Michael Whitfield, CFA Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager (2005-present) Fund manager since 2018, Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager (2018-present). Prior to becoming Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager in 2018, Michael Whitfield had served as senior analyst since 2005. He is responsible for the generation of new investment candidates and maintains coverage of one-third of the portfolio holdings. He also leads the firm’s IT support functions. Mr. Whitfield formerly was employed as an Equity Analyst for six years with Wachovia Securities, specializing in the industrial technology and automation sector as well as the wireless equipment sector. He spent several years as a Patent Examiner with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Whitfield received his CFA charter designation in 2001. Mr. Whitfield holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.