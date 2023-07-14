Home
Trending ETFs

Allspring Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
VMPAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.69 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (VMPAX) Primary C (DHICX) Other (VMPYX) Inst (STRIX) Retirement (VMPRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

VMPAX | Fund

$8.69

$2.51 B

2.25%

$0.20

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$2.51 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

VMPAX | Fund

$8.69

$2.51 B

2.25%

$0.20

0.79%

VMPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from regular federal income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT);
up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.
We may also invest:
any amount in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT.
We invest principally in municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States whose interest is  exempt from regular federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest any amount of the Fund’s total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management.
We may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 10% of the Fund’s total assets.
We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up research to cover the four main elements of total return: duration management, yield curve positioning, sector and credit quality allocation, and security selection. Our top-down analysis involves an evaluation of macroeconomic factors that may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. Our bottom-up analysis, which involves intensive research into the credit fundamentals of individual issuers and the relative value of individual issues, is used to uncover solid investment opportunities. Securities are selected based on several factors, including, among others, improving financial trends, positive industry and sector dynamics, improving economic conditions, and specific demographic trends. Securities may be sold based on relative value considerations and could be replaced with a security that presents a better value or risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.
While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s overall dollar-weighted average effective duration to be 6 years or less.
Read More

VMPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 49.19%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.3% 24.86%
3 Yr -1.9%* -20.5% 51.6% 21.20%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.2% 22.86%
10 Yr -0.2%* -5.4% 14.1% 18.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -76.8% 4.7% 20.80%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 48.60%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 59.01%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 84.17%
2018 0.0% -30.0% 2.1% 4.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 48.44%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.1% 19.93%
3 Yr -1.9%* -20.5% 51.6% 22.52%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.3% 25.21%
10 Yr -0.2%* -5.4% 14.1% 21.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -76.8% 4.7% 20.86%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 48.60%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 58.95%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 84.17%
2018 0.0% -30.0% 2.1% 8.33%

NAV & Total Return History

VMPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VMPAX Category Low Category High VMPAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.51 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 15.44%
Number of Holdings 1022 1 14000 11.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 234 M -317 M 8.64 B 15.91%
Weighting of Top 10 9.02% 2.4% 101.7% 86.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TEXAS ST 5% 1.67%
  2. MIZUHO FLOATER / RESIDUAL TR VAR STS 0.76% 1.33%
  3. ST JAMES PARISH LA REV 0.18% 1.17%
  4. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH MULTIFAMILY HSG REV 0.26% 0.97%
  5. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.06% 0.96%
  6. MASSACHUSETTS ST DEV FIN AGY REV 5% 0.95%
  7. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 0.90%
  8. MAIN STR NAT GAS INC GA GAS SUPPLY REV 4% 0.89%
  9. MAINE ST HSG AUTH MTG PUR 0.05% 0.86%
  10. KENTUCKY INC KY PUB ENERGY AUTH GAS SUPLLY REV 4% 0.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VMPAX % Rank
Bonds 		98.11% 65.51% 150.86% 60.69%
Cash 		1.89% -50.86% 33.96% 38.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 94.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 93.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 93.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 93.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMPAX % Rank
Municipal 		97.84% 44.39% 100.00% 61.63%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.90% 0.00% 33.95% 40.74%
Corporate 		0.26% 0.00% 9.99% 7.93%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 93.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 94.10%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 94.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMPAX % Rank
US 		97.81% 37.86% 142.23% 36.40%
Non US 		0.30% 0.00% 62.14% 65.57%

VMPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.02% 6.50% 39.80%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 1.10% 34.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.34%
Administrative Fee 0.16% 0.01% 0.44% 86.22%

Sales Fees

VMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.00% 0.00% 4.75% 33.78%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 283.00% 29.03%

VMPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VMPAX Category Low Category High VMPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.25% 0.00% 4.45% 65.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VMPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VMPAX Category Low Category High VMPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -0.53% 5.33% 73.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VMPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

VMPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2010

11.67

11.7%

Robert Miller is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments, where he manages mutual funds and separate accounts. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert worked for American Century Investments, where he was part of a team managing the firm’s municipal bond portfolios. Robert had direct responsibility for the firm’s national intermediate- and long-term investment-grade strategies. In addition, he managed several other state-specific funds for the firm. Robert also served as a member of its analytical team. Earlier, Robert was a municipal bond analyst with Moody’s Investors Service, where he served as an analyst in the States and High Profile Ratings Group as well as the Airport Credit Group, the Southeast Regional Ratings Group, and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Ratings Group. He also founded a small venture capital firm and served as a consultant with Black and Veatch and KPMG Peat Marwick, where he specialized in conducting financial feasibility studies in support of large infrastructure projects. Robert earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from San Jose State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Terry Goode

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Terry Goode is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for managing national and state-specific mutual funds, insurance accounts, and separate accounts. Terry joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before this, he served as head of the WFAM Tax-Exempt Research team, leading the group responsible for providing credit research to the Municipal Fixed Income team. Prior to joining WFAM, Terry performed similar research duties and provided bond ratings as a director at Standard & Poor’s Credit Market Services. He held a similar position with Wells Fargo Bank’s health care division. Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investment strategy from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Terry is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Society of Municipal Analysts and served as former chair and member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.

Nicholos Venditti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Nicholos Venditti is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, he was with Thornburg Investment Management as a portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond group. Earlier positions there include serving as a portfolio manager on seven mutual funds and separately managed accounts with total assets of approximately $10 billion. Prior to Thornburg, Nicholos held a variety of roles focused on municipal credit analysis at Financial Security Assurance/Assured Guaranty, where he began his investment industry career in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theoretical economics from Trinity University; a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as an adjunct professor; and a master’s degree in finance from Syracuse University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

