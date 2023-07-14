Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$29.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VIQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|61.45%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|8.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|10.3%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VIQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2021
|5.1%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-23.9%
|-7.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|13.0%
|20.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|1.7%
|8.6%
|N/A
|Period
|VIQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|61.45%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|7.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|9.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VIQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2021
|5.1%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-23.9%
|-5.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|14.1%
|22.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|1.7%
|11.0%
|N/A
|VIQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VIQSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.6 M
|60.7 K
|7.18 B
|60.75%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|4
|494
|78.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26 M
|51.6 K
|7.13 B
|63.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.94%
|38.0%
|100.0%
|12.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VIQSX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.18%
|65.98%
|98.58%
|5.72%
|Bonds
|3.98%
|0.00%
|92.61%
|85.01%
|Other
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|13.26%
|77.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|63.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|90.19%
|Cash
|-0.19%
|-86.71%
|14.73%
|85.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VIQSX % Rank
|Technology
|19.47%
|14.77%
|21.46%
|50.41%
|Financial Services
|14.96%
|12.29%
|18.11%
|47.41%
|Healthcare
|12.93%
|8.82%
|15.72%
|34.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.10%
|9.27%
|14.12%
|47.68%
|Industrials
|10.40%
|9.57%
|15.26%
|67.30%
|Consumer Defense
|7.55%
|4.55%
|11.70%
|16.89%
|Communication Services
|7.50%
|6.12%
|11.04%
|37.60%
|Basic Materials
|4.65%
|2.40%
|5.65%
|47.68%
|Energy
|4.55%
|1.87%
|4.03%
|36.51%
|Real Estate
|3.76%
|1.82%
|9.04%
|63.22%
|Utilities
|3.11%
|0.55%
|4.39%
|23.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VIQSX % Rank
|US
|64.30%
|34.23%
|75.57%
|22.07%
|Non US
|31.88%
|18.37%
|51.41%
|34.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VIQSX % Rank
|Government
|71.23%
|0.00%
|72.52%
|56.95%
|Cash & Equivalents
|28.77%
|1.23%
|99.01%
|35.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|72.48%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.24%
|38.69%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.08%
|63.17%
|57.49%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.01%
|13.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VIQSX % Rank
|US
|3.97%
|-0.24%
|50.12%
|80.11%
|Non US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|42.49%
|85.29%
|VIQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.02%
|35.30%
|26.44%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.94%
|54.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.22%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|VIQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VIQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VIQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|3.00%
|208.00%
|24.72%
|VIQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VIQSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.20%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|31.18%
|VIQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|VIQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VIQSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.21%
|-0.04%
|8.75%
|11.54%
|VIQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|8.11
|2.38
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...