Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities and equity-like transferable securities of companies throughout the world, including issuers in the United States, whose products or services contribute to a sustainable objective in areas such as clean energy infrastructure, resource-efficient industry, clean water, building technology, low emission transportation and lifecycle management (the “Impact Pillars”). Shareholders will be

given 60 days’ advance notice to any change in this policy. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. Equity securities and equity-like transferable securities include common and preferred stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable into common stocks, warrants, rights to purchase common stocks, closed-ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), participation certificates, and depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). The Fund may invest in securities from new issuers and may, for hedging purposes (including currency hedging), use warrants and derivative financial instruments such as futures, forwards, and options. Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three foreign countries, and invests at least 40% of its assets in countries outside of the U.S. or, if conditions are not favorable, at least 30% of its assets outside the U.S. The Fund intends to diversify its investments among a number of different countries; however, the Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular countries. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets via Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in China A-Shares.

The Fund invests in companies engaged in economic activities that capture the long-term growth opportunities arising from enduring structural shifts such as growing population, increasing urbanization and rising income. Sustainability considerations are integral to investment decisions. In selecting investments, the Fund only invests in companies whose products or services contribute to an Impact Pillar (“Impact Pillars Contribution”) and excludes investments in certain companies, including those that derive a specified percentage of revenues from certain disfavored activities or products; that violate certain international norms and standards; and that fail to obtain a minimum ESG rating (“Exclusion Criteria”).

Impact Pillars Contribution Criteria

The Fund invests in companies that contribute to the Impact Pillars through their products and services. Companies must satisfy each of the following criteria to qualify for investment:

● The company must derive at least 20% of its revenues from economic activities that positively contribute to at least one of the Impact Pillars and the company complies with the remaining elements of the investment strategy.

● The company must have a positive impact strategy score (“Impact Strategy score”) calculated by the Adviser based on a scoring of six qualitative criteria that reflect the benefits linked to the company’s impact strategy.

Exclusion Criteria

The Fund does not invest in the following companies:

● Companies involved in the production, sale, or distribution of controversial weapons.

● Companies deriving a more than 5% of revenues from the exploration, mining, and extraction of unconventional fossil fuels (i.e., tar/oil sands, shale gas, and arctic drilling).

● Companies deriving a more than 20% of revenues from conventional oil and gas extraction, coal power generation, and nuclear energy generation.

● Companies deriving 22% or more of their revenues from the production, sale, or distribution of tobacco, adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, fur or palm oil.

● Companies that are (i) in violation of certain international norms and standards, such as the UN Global Compact, UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) Guidelines on Multinational Enterprises, the principles and rights set out in the eight fundamental conventions identified in the Declaration of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, and the International Bill of Human Rights.

● Companies involved in severe controversies (such as those controversies that may be related to environmental, social and/or governance issues) as assessed on a case-by-case basis by the Adviser and/or a third-party ESG data provider. Unless, in either case, the Adviser has identified a positive outlook (for example through proactive response by the company, proportionate rectification measures already announced or taken, or through active ownership activities with reasonable promise of successful outcomes).

● Corporate issuers that fail to achieve a minimum ESG rating issued by MSCI ESG, a third-party ESG data provider selected by the Adviser, based on sector-specific environmental, social and governance criteria.

Additionally, the Fund follows an active ownership approach, which takes into account relevant environmental, social and governance matters. The Adviser engages directly with companies through meetings and dialogue with management and by voting on resolutions, and indirectly in collaboration with other investors. The Adviser sees these activities as a way to support the attainment of the environmental and social characteristics promoted by the Fund.

Securities are analyzed based on the above criteria prior to investment and monitored on a continuous basis. If a security no longer complies with the criteria, the Adviser sells the security within a reasonable time period as determined by the Adviser but not to exceed three months after such non-compliance was detected. In determining a reasonable time period to sell the security, the Adviser considers prevailing market conditions and the best interests of the shareholders. In making sell decisions, the Adviser also considers, among other factors, the security’s price target, whether the rationale for buying the security no longer applies, and whether an alternative investment is more attractive.