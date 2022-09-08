Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$721 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VLVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|15.30%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|44.93%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|55.52%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|58.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|47.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|VLVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|12.16%
|2021
|5.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|70.32%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|64.87%
|2019
|3.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|77.96%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|VLVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|13.94%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|42.41%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|55.97%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|67.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|44.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|VLVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|12.16%
|2021
|5.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|70.32%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|64.78%
|2019
|3.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|77.96%
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|VLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLVPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|721 M
|1 M
|151 B
|53.13%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|1727
|64.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|200 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|54.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.41%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|44.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLVPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.36%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|29.31%
|Cash
|0.63%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|68.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|77.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|75.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|76.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|76.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLVPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.48%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|59.98%
|Healthcare
|17.69%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|51.24%
|Industrials
|12.08%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|42.66%
|Communication Services
|8.39%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|13.94%
|Technology
|8.12%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|79.70%
|Energy
|7.59%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|53.22%
|Consumer Defense
|7.56%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|63.45%
|Utilities
|6.59%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|21.78%
|Real Estate
|4.78%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|22.85%
|Basic Materials
|4.50%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|24.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.24%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|78.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLVPX % Rank
|US
|92.14%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|55.99%
|Non US
|7.22%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|34.56%
|VLVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|61.46%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|VLVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VLVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VLVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|87.22%
|VLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLVPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|91.57%
|VLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|VLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLVPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.13%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|11.10%
|VLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.924
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
James Dorment is a portfolio manager on the value team at Voya Investment Management for the large cap value strategies. He also covers the consumer discretionary sector. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior research analyst from Columbia Management. Jim also worked at U.S. Trust analyzing and investing in a broad range of industries in both public and private equity markets. He received a BA in economics from Bates College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Gregory Wachsman is a Portfolio Manager, and equity analyst on the value team at Voya Investment Management, covering the financials sector. Prior to joining Voya in March 2017, Greg was an equity analyst at Lord Abbett & Co from 2010-2017., where he covered U.S. banks, brokers, specialty finance and exchanges. Prior to that, he worked at UBS Global Asset Management, covering U.S. regional banks and specialty finance. Gregory earned an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA from Northwestern University. He is a CFA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
