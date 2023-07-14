Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

-10.8%

1 yr return

-4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$871 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VMCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Pollack

Fund Description

VMCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.8% -10.8% 26.2% 100.00%
1 Yr -4.6% -29.4% 26.4% 91.41%
3 Yr 6.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 72.41%
5 Yr -3.9%* -15.0% 42.1% 89.84%
10 Yr -2.2%* -8.0% 20.5% 84.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -41.6% 42.6% 59.47%
2021 12.4% -23.5% 23.2% 23.75%
2020 -1.1% -8.6% 93.7% 77.15%
2019 1.3% -2.6% 7.8% 97.22%
2018 -4.7% -8.8% 3.8% 57.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.8% -19.1% 22.1% 99.74%
1 Yr -4.6% -29.4% 36.6% 91.17%
3 Yr 6.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 72.07%
5 Yr -3.9%* -13.5% 42.1% 91.55%
10 Yr -2.2%* -3.7% 21.6% 97.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -41.6% 42.6% 59.47%
2021 12.4% -23.5% 23.2% 23.75%
2020 -1.1% -8.6% 93.7% 77.15%
2019 1.3% -2.6% 7.8% 97.22%
2018 -4.7% -7.6% 3.8% 71.23%

NAV & Total Return History

VMCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VMCVX Category Low Category High VMCVX % Rank
Net Assets 871 M 504 K 30.4 B 49.35%
Number of Holdings 211 9 2354 15.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 97.8 M 129 K 9.16 B 61.14%
Weighting of Top 10 11.76% 5.3% 99.9% 87.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Howmet Aerospace Inc 1.40%
  2. US Foods Holding Corp 1.29%
  3. Ameriprise Financial Inc 1.23%
  4. Molina Healthcare Inc 1.19%
  5. Alleghany Corp 1.17%
  6. Diamondback Energy Inc 1.16%
  7. State Street Instl Liquid Reserves Admin 1.14%
  8. AutoZone Inc 1.12%
  9. FMC Corp 1.12%
  10. Fifth Third Bancorp 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VMCVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.02% 85.69% 100.65% 47.41%
Cash 		1.98% -0.65% 14.30% 53.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 39.12%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 39.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 38.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 40.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMCVX % Rank
Industrials 		19.64% 0.00% 29.02% 17.62%
Financial Services 		19.17% 0.00% 60.11% 36.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.22% 0.00% 29.62% 35.49%
Technology 		11.05% 0.00% 30.07% 24.35%
Healthcare 		9.29% 0.00% 32.47% 45.85%
Real Estate 		8.64% 0.00% 40.74% 39.12%
Energy 		7.41% 0.00% 29.17% 47.67%
Basic Materials 		4.92% 0.00% 23.88% 58.55%
Utilities 		4.17% 0.00% 24.69% 71.76%
Consumer Defense 		2.47% 0.00% 33.79% 88.60%
Communication Services 		1.01% 0.00% 19.80% 82.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMCVX % Rank
US 		94.29% 55.79% 100.30% 49.74%
Non US 		3.73% 0.00% 36.04% 46.89%

VMCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.01% 16.27% 45.09%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.20% 52.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.40% 23.30%

Sales Fees

VMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 227.00% 25.93%

VMCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VMCVX Category Low Category High VMCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.88% 65.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VMCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VMCVX Category Low Category High VMCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -1.84% 4.73% 79.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VMCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VMCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Pollack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2011

10.49

10.5%

Mr. Pollack is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Equity product. He has been with Boston Partners since 2000. He joined the firm from Hughes Investments where he spent twelve years as an equity portfolio manager, managing value equity across the market capitalization spectrum. He also oversaw the outside investment managers who manage assets for Hughes’ pension plan. He began his career at Hughes as an Investment Analyst where he spent four years covering a variety of industries and sectors. Prior to that, he was with Remington, Inc., and Arthur Anderson & Co. Mr. Pollack is a graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology and holds an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-six years of investment experience.

Joseph Feeney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2011

10.49

10.5%

Mr. Feeney is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Boston Partners. He is responsible for the firm’s strategic, financial and operating decisions, and all aspects of investment management including the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research groups. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. Prior to assuming these roles, he was Director of Research. Mr. Feeney joined Boston Partners upon its inception in 1995 from Putnam Investments where he managed mortgage-backed securities portfolios. He began his career at the Bank of Boston where he was a loan officer specializing on highly leveraged loan portfolios. Mr. Feeney holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. with High Honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is past President of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has thirty-five years of investment experience.

Gregory Garabedian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Gregory J. Garabedian, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager. Greg is an equity portfolio manager on the Opportunistic Value Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He currently manages the Mid Cap Value and Select Mid Cap Value portfolios. Previously, Greg was an equity research analyst on the Opportunistic Value Team, responsible for conducting fundamental analysis on global equity investments in the insurance, industrials, capital goods, and agricultural industries.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

