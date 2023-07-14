Home
VALIC Company I International Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
VISEX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.07 -0.07 -0.5%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VIOPX) Primary No Load (VISEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-5.2%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

Net Assets

$507 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VISEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephan Maikkula

Fund Description

VISEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.2% -8.9% 20.7% 99.29%
1 Yr -0.1% -9.3% 33.0% 99.29%
3 Yr -10.1%* -19.6% 4.2% 95.38%
5 Yr -7.9%* -12.7% 5.5% 89.26%
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.4% 5.5% 57.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.3% -46.4% -21.4% 84.56%
2021 -0.7% -16.7% 7.9% 63.85%
2020 4.5% -0.5% 17.6% 67.69%
2019 4.6% 2.3% 9.5% 71.20%
2018 -3.9% -13.3% -0.7% 26.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.2% -27.1% 20.7% 98.57%
1 Yr -0.1% -48.7% 33.0% 98.57%
3 Yr -10.1%* -14.4% 4.2% 96.15%
5 Yr -7.9%* -12.7% 5.5% 89.17%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.2% 6.6% 80.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.3% -46.4% -21.4% 84.56%
2021 -0.7% -16.7% 7.9% 63.85%
2020 4.5% -0.5% 17.6% 67.69%
2019 4.6% 2.3% 9.5% 71.20%
2018 -3.9% -13.2% -0.6% 37.82%

NAV & Total Return History

VISEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VISEX Category Low Category High VISEX % Rank
Net Assets 507 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 50.71%
Number of Holdings 481 30 1618 2.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 68.4 M 398 K 1.22 B 58.57%
Weighting of Top 10 13.36% 5.3% 48.4% 90.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. K+S AG 1.91%
  2. K+S AG 1.91%
  3. K+S AG 1.91%
  4. K+S AG 1.91%
  5. K+S AG 1.91%
  6. K+S AG 1.91%
  7. Future PLC 1.85%
  8. Future PLC 1.85%
  9. Future PLC 1.85%
  10. Future PLC 1.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VISEX % Rank
Stocks 		95.06% 82.89% 99.66% 84.29%
Cash 		4.95% 0.00% 17.11% 17.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 60.71%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 62.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 60.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 61.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VISEX % Rank
Industrials 		20.19% 0.00% 40.13% 66.43%
Technology 		13.15% 6.70% 37.76% 65.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.89% 1.31% 28.28% 38.57%
Basic Materials 		10.80% 0.00% 18.70% 16.43%
Financial Services 		10.13% 1.92% 22.28% 37.86%
Real Estate 		7.78% 0.00% 13.00% 15.71%
Healthcare 		7.29% 1.74% 29.97% 83.57%
Consumer Defense 		6.89% 1.61% 17.90% 34.29%
Communication Services 		5.12% 1.49% 23.23% 58.57%
Energy 		4.85% 0.00% 9.29% 20.71%
Utilities 		1.92% 0.00% 5.12% 26.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VISEX % Rank
Non US 		94.87% 71.19% 99.66% 45.00%
US 		0.19% 0.00% 23.33% 76.43%

VISEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 22.37% 63.85%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 1.75% 21.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.05% 0.26% 28.57%

Sales Fees

VISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 8.00% 316.00% 65.52%

VISEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VISEX Category Low Category High VISEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 65.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VISEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VISEX Category Low Category High VISEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.23% -1.81% 1.51% 37.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VISEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VISEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephan Maikkula

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephan Maikkula joined Delaware Investments in March 2016 as a member of the Global Ex-U.S. Equity team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s International Small Cap Strategy. Previously, he worked at UBS Asset Management from July 2007 to February 2016 in various investment roles, leaving the firm as a portfolio manager on the Global ex-U.S. Growth Equities team. Prior to UBS, Maikkula worked at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management as a generalist on the firm’s International Growth team, where he covered Europe. Previously, he was an analyst and portfolio manager with the Employees Retirement System of Texas. Prior to that, Maikkula was a portfolio manager for the MBA Investment Fund and an investment analyst intern at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. He also worked for Cargill for six years in various commodity merchandising roles, providing fundamental and technical analysis of commodity markets. Maikkula earned a bachelor’s degree at St. John’s University and an MBA at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the Market Technicians Association.

Joseph Devine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Joseph Devine, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer - Global Ex-US Equity, joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2016 as head of the Global Ex-US Equity team. Previously, he worked at UBS Asset Management from July 2007 to February 2016, first as senior portfolio manager and then as head of the Global ex-US Growth Equities team. Prior to UBS, Devine worked at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management from July 2005 to July 2007 as lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets and Pacific Rim portfolios of the International Growth team. Prior to that, he was an Asian equity analyst at Duncan-Hurst Capital Management. Devine was also responsible for the firm's Global Emerging Markets portfolio. He previously held trading positions at Peregrine Investment Holdings in the Philippines and Singapore, and at Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong and Singapore. Devine earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Southern California and an MBA at the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

José Luis García

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Jose Luis Garcia is an investment officer, equity portfolio manager and the director of equity - Latin America at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages or comanages several international equity portfolios for MFS, including Latin American and emerging markets portfolios, as well as oversees the analyst-led research international portfolios. He also contributes to the MFS global research platform as an equity research analyst focused on Latin American stocks. He is based in Mexico City. Jose Luis joined MFS in 2002. Previously,he was chief executive officer of Telefonica B2B in Mexico.

Robert Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Robert W. Lau, CFA, is an investment officer and portfolio manager for MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the emerging market equity and international small-cap portfolio management teams. He is based in MFS' Singapore office. Robert joined the company in 2001 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2008. Previously, he was a portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 1998 to 2001 and an equity analyst at JP Morgan Investment Management from 1996 to 1998. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ho

Sandeep Mehta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Sandeep Mehta - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2008; previous positions include Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Equity Analyst at Henderson Global Investors; 2 years as Software Engineer at Etouch Systems; 3 years as Software Engineer at VeriSign Corp; 2 years as Associate Consultant at CITIL. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - Institute of Technology BHU (India), Bachelor of Science

Peter Fruzzetti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Peter Fruzzetti is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's international small-cap portfolios. Peter joined MFS in 2000 as an equity research analyst. He was named portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to joining MFS he was an equity analyst with Fidelity Investments from 1993 to 1999. He is a graduate of Boston College.

Gabriel Wallach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Gabriel Wallach Vice President, Portfolio Manager Gabriel Wallach joined Delaware Investments in August 2016 as a portfolio manager for the Global Ex-U.S. Equity team. Previously, Wallach was a portfolio manager at North Grove Capital, a company he founded in August 2014 focused on emerging markets equities. From April 2004 to May 2014, he was CIO, global emerging markets equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners managing several strategies, including global emerging markets equities, frontier markets equities, and regional funds investing in Latin America, Asia, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), respectively. Before that, Wallach worked at Baring Asset Management from 1997 to 2003, first as head of Latin American equities and leaving the firm as a senior portfolio manager with the U.S. Equity team. Previously, he was a senior analyst at Fiduciary Trust Company, where he primarily focused on Latin America. Wallach earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Hampshire College.

Lionel Gomez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Lionel Gomez, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Portfolio Manager at Nomura Asset Management; 4 years as Deputy Fund Manager at Deutsche Asset Management Asia. - University of Michigan, Business Engineering

Nicholas Spratt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

She is employed in the investment area of MFS since September 2017; Portfolio Manager responsible for Asian Equity Strategies at PAG prior to September 2017

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

