Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I Moderate Growth Lifestyle Fund

mutual fund
VLSMX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.66 -0.05 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (VLSMX) Primary No Load (VMGLX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.8%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$1.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

79.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VLSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Moderate Growth Lifestyle Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Kelly

Fund Description

As a fund-of-funds, the Fund’s principal investment strategy is to allocate assets among a combination of mutual funds (“Underlying Funds”) that, in turn, invest directly in a wide range of portfolio securities (like stocks and bonds). The Fund invests its assets in Underlying Funds that invest in securities that seek growth of capital, such as stocks, and securities that generate current income, such as bonds and U.S. government-issued securities. The Fund generally has a lower level of risk than the Aggressive Growth Lifestyle Fund but a greater level of risk than the Conservative Growth Lifestyle Fund.The Fund’s indirect holdings are primarily in domestic and foreign fixed-income securities and equity securities of domestic large-cap companies. The Fund’s indirect holdings may also include foreign and domestic equity securities of medium- and small-cap companies, and lower rated fixed-income securities (often referred to as “junk bonds”), and money market securities.Asset allocation is the most critical investment decision that you make as an investor. Selecting the appropriate combination should be based on your personal investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. The projected asset allocation ranges for the Fund are as follows:Domestic Equity Funds25% - 55%Fixed-Income Funds30% - 70%International Equity Funds0% - 25%This Fund is managed so that it can serve as a complete investment program for you or as a core part of your larger portfolio. The Underlying Funds have been selected to represent a reasonable spectrum of investment options for the Fund. The subadviser has based the target investment percentages for the Fund on the degree to which it believes the Underlying Funds, in combination, to be appropriate for the Fund’s investment objective. The subadviser may change the asset allocation ranges from time to time. In selecting Underlying Funds,the subadviser may choose from other series of VALIC Company I and from unaffiliated money market funds.Although the Fund will generally maintain its assets within the allocations above, the Fund may hold cash or cash equivalents for various purposes, including for temporary defensive purposes.The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in an effort to achieve their investment objectives.
Read More

VLSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VLSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.8% -8.3% 18.1% 99.32%
1 Yr -3.9% -13.3% 143.9% 94.86%
3 Yr -2.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 75.22%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 84.43%
10 Yr -1.1%* -6.1% 9.0% 71.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VLSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -34.7% 92.4% 80.61%
2021 4.1% -6.1% 19.5% 30.70%
2020 1.6% -7.5% 11.8% 73.49%
2019 2.3% 0.1% 14.9% 88.89%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.0% 42.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VLSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.8% -11.9% 18.1% 98.78%
1 Yr -3.9% -13.3% 143.9% 94.47%
3 Yr -0.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 54.48%
5 Yr -2.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 80.31%
10 Yr -0.7%* -6.1% 11.0% 91.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VLSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -34.7% 92.4% 80.61%
2021 6.7% -6.1% 19.5% 4.02%
2020 1.6% -7.5% 11.8% 73.64%
2019 2.3% 0.1% 14.9% 89.35%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.2% 72.10%

