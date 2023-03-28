Home
Trending ETFs

VMEPX (Mutual Fund)

VMEPX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.33 +0.1 +1.08%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (IEMGX) Primary Retirement (IEMKX) Other (IEMLX) A (IEMHX) C (IEMJX) Other (VPMEX) Other (VMEPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund

VMEPX | Fund

$9.33

$455 M

3.89%

$0.36

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$455 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund

VMEPX | Fund

$9.33

$455 M

3.89%

$0.36

1.18%

VMEPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Liu-Er Chen

Fund Description

VMEPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -11.0% 30.2% 97.33%
1 Yr 2.6% -12.7% 29.2% 91.13%
3 Yr -9.5%* -17.0% 12.8% 94.99%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 58.64%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 60.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -50.1% 7.2% 69.21%
2021 -9.2% -18.2% 13.6% 91.40%
2020 4.3% -7.2% 79.7% 65.56%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -30.3% 30.2% 90.19%
1 Yr 2.6% -48.9% 29.2% 83.61%
3 Yr -9.5%* -16.3% 12.8% 95.36%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 55.76%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 59.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -50.1% 7.2% 69.21%
2021 -9.2% -18.2% 13.6% 91.40%
2020 4.3% -7.2% 79.7% 65.56%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VMEPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VMEPX Category Low Category High VMEPX % Rank
Net Assets 455 M 717 K 102 B 49.37%
Number of Holdings 483 10 6734 15.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 122 M 340 K 19.3 B 53.88%
Weighting of Top 10 26.61% 2.8% 71.7% 71.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VMEPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.72% 0.90% 110.97% 43.78%
Cash 		1.82% -23.67% 20.19% 58.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.35% 0.00% 6.07% 9.28%
Other 		0.09% -1.48% 9.95% 9.91%
Bonds 		0.01% -0.03% 55.68% 14.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 34.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMEPX % Rank
Technology 		25.06% 0.00% 47.50% 34.31%
Financial Services 		11.06% 0.00% 48.86% 93.09%
Communication Services 		10.82% 0.00% 39.29% 24.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.58% 0.00% 48.94% 81.18%
Basic Materials 		9.44% 0.00% 30.03% 33.29%
Energy 		9.42% 0.00% 24.80% 6.15%
Consumer Defense 		8.33% 0.00% 28.13% 25.22%
Industrials 		7.87% 0.00% 43.53% 28.30%
Healthcare 		3.93% 0.00% 93.26% 51.60%
Utilities 		2.80% 0.00% 39.12% 25.22%
Real Estate 		1.67% 0.00% 17.15% 45.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMEPX % Rank
Non US 		96.92% -4.71% 112.57% 34.18%
US 		0.80% -1.60% 104.72% 48.41%

VMEPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VMEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.03% 41.06% 60.82%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 74.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VMEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VMEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VMEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 190.00% 62.64%

VMEPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VMEPX Category Low Category High VMEPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.89% 0.00% 12.61% 4.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VMEPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VMEPX Category Low Category High VMEPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.67% -1.98% 17.62% 23.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VMEPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VMEPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Liu-Er Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 11, 2011

10.64

10.6%

Liu-Er Chen, CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Emerging Markets and Healthcare, is a Portfolio Manager in Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Mr. Chen heads the firm's global Emerging Markets team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in September 2006 in his current position, Mr. Chen spent nearly 11 years at Evergreen Investment Management Company, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Chen began his career at Evergreen in 1995 as an analyst.

Angus Shillington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2015

6.77

6.8%

Mr. Shillington joined VanEck in 2009. He serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. With extensive experience in Asia and broad emerging markets equity, his current responsibilities include company and macroeconomic research relating to these regions, with a particular emphasis on Asia. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Shillington was Head of International Equity for ABN AMRO in New York with, among other things, oversight for equity sales and trading. Prior to moving to New York in 2001 to become Managing Director and head of Asian equity and derivatives distribution in the U.S. at BNP Paribas, he held senior management positions as a Director at both Paribas in Los Angeles and, internationally, at UBS Securities in Hong Kong, and in private client management at Hill Samuel/BLW in Edinburgh, Scotland. In his roles in both research and portfolio management, Mr. Shillington has developed a specialized focus on many Asian markets, a region in which he continues to be deeply involved.

David Semple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2015

6.77

6.8%

Mr. Semple joined VanEck in 1998. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy and oversees the Emerging Markets Equity Team. He is responsible for company research, stock selection, and portfolio construction. Mr. Semple is a veteran of emerging markets investing, with over 25 years of experience. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Semple was a portfolio manager for Asian-focused funds and served on the team sub-advising VanEck’s VIP Emerging Markets Fund at Peregrine Asset Management (Hong Kong). From 1993 to 1996, he served as sales director and regional strategist at Peregrine Brokerage. Prior to 1993, Mr. Semple was a portfolio manager specializing in Asia equity markets at Murray Johnstone (Glasgow). Mr. Semple is a member of the CFA Institute and the Association of Investment Management and Research. He received a Bachelor of Law with Honours from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He has had numerous media appearances, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and NPR. Additionally, he was quoted in Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Barron’s, among others.

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2018

4.06

4.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

