VMMSX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.41 -0.07 -0.33%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (VMMSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund

VMMSX | Fund

$21.41

$781 M

3.34%

$0.72

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$781 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund

VMMSX | Fund

$21.41

$781 M

3.34%

$0.72

0.84%

VMMSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Caroline Cai

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in equity securities of companies located in emerging markets. The Fund invests in small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies and is expected to diversify its assets among companies located in emerging markets around the world. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in common stocks of companies located in emerging markets. A company is considered to be located in an emerging market if it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, an emerging country; has a class of securities whose principal securities market is in an emerging country; derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in one or more emergingcountries; or maintains 50% or more of its assets in one or more emerging countries. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of equity securities for the Fund.
Read More

VMMSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -11.0% 30.2% 37.87%
1 Yr 11.5% -12.7% 29.2% 30.54%
3 Yr 0.2%* -17.0% 12.8% 34.26%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 39.60%
10 Yr 1.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 34.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -50.1% 7.2% 28.82%
2021 -4.0% -18.2% 13.6% 63.11%
2020 4.6% -7.2% 79.7% 61.07%
2019 4.4% -4.4% 9.2% 48.34%
2018 -3.1% -7.2% 7.0% 17.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -30.3% 30.2% 36.43%
1 Yr 11.5% -48.9% 29.2% 27.32%
3 Yr 0.2%* -16.3% 12.8% 34.60%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 43.42%
10 Yr 1.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 52.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -50.1% 7.2% 28.82%
2021 -4.0% -18.2% 13.6% 63.11%
2020 4.6% -7.2% 79.7% 61.07%
2019 4.4% -4.4% 9.2% 48.34%
2018 -3.1% -7.2% 7.0% 21.01%

NAV & Total Return History

VMMSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VMMSX Category Low Category High VMMSX % Rank
Net Assets 781 M 717 K 102 B 40.63%
Number of Holdings 352 10 6734 18.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 206 M 340 K 19.3 B 45.62%
Weighting of Top 10 24.68% 2.8% 71.7% 79.28%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VMMSX % Rank
Stocks 		94.18% 0.90% 110.97% 83.25%
Cash 		4.80% -23.67% 20.19% 20.20%
Preferred Stocks 		1.02% 0.00% 6.07% 4.83%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 80.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 81.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 84.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMMSX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.47% 0.00% 48.86% 36.36%
Technology 		19.81% 0.00% 47.50% 69.14%
Basic Materials 		14.22% 0.00% 30.03% 5.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.36% 0.00% 48.94% 36.24%
Industrials 		6.93% 0.00% 43.53% 35.98%
Communication Services 		5.99% 0.00% 39.29% 80.15%
Energy 		5.62% 0.00% 24.80% 29.71%
Consumer Defense 		3.49% 0.00% 28.13% 83.87%
Utilities 		3.00% 0.00% 39.12% 21.38%
Healthcare 		2.52% 0.00% 93.26% 72.73%
Real Estate 		1.60% 0.00% 17.15% 51.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMMSX % Rank
Non US 		92.43% -4.71% 112.57% 74.84%
US 		1.75% -1.60% 104.72% 31.89%

VMMSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VMMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.03% 41.06% 84.04%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 39.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VMMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VMMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VMMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 190.00% 52.28%

VMMSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VMMSX Category Low Category High VMMSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.34% 0.00% 12.61% 8.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VMMSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VMMSX Category Low Category High VMMSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -1.98% 17.62% 24.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VMMSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VMMSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Caroline Cai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Caroline Cai, CFA, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Ms. Cai is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European and Emerging Markets strategies, and the Financial Opportunities service. Ms. Cai became a member of the firm in 2004. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Cai was a senior analyst at AllianceBernstein LLP, and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Math and Economics from Bryn Mawr College. Ms. Cai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Allison Fisch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Allison Fisch, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Fisch is a co-portfolio manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies, along with the Global Best Ideas service. Ms. Fisch became a member of the firm in 2001 and helped to launch the Emerging Markets strategies in 2008, on which she has been a co-portfolio manager since inception. She joined the International portfolio management team in 2016 and has co-managed the International Small Cap Value strategy since its inception in 2017. Since 2017, she has overseen the Global Best Idea service. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Fisch was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Psychology and a minor in Drama from Dartmouth College.

Frank Carroll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Prior to joining Oaktree in 1999, Mr. Carroll was the head of trading for Columbus Advisors LLC, where he worked for two years. Mr. Carroll was previously the Head Trader for Latin American Fixed Income at Banco Santander and Bankers Trust. For six years prior to joining Bankers Trust, Mr. Carroll was an emerging markets trader for Salomon Brothers Inc. He received a B.A. degree in history from Fairfield University. Mr. Carroll is currently the co-chair of Oaktree’s ESG Governance Committee, Chairman of Fairfield’s Board of Trustees as well as a Trustee at Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Rakesh Bordia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Rakesh Bordia, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Bordia is a co-portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets strategies. Mr. Bordia became a member of the firm in 2007. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Bordia was a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on innovation and growth strategies, and a software engineer at River Run Software Group. He earned a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India.

Andrew Stobart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.

Mary Pryshlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Ms. Pryshlak is Senior Managing Director and Director of Global Industry Research of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 2004.

Mike Gush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Mike graduated MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Durham University in 2003. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and Japanese Equity Teams before moving to the Emerging Markets Equity Team in 2005, where he is an Investment Manager. Mike is CFA Charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

