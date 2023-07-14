Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
14.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
24.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$36.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.4%
Expense Ratio 1.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VLPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|85.16%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|43.41%
|3 Yr
|24.3%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|16.41%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|28.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VLPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|85.16%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|48.46%
|3 Yr
|24.3%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|12.40%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|25.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|VLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.4 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|94.62%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|1
|175
|70.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.4 M
|0
|5.88 B
|95.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.36%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|51.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.44%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|13.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|87.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|83.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|85.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|86.29%
|Cash
|-0.44%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|90.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLPIX % Rank
|Energy
|89.38%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|75.00%
|Utilities
|5.50%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|32.26%
|Basic Materials
|3.10%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|8.87%
|Technology
|2.02%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|6.45%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|86.29%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|91.94%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.48%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|85.48%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|86.29%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|85.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|87.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLPIX % Rank
|US
|93.15%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|33.06%
|Non US
|7.29%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|62.90%
|VLPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.78%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|45.16%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|29.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|90.91%
|VLPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|VLPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VLPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|63.79%
|VLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.67%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|67.18%
|VLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|42.98%
|VLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2015
6.73
6.7%
David Grumhaus is President and Chief Investment Officer of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Grumhaus oversees all of the firm’s investment strategies, chairs the firm’s investment meetings, leads the executive committee and directs strategic initiatives and resource planning. Mr. Grumhaus is also a Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Energy Infrastructure strategies. Mr. Grumhaus has over two decades of experience working in the investment management industry. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in 2014, Mr. Grumhaus served as a Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for Copia Capital, an Energy and Utility focused hedge fund. He previously worked as an investment banker for Goldman, Sachs & Co. and William Blair & Company, LLC. Mr. Grumhaus holds a BA in History, cum laude, from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, where he was a George F. Baker scholar. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Committee at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and serves as Board President of the Beyond Sports Foundation. Mr. Grumhaus served as an Alderman and finance chair for City of Lake Forest, IL from 2005 - 2011. Significant roles and professional affiliations • Member of the Investment Committee at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago • Former Alderman and finance chair for City of Lake Forest, IL (2005 - 2011)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Rodney Clayton, Managing Director, serves as Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for MLPs and Energy Infrastructure at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Clayton concentrates his research on North American midstream energy companies. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in April 2016, Mr. Clayton was a senior manager due diligence analyst at UBS Financial Services, focusing on MLP, large cap value, and equity income strategies; and an equity research analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities covering the Exploration & Production, Engineering & Construction, and Environmental Services industries. Mr. Clayton completed his undergraduate studies and holds a MBA from Florida A&M University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