NAV & Total Return History

VLSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VLSMX Category Low Category High VLSMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.05 B 658 K 207 B 49.66%
Number of Holdings 29 2 15351 61.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 830 M 660 K 48.5 B 42.51%
Weighting of Top 10 79.18% 8.4% 105.0% 27.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VALIC Company I Core Bond 28.09%
  2. VALIC Company I Government Mny Mrkt I 10.60%
  3. VALIC Company I Stock Index 9.08%
  4. VALIC Company I Systematic Value 7.06%
  5. VALIC Company II Strategic Bond 6.34%
  6. VALIC Company I Inflation Protected 5.76%
  7. VALIC Company I International Eqs Idx 4.83%
  8. VALIC Company I Capital Appreciation 3.71%
  9. VALIC Company I Large Capital Growth 3.45%
  10. VALIC Company I Mid Cap Index 3.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VLSMX % Rank
Stocks 		48.77% 0.00% 99.40% 85.15%
Bonds 		35.33% 0.00% 116.75% 40.46%
Cash 		15.21% -16.75% 81.51% 5.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.63% 0.00% 23.84% 38.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 27.92% 54.09%
Other 		0.03% -2.51% 25.19% 48.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLSMX % Rank
Technology 		20.75% 0.00% 44.21% 38.80%
Financial Services 		14.25% 0.00% 38.77% 55.46%
Healthcare 		12.32% 0.00% 29.35% 75.14%
Industrials 		11.64% 0.00% 24.37% 26.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 0.00% 19.36% 33.06%
Real Estate 		7.44% 0.00% 65.01% 15.16%
Communication Services 		6.75% 0.00% 23.67% 57.92%
Consumer Defense 		6.73% 0.00% 19.93% 44.81%
Basic Materials 		3.83% 0.00% 33.35% 57.79%
Energy 		3.56% 0.00% 85.65% 76.50%
Utilities 		1.85% 0.00% 99.55% 82.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLSMX % Rank
US 		36.99% -1.65% 98.67% 80.52%
Non US 		11.78% 0.00% 37.06% 49.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLSMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		29.24% 0.14% 100.00% 10.22%
Government 		25.35% 0.00% 97.26% 59.67%
Securitized 		24.01% 0.00% 92.13% 30.65%
Corporate 		21.35% 0.00% 98.21% 80.79%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 24.80% 57.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 56.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLSMX % Rank
US 		31.17% 0.00% 62.18% 42.37%
Non US 		4.16% 0.00% 84.73% 42.51%

VLSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VLSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.13% 0.01% 17.63% 93.75%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.83% 22.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.83% 34.03%

Sales Fees

VLSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VLSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VLSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 343.00% 15.81%

VLSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VLSMX Category Low Category High VLSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 77.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VLSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VLSMX Category Low Category High VLSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.39% -2.34% 19.41% 9.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VLSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VLSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Mr. Kelly is the Global Head of Multi-Asset and Manager Selection at PineBridge Investments and sits on the firm’s Liquid Council. He joined the firm in 1999 and is responsible for expanding the firm’s capabilities for institutional pension fund advisory as well as retail orientated Multi-Asset vehicles. He spent 15 years with JP Morgan Investment Mgmt in various research and portfolio mgmt roles. His investment experience began in 1980. Mr. Kelly received an MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.

Paul Mazzacano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Paul Mazzacano Senior Vice President, Head of Manager Selection, Global Multi-Asset PineBridge Investments, New York Mr. Mazzacano joined the firm in 2001 and is responsible for the global coordination of manager selection and monitoring activities for the Global Multi-Asset Team. Prior to his current role, Mr. Mazzacano was head of Global Product Management. Before joining the firm, Mr. Mazzacano spent seven years at Transamerica Retirement where he was responsible for selecting and monitoring sub-advisory relationships with institutional investment management firms. Prior to that, Mr. Mazzacano gained investment experience at Oppenheimer & Company. Mr. Mazzacano serves on the advisory board of Institutional Investor’s Sub-Advisory Institute. He holds a BS in mathematics with applied options from Fordham University and an MBA from the Hagan School of Business, Iona College. He also holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

Jose Aragon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Jose R. Aragon Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Global Multi-Asset PineBridge Investments, New York Mr. Aragon joined the firm in 2003 and is a Portfolio Manager for PineBridge Investments multi-asset products. Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Aragon managed a multi-strategy hedge fund. Preceding this, he was a Quantitative Analyst in the firm's Structured Equity group. Before joining PineBridge Investments, Mr. Aragon was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. During his tenure in the military, Mr. Aragon was an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Prior to this, he was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he was the F-16 Production Risk Manager and Avionics Systems Engineer. Mr. Aragon received a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with the Carnegie Mellon President's Award. He also received an MBA in Finance, Accounting, Entrepreneurship and International Business from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Mr. Aragon is an Alumnus of the Robert Toigo Foundation, a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

Sunny Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mr. Ng joined PineBridge in 2016 and is primarily responsible for the Global Multi-Asset Team’s client-facing and business development initiatives in Asia and Australia. As part of his role, Mr. Ng also contributes to the firm’s Multi-Asset Strategy and portfolio implementation functions. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ng was a Managing Director and Head of Asia ex-Japan Portfolio Strategists at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) where he was responsible for leading the regional team representing SSGA investment views and strategies to clients across Asia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

