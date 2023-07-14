Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from regular federal income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT);

■ up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and

■ up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.

We may also invest:

■ any amount in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT.

We invest principally in municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States whose interest is exempt from regular federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest any amount of the Fund’s total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management.

We may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 10% of the Fund’s total assets.

We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up research to cover the four main elements of total return: duration management, yield curve positioning, sector and credit quality allocation, and security selection. Our top-down analysis involves an evaluation of macroeconomic factors that may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. Our bottom-up analysis, which involves intensive research into the credit fundamentals of individual issuers and the relative value of individual issues, is used to uncover solid investment opportunities. Securities are selected based on several factors, including, among others, improving financial trends, positive industry and sector dynamics, improving economic conditions, and specific demographic trends. Securities may be sold based on relative value considerations and could be replaced with a security that presents a better value or risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.