non US 		38.57% 11.68% 84.86% 80.98%

VNLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VNLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.60% 0.34% 3.11% 35.58%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 51.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.27%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

VNLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 76.92%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VNLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VNLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 315.00% N/A

VNLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VNLAX Category Low Category High VNLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 82.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VNLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VNLAX Category Low Category High VNLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.01% -1.71% 6.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VNLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VNLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Rohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Rob has worked in credit research and corporate finance in JP Morgan, equity analysis in Yeager, Wood & Marshall, and has a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard.

Kishore Rao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Kishore Rao a research principal for Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, subadviser for the John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Strategy. In addition to providing dedicated research for the strategy, he also serves on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rao was a member of the investment team at Trident Capital, a venture capital firm managing a portfolio of software, technology, and business service companies. Earlier in his career, he served as an investme

Hrishikesh Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Mr. Gupta is an Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Principal and a member of the Investment Committee at Sustainable Growth Advisers. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, he was a Senior Analyst at MDR Capital Management and an Investment Banking Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, Mr. Gupta spent three years in the industry as a Product and Program Manager at Amazon.com and, as part of their strategic executive division, led the launch of Amazon’s Japanese and German merchant platforms.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.1 6.65 8.84

