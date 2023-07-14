The Fund invests mainly in equity securities of companies located in emerging markets. The Fund invests in small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies and is expected to diversify its assets among companies located in emerging markets around the world. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in common stocks of companies located in emerging markets. A company is considered to be located in an emerging market if it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, an emerging country; has a class of securities whose principal securities market is in an emerging country; derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in one or more emerging

countries; or maintains 50% or more of its assets in one or more emerging

countries. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of equity securities for the Fund.